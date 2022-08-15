The ‘Boomerang dress’ is back for the Women’s Refuge pop-up shop charity event

The Women’s Shelter’s annual pop-up shop is back for another year and organizers Shona Smith and Susan Wallworth are hoping the famous Boomerang dress will make another appearance.

Many know the story of the travel pants, but Taranaki Women’s Shelter has its own magical garment.

A spaghetti strap maxi in orange and apricot colors, covered with royal blue polka dots has been dubbed the boomerang dress, and rightly so.

Five years ago, the dress was donated to pop-up store Taranaki Womens Refuge and every year since someone bought it, they’ve given it back.

That was until two years ago when radio host Anna Richardson bought the funky dress for $3 and took it home.

READ MORE:

* Charity pop-up clothing store doubles its previous best amount

*Charity Art Auction will be held in person through the efforts of the artists

* The Taranaki Women’s Refuge pop-up store will open in September



I thought that was a pretty cool dress and when I got to the counter they said oh you got the boomerang dress.

When they said that, I said to myself not this time in a little dress. I’m not gonna boomerang you, I’m gonna take you home and give you some love and wear you to barbecues in a denim jacket.

But with the best intentions of removing the tag from the boomerang dress, it sat in Richardson’s wardrobe for two years and had never been worn, so it’s coming back.

VANESSA LAURIE / Stuff The pop-up shop encourages sustainable shopping and all money raised goes to Taranaki’s shelter.

Now that it’s made a bit of a name for itself and is getting some publicity, I think it deserves another ride in someone’s wardrobe, so I think I’ll give it back.

And she plans to have it ready for the next pop-up store in New Plymouth next month.

Shona Smith, communications and marketing manager for the September event, said the boutique is back for another year and she hopes to see the famous dress make an appearance.

Smith isn’t bothered to see the dress come and go as she believes it encourages a sustainable fashion cycle and all money raised from the event would stay local to Taranaki.

VANESSA LAURIE / Stuff Smith and Wallworth say customers can expect to buy designer items for a fraction of the price.

It all goes to our shelter which supports the local services we have working with women.

We also have a men’s program which is one-on-one counseling for men who are the abusers but contact us because they want help making this change.

Smith and event coordinator Suzanne Wallworth had been with the event for six years and said it was still a hit because you can get designer items for $30 that used to cost $800.

It’s a bit frenetic and that first weekend can get crazy.

Donations for the pop-up store will be accepted until September 15 and a paid presale evening will take place on September 23.

The pop-up store is then open to the public and free entry from September 24 to October 2 at La Mer Lounge New Plymouth Raceway.

Runway for refuge is the sister fundraising event and is held at the TSB Show place on September 2 with corporate tables on sale August 10 and Premium and GA tickets on sale August 12.