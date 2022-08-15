Abbie Chatfield Reveals Creepy DMs From Andrew Tate Followers





Andrew Tate is arguably the most talked about man in the world right now, but for all the wrong reasons. The budding influencer has gained global notoriety for voicing various misogynistic views, including women being nothing more than the “property” of men and the belief that rape victims should take some responsibility for their lives. attacks. Naturally, people are appalled, but for young men, Tate has become a bit of a twisted role model. Through his “Hustlers University” program, he entices people to join “get-rich-quick” programs, but in the process, he indoctrinates them into his worldview. Abbie Chatfield, who appeared on The project last night saw how mean Tate supporters can be when they believe someone is criticizing him. “I get DMs from what seem like young teenagers saying, ‘I hope Andrew Tate destroys you,’ or things like that,” she said. “I also get comments calling me ‘Abbie Tate’ and comments on TikTok in particular. That’s where it’s really, really prevalent.”

While Tate, 35, doesn’t have his own TikTok account, videos featuring him have amassed more than 11 billion views through intense targeting strategies and shares. As his popularity continues to grow, people are increasingly concerned about the new generation of young men he might influence in the process. “I feel like I really want to ignore it.” Chatfield said. “I want to smother him with all the oxygen in the media, because the more I engage with his content even to research, for a radio segment if I watch his TikToks, or he’s tagged in a TikTok and I watch him too a long time, which feeds the algorithm and it further feeds my followers and the followers who are already engaging with this content.”

For every follower who agrees with his point of view, there are probably a hundred others who disagree with him. Chatfield explained that she’s torn between criticizing her views and calling her out publicly because most of her followers probably already agree with her, given that she has a strong feminist outlook that she proudly shares. “It’s getting a little too big to ignore now. But I’m still worried that if I tell my followers or my listeners about it, it really doesn’t add anything. I’m sure those who are my listeners already feel that way , they agree that yes, he is disgusting, he is awful.” Later, Chatfield discussed the double standards imposed by TikTok when it comes to male and female creators on the app. “I upload a TikTok in a white singlet, with a bra, and it gets deleted in a minute, wouldn’t even come up. But there are countless videos of him saying women are property, and one thing extremely vile and misogynistic,” she said. “How can this slip through the cracks but me in a jersey can’t?”

The Andrew Tate saga is set at the same time as the Tommy Lee nudity scandal has suffocated the world. The full frontal nude, uploaded by the musician to Instagram, was not removed for six hours. This has raised crucial questions about how we continue to monitor male and female bodies, and what is allowed and prohibited in the social media space. Hypocrisy in censorship policies is rampant, and it’s high time we started demanding that platforms like Instagram and TikTok do better.

