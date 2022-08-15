Kaitlyn Dever shows off her toned legs in a blue mini dress while attending Day of Indulgence in LA

Kaitlyn Dever looked fresh as a daisy as she arrived for the annual Indulgence Day party in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The Booksmart actress, 25, stayed cool in a blue floral mini dress with puff sleeves.

She styled her long brunette locks straight and wore a straw bucket hat and carried a Christian Dior shopping bag as she arrived for a day of grooming.

Jennifer Klein, who is producing Ewan McGregor’s upcoming film Everest, continued her tradition of opening her home to celebrity friends for a day of shopping and conversation as they visit various pop-up shops for unique finds, skincare skin and more.

Others in attendance included Tia Mowry, Keke Palmer, Mindy Kaling and Tyra Banks.

Kaitlyn recently received her first Emmy nomination for her portrayal of a young woman injured on the job and then addicted to OxyContin in the Hulu limited series Dopesick.

Her character, Betsy, represents many victims of the opioid crisis.

The versatile actress told The Hollywood Reporter she felt very responsible for defining the character well.

“I had to give this character my all, and I completely forgot how I felt some days because it’s one of the biggest stories impacting our culture right now.” And it’s been far too long.

One of Kaitlyn’s more recent projects is a little lighter.

In Rosaline, she plays the role of the woman whom Romeo abandoned after falling mortally in love with Juliet.

The comedy will begin streaming October 14 on Hulu.