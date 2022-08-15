Morgan County 4-H Shows They’re “Wild About Fashion” at Annual Fashion Revue – The Fort Morgan Times





On Monday, July 25, the Morgan County Fair Fashion Revue took a trip to the jungle, where various girls competed in the Creative and Constructed Clothing categories. Faith Dalrymple, Ziva Zamudio, Evy Lozier and Tenleigh Lorenzini have all participated in Creative Clothing. Tenleigh Lorenzini was awarded the Grand Champion and Faith Dalrymple won the Reserve Grand Champion. Clothing Construction also had four participants: Peighton Arndt, Kimber Heid, Evy Lozier and Faye Klenda. Grand Champion was Faye Kelnda and Reserve Grand Champion was Peighton Arndt. Peighton Arndt wore a pajama set that she made using flannel for the pants and cotton for the top. She had to make an elastic wrap and sew raglan sleeves. She’s thrilled to finally be allowed to wear her new pajamas to bed and to pajama day at school! This outfit placed first in the Junior Clothing Construction class and Reserve Grand in the Clothing Construction division. This year, Kimber Heid has created a 50s style dress that she can wear to parties and social events. She learned how to modify a pattern to adapt it to her measurements, how to build pockets and how to build a full gathered skirt! Kimber finished the outfit with a freshwater pearl necklace and earrings her mother wore on her wedding day in 2001. Evy Loziers’ first outfit of the night was a mini blue and white striped ensemble with flamingos embroidered on them. She paired the pants with a white top. Evy can’t wait to wear this outfit when school starts in just a few weeks. Evy Lozier placed second in the Junior Clothing Construction category

to classify. Clothing Construction’s final entrant for the evening was Faye Klendas’ yellow skirt. While not the most difficult piece Faye has made so far, it still presented some challenges, like learning how to sew a new type of pocket. She plans to wear this skirt to church, banquets and to dress up an everyday outfit. She

placed first in the Senior Clothing Construction class and Grand Champion in the Clothing Construction division. Faith Dalrymple felt wildly fashionable in her lace-trimmed capris. She found these Capri pants at a thrift store and added white lace to the bottom of each leg. Then she accentuated the front and back pockets with the same lace. She paired the pants with a white top and a pair of tennis shoes which she laced up in pink

ribbon. Faith won first place in the Junior Artistic Wear category and Reserve Grand Champion in the Artistic Wear division. Ziva Zamudio altered a black shirt and pair of jeans by adding bling and a touch of herself. She added beads to the ripped knees using fishing line, eyelets, and four different types of beads. She added beaded trim and bling to her shirt. Ziva learned a lot creating this outfit and she plans to continue recycling her clothes in hopes of becoming a fashion designer one day. She placed second in the junior artistic clothing class. For Evy Loziers’ second outfit of the night, she showed her love for giraffes by wearing a pink shirt and denim skirt, each with multiple giraffes on them. She chose to use different animal designs on the giraffes to give them a different spin. In the senior artistic clothing class, Tenleigh Lorenzini wore Western-style attire. She took a cream colored dress and used it to make a black feather duster so she could enhance it with any colored shirt and jewelry. Tenleigh also took her jeans that didn’t match her boots and flared them out at the bottom by adding more denim. Tenleigh won first place in the Senior Artistic Wear category and Grand Champion in the Artistic Wear division. The unit champions were: Junior Clothing Construction: Peighton Arndt Senior Clothing Construction: Faye Klenda Junior Artistic Apparel: Faith Dalrymple Senior artistic clothing: Tenleigh Lorenzini Cloverbud 4-H members showed off decorated t-shirts they made at a workshop earlier in July. This year, they decorated their t-shirts using dye bottles that would drip dye on their shirts. The participating Cloverbuds were Dailiana Gonzalez, Gabriel Herrera, Gabriel Higgins, Liam Higgins, Natalie Higgins, Kaitlyn Kral, Madison Kral, Lukas Kubic, Averie Williams and Shelby Zamudio. The evening’s host was Cara Draegert. The fashion review superintendents who made the show a success were Kathy Wood and Jennifer Rhode.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fortmorgantimes.com/2022/08/14/morgan-county-4-hers-show-theyre-wild-about-fashion-at-annual-fashion-revue The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos