How to dress like a grown-up with Shane Watson: Found! The only dress you really need to pack

Allow me to introduce you to the slow burn dress, which has been around for a while, suitable for all ages and summer silhouettes.

You’ll probably recognize it even if you don’t already have a version. Proportionally, it has points in common with a caftan: it is voluminous, not fitted. It has an opening at the neck and that’s it: no zipper, no buttons, no belt, just a simple trapeze shape, often with one or two levels, and wide, flared three-quarter sleeves.

Typically it ends just above the knee and (unlike a kaftan) has a swinging hem. I’ll call it the only dress you need.

If this sentence doesn’t do it for you, I don’t know what will.

But, just in case, let’s detail the ways this dress makes a living. It’s the perfect beach cover-up, just slip it over a bathing suit in the morning, then slip it over your wet cozzie to go to lunch. (You can also use it as a changing tent, undress and dry off under the cover of your personal canopy.)

It looks like it’s made for long lunches under the vines, barefoot shopping at the beach stalls, drifting through the shallows, or dancing the night away, but all it really needs is a sunny day. , which is why The Only Dress You Need (ODYN) took hold in the UK this summer.

The key is the fabric, which shouldn’t be wispy or see-through (so it’s not just for the beach), and the loose fit, which makes it both cool in hot weather and a mother-daughter swap to compete with Ugg boots at the time. daytime.

Where you wear it depends on the fabric and how you wear it. A bright orange ODYN is more vacation. An abstract print in black and white, it’s more summer in town. The more ethnic the details, the less you will wear it to the garden of the local pub; but if it is navy blue with red and white embroidered borders (140, aspiga.com), you wear it just about anywhere. (This style from Aspiga has short sleeves, but the swing hem and pockets are very important.)

Birkenstocks or similar strappy flat sandals work well with the ODYN on a day-to-day basis; sneakers make him dressier for the holidays; the clogs give it a touch of lunch in the garden. Sienna Miller would wear her bare legs with Cuban heel ankle boots.

If you want to spruce it up for the evening, then strappy gold flat sandals will do the trick. The proportions of this dress mean that it needs a sturdy footing to balance it out. Even a mid-heel will tip this look into Baby Jane territory, and we don’t want that.

Some women who don’t like a hemline above the knee (me) wear these dresses as super blouses, over skinny white pants; but I prefer to look for slightly longer styles that you can get away with without compromising on the swingy A-line look.

Interestingly, UK indie brands are the ones that seem to make the most notable ODYNs of the moment. Head to NRBY, Aspiga, or Boden for the best selection and quality. (It’s important that this dress doesn’t look flimsy and messy, otherwise it won’t do you any favors.)

NRBY specializes in plain, shiny, soft linen ODYNs and my favorite is the Elizabeth Fluted Sleeve Dress in Candy Pink that finishes just above the knee (91, nrbyclothing.com).

I also love Aspiga’s blue and white striped print style, which has a deep tiered hem that ends below the knee and has good dress up potential (110, aspiga.com). More boho and beachy, with raw edging at the tier seams and beaded tassels at the neck, the label’s cornflower blue Willow Dress (115).

Boden does a casual linen variation on the theme (98, boden.fr) and Pink City Prints, also a British company, makes ODYNs from Jaipur hand prints (from 95, pinkcityprints.com).

Freemans does an almost maxi ODYN in a blue and white or pink stripe (42.99, freemans.com). I have the pink wrapped and ready to go, as well as some ribbon espadrilles that I never really find a chance to wear. Don’t you like it when things are so easy?