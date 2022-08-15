Details, brand growth stats and more – WWD

Sporty & Rich continues its impressive growth with a category expansion.

The four-year-old loungewear brand founded by Emily Oberg launches its first swimwear collection on Monday, marking the brand’s latest category expansion. Sporty & Rich first made a foray into swimwear with a collaboration with Solid & Striped last year.

Sporty & Rich’s debut swimwear collection features bikinis and one-piece swimsuits in a brown, off-white and green color palette. Both styles include high cut bottoms and strappy tops.

The collection also features pieces such as tees, shorts, button-ups, crew necks, and hats that are meant to match swimwear.

A campaign image from the Sporty & Rich swimwear collection. Courtesy of Sporty & Rich

“I make things that I want to wear that I feel like maybe I can’t find, or things that I found, but want to improve on,” Oberg said of his design process. “Everything is quite simple. I would never do fashion pieces – anything risky or too inventive. It’s a lot of uniform clothes and just a lot of basics and staples that I would like to have in my wardrobe now and also in 10 years.

The Sporty & Rich swimwear collection arrives as the brand continues its growth trajectory, according to the company. Sporty & Rich said it saw sales jump from $400,000 in 2019 to $4 million in 2020, thanks to the boom in loungewear as people stayed home during the COVID-19 pandemic and looked for options comfortable clothes. The following year, the brand generated sales of $12 million and expects sales of $20-24 million this year.

“People have always worn [loungewear] since before it became popular [during the pandemic]”, Oberg said. “I don’t think tracksuits and comfy clothes will ever be worn. There’s a time and a place for that.

While Oberg has seen unprecedented growth amid the pandemic, she said the rapid pace nearly destroyed her brand as she struggled to keep up with demand.

“Sometimes growth can kill a brand,” she said. “It happens often and before COVID[-19], we were quite small. Our sales were nothing special, but then with COVID[-19] it spread and the growth almost killed us. I would say we were close to doing it, but we quickly figured it out.

Oberg supported his business by growing his team and putting systems in place to operate more smoothly, such as building a customer service team and using a new logistics center and factory.

A campaign image from the Sporty & Rich swimwear collection. Courtesy of Sporty & Rich

These changes also come at a time of controversy for the founder and her label. The brand first came under fire at the start of the pandemic for an insensitive Instagram post comparing the costs of fast food products to “real food” – items like an apple, instant oatmeal or a bag of lettuce – with the caption “You don’t have to be rich to be healthy. Many have called out the brand, which has since deleted the post, for its elitism.

Oberg was also called out for allegedly making insensitive comments and laughing at racially insensitive jokes on a podcast.

“I mean, I’m a founding Asian minority woman myself, so it’s not like I’ve never been discriminated against myself, so I’m very aware and I’ve dealt with these things first hand,” Oberg said in response to a question about the controversies. “It’s not like I have to consciously not be a racist person because I just think it’s ingrained in me and that’s how I was born. I feel like some of those other founders had to go out of their way and read all these books on how not to be racist, but for me, that was never an issue in who I am. doesn’t have access to healthy food – which was one of the main points, and even exercising or taking supplements – I would say [I was] unaware, but I think I was not sensitive enough to people. Especially with the wellness site – writing all this health advice and not realizing a lot of people can’t even do what we say. So I think in that sense the content is more for everyone now, where it’s like, we have a lot of articles about how to be healthy with basically minimal resources, and those are things you can do when you have no budget. And in terms of the brand in general, I would say it’s quite accessible, the price is low compared to other streetwear brands.

Sporty & Rich sells t-shirts for $60, sweatshirts between $150 and $185, and sports bras for $85.

Oberg explained that hiring more staff and implementing new systems helped rectify those missteps in the years following the controversy.

In the future, Oberg publishes a Sporty & Rich coffee book and aims to open a storefront.

“It’s important to have a real touchpoint for people to experience the brand’s universe and lifestyle,” she said. “You can only connect with people online. Online is always going to be a big focus, but I think it will be nice to maybe create a bigger and stronger sense of community, so a store helps to that.