DTC Correspondent job at The Business of Fashion





The description The Business of Fashion is looking for a correspondent to help us tell the next chapter of the direct-to-consumer revolution. The ideal candidate will possess the sourcing, reporting and writing skills to make headlines and offer analysis of the latest developments in how fashion is bought and sold online. The position is based in New York with travel opportunities and will report to the Associate Editor of BoFs. Part fashion journalist, part trends reporter, part technology journalist, the candidate must also be able to uncover new insights into how consumers buy, how founders build their businesses and how venture capitalists pick winners and losers. They will confidently explain to our readers how today’s economic turmoil is creating peril and opportunity for the latest generation of fashion e-commerce stars, and potentially laying the groundwork for the next wave of disruptors. Who are we? The Business of Fashion (BoF) is a next-generation fashion media company designed for today’s global, hyper-connected world. Founded in 2007 by Imran Amed, BoF is known for its authoritative perspective on the global fashion industry, described as The Economist of Fashion, A Daily Destination for Fashions Power Players and The Industry Bible. Providing tools and services to support the journey across the fashion and beauty industries, including news and analysis, careers and education, BoF has become an indispensable resource for fashion executives, creatives, students and entrepreneurs in more than 200 countries. Commitment to diversity BoF is committed to building a diverse workforce and we are proud to be an equal opportunity employer. All applicants and employees receive equal treatment regardless of race, nationality, ethnic or national origin, religion or belief, gender or sexual orientation, gender, age, disability, marital status or civil partnership, pregnancy or maternity. Commitment to Inclusivity BoF is committed to creating an inclusive environment where everyone can bring their authentic selves to work and reach their full potential in their role using a growth mindset. We are committed to creating an inclusive culture for our employees globally. What we need you to do Present and deliver at least 1 reported feature on DTC beat per week

Regularly write important short stories for BoF readers interested in DTC; quickly develop the most vital and timely of these stories into analytics and trending pieces.

Use your source network and industry expertise to spread information and improve functionality.

Be data savvy, identifying compelling data sources to enrich or drive your stories, placing graphs and charts at the heart of your coverage.

Have the courage and creativity to explore a range of formats to tell a story.

Contribute to BoFs series of longer form and permanent content, such as case studies.

Collaborate on stories and projects with journalists and editors on adjacent beats, including technology and retail based in our editorial centers in London and New York. Who are you A journalist with experience writing about fashion, e-commerce, start-ups, or consumer shopping habits (or preferably a combination of the four).

You’ll be full of ideas, confident in presenting stories for digital consumption, and able to quickly execute deeply reported news, analysis, and features.

You will have the ability to cultivate a network of high-level industrial sources.

You master financial and economic subjects; you can read a 10-Q or a term sheet without breaking a sweat. You will know you have succeeded when You provide a constant and steady stream of features that inform and engage the global community of BoFs.

You’re up-to-date with the most important DTC industry news and consistently ahead of the competition, delivering content that differentiates BoF as a trusted, go-to source of knowledge and information.

Data is an integral part of your storytelling.

You regularly announce major fashion start-up news, including funding rounds, acquisitions and exits.

