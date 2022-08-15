Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attire for the 75th anniversary of independence





Prime Minister Narendra Modi chooses to wear a traditional kurta, churidar pajamas and baby blue Nehru jacket with a traditional white tiranga striped turban for the 2022 Independence Day celebrations. Whether Dr Manmohan Singh, Atal Bihari Bajpayee or Rajeev Gandhi, Indian prime ministers have always chosen to wear traditional Indian clothes to represent India’s freedom from colonial mentality. Read also | 76th Day I: Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyaan, Jai Anusandhan, PM says As India would witness its 75th anniversary of independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from Delhi’s Red Fort, which is broadcast live on national TV and channels. Her unusual outfits have always garnered a lot of attention to stay relevant in the media. After hoisting Tiranga to the historic Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi followed the conventions of addressing Indian citizens. Besides, this is Prime Minister Modi’s ninth Independence Day speech from the Red Fort. Let’s dive deeper into the details of what he said today. PM Narendra Modi attire decoded Last year, Prime Minister Modi donned a yellow colored kurta and turban with a similar blue jacket and white kurta. Going back to 2022, he wears the same color jacket while the color of his turban has been changed. During the 2022 Republic Day event, Prime Minister Modi wore an Uttarakhandi cap with a Manipuri dress to represent integrated India. Indian politicians have set a benchmark in style and fashion, compared to world leaders. Whether they’re wearing a formal tie suit or classic kurtas, they never fail to impress. If you talk about PM Modi, he usually wears Nehru jackets and Kurtas. However, he also sports T-shirts and suits on international tours. Independence Day 2022: what did Prime Minister Modi say today? Today, India commemorates its liberation from colonial rule after two centuries of oppression at the hands of the British. The motto of Independence Day is to honor the sacrifices and tireless efforts of leaders and freedom fighters who have dedicated their lives for the good of the nation and their countrymen. Prime Minister Narendra Modi claims to be the first prime minister born in independent India to address the nation from the Red Fort. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech had many different elements but we can decode the speech into different sections. Modi said India is a mother of democracy and has proven its ability during a difficult 75-year journey. Prime Minister Modi urges people to respect those who fight for independence or build the country including Dr. Rajendra Prasad, Sardar Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri, SP Mookerji, Vinoba Bhave, Nanaji Deshmukh, Subramia Bharati and others. Furthermore, he expressed that the country is grateful to Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhash Chandrabose and Baba Saheb Ambedkar who sacrificed their lives in the path of duty. “Every India is filled with pride when remembering the strength of Indian women be it Rani Laxmibai, Jhalkari Bai, Chennamma, Begun Hazrat Mahal,” he said.

