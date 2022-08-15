The past and present will shine at the 122nd US Amateur

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. Two members of Boston College’s men’s golf family – past and present – will play the 122nd US Amateur on Monday, August 15 at Arcola Country Club in Paramus, NJ

Alum Christian Cavaliere will depart at 1:49 p.m., while riding senior Nick Cummings kicks off at 2:10 p.m. at Artola CC on Monday in the first of two rounds of move play on August 15 and 16, followed by a match play format with the top 64 players starting August 17.

For Cavaliere, this is his third consecutive appearance – and fourth overall – at the US Amateur. Last year, the 2020 graduate played in the 121st American Amateur at Oakmont CC in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. Cavaliere also played in the 120th at Bandon Dunes in Bandon, Oregon and the 119th American Amateur at Pebble Beach & Spyglass Hill in Northern California. He earned his place on the court this season in dominant fashion, winning the medal in Westchester Hills GC qualifying on July 11 by eight strokes, courtesy of a first-run 63.

Nick Cummings won their sectional qualifier at Ledges GC in York, Maine on July 18. Cummings was 4-under for the game’s 36 holes. Over the two rounds, Cummings had six birdies, an eagle and 25 pars. Last May, Cummings advanced to the final qualifying round of the US Open, which was held at Brookline Country Club. He led BC and finished 32nd in the ACC in stroke average (72.38) and was a 2022 GCAA PING All-Northeast Regional Performer.

Cummings is the fourth golfer from British Columbia in the past four years to earn a spot in the top amateur golf tournament in the world. Last year, Cavaliere and current Eagle Ben Hong competed in the 121st US Amateur at Oakmont CC in Oakmont, PA. Cavaliere also played in the 119th US Amateur in 2018 at Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill in Northern California. Matt Naumec participated in the 120th American Amateur at Pinehurst No. 2 in Pinehurst, North Carolina

The US Amateur Championship is the oldest championship in the USGA and has had an illustrious history of great champions including Bob Jones, Phil Mickelson, Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Tiger Woods. In 1930 Jones completed his Grand Slam by winning the US Amateur at Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania. Woods in 1996 became the first to win three consecutive amateur titles.