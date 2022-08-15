7 stylish influencers on what Scandi style means in 2022

Scandi style has long been associated with chic minimalism: tailored pieces, oversized shirts and knits in neutral tones. But with eclectic clothing all the rage on the streets during Copenhagen Fashion Week this season, it’s clear that idea of ​​Nordic fashion no longer holds true. So what does Scandi style really look like in 2022? Below, seven forward-thinking creatives from the region share their thoughts.

Emma Fridsell, content creator, stylist and creative consultant

Emma Fridsell during Copenhagen Fashion Week. Acielle StyleDuWorld

How would you define the Scandi style in 2022?

Scandi fashion in 2022 is so much more than the basic pieces I think we are so often connected with. Today, I would define style as a changing movement. Since the pandemic, I think we’ve all stopped taking disguise for granted. As a result, people are more open-minded, both when it comes to fashion and in general.

Can you describe your own aesthetic in three words?

Colourful, playful and ever-changing.

Which Scandi brands are you most excited about right now?

Acne Studios is a brand I always come back to but I would also say Danish brands like A Roege Hove and OpraSport really excites me.

How do you think Scandi fashion has changed over the years?

I think it started off as very minimalistic. The uniform would be a black, white and beige bag, a beige trench coat, a white shirt, etc. Even though this definition is still a version of Scandinavian fashion, I think we are now moving on to a more style. Colors shine, genres fade, and it’s actually harder to define something that I consider a good thing.

Mona M Ali, Founder and CEO of Fiiri Agency and vogue Scandinavia Diversity and Inclusion Editor

What does Scandi style mean to you?

I’m a bit different from most Scandinavians because of my culture, my background being a Somali refugee. But for me, it’s always a question of comfort. I think that’s the general Scandinavian mentality that you want to feel comfortable in.

How would you describe your personal style?

It’s very flamboyant. Basically, I create my looks based on how my hair looks. If it’s an Afro, it naturally becomes 70s inspired. If its braids, it’s a bit 90s. So I cut my hair and the rest follows.

What are some of your favorite Scandi brands?

I wear a lot of Baum und Pferdgarten and Ganni it’s very easy. Gestuz is fantastic; I want to wear everything. jade cutter is also unique.

Do you think the Scandi style has evolved over the years?

People are just much freer with their style. And people think more about sustainability; which pieces they want to keep; the old bits they have. I don’t think people, especially in the fashion industry, are desperate to shop a lot.

Caroline Bille Brahe, founder of Editions Caro

Caroline Bille Brahe arriving at a show during Copenhagen Fashion Week. Acielle StyleDuWorld

What does Scandi style mean in 2022?

For me, it’s all about prints. I love mixing prints and materials, I think that’s something Scandinavians have become really good at over the last few years.

How is the Scandi aesthetic reflected in your own brand?

For me, Scandinavian style is also about being comfortable. This is a key consideration for me when designing a new piece. I want the whole collection to be as comfortable and wearable as possible.

What is the piece of your wardrobe that you can’t live without?

Right now, I’m obsessed with ballerinas; they are so easy to mix with my wardrobe and can be used day or night.

How do you think the Scandi style is evolving?

I think people will open up to a lot more colors and prints. I don’t see this trend stopping anytime soon.

Amelia Hoy, actress

Amelia Hoy on stage at the Global Fashion Summit in Copenhagen. Lars Ronbog/Getty Images

How would you define Scandi style today?

Scandi style is always rooted in bold simplicity and wearability, and these are clothes that can and will be used daily. I always love watching the fashionistas and models on their bikes as they transport themselves from show to show at Copenhagen Fashion Week. That says a lot about the demand for Scandi-style functionality.

How would you describe your own aesthetic?

Colourful, bold, comfortable, personal.

Which Nordic brands are you most passionate about?

I’m excited about Latimier, Selam FessahyeA Roege Hove brand that challenges norms and the use of clothing in a Scandinavian/Nordic setting.

Do you think the Scandi style has changed in recent years, and if so, how?

There has been a steady shift from simplistic, wearable and functional aesthetics to more playful and colorful aesthetics over the past few years. I think we’re moving into a more sophisticated tone now, certainly influenced by the need for diversity, the expansion of gender and body norms, and individualism. There are exciting references to traditional craftsmanship and a focus on new local design and cultural narratives which I also hope will reapply value to clothing and slow down the trend of buy-and-throw fast fashion. .

Babba Rivera, Founder and CEO of Ceremonia

Babba Rivera during Copenhagen Fashion Week. Acielle StyleDuWorld

What does Scandi style mean to you?

For me, Scandi style is a combination of comfortable chic with an emphasis on sustainability. Scandis are stylish, conscious and practical consumers with their style. There are two types of styles that predominate in my opinion, the Danish, mixing colors and patterns with sporty trainers so you can easily take off on your bike, and the Swedish, elevated wardrobe basics for trendy everyday wear. and timeless.

How has the Scandi style changed since you moved?

When I lived in Sweden it was very minimalist and all black, but as Copenhagen Fashion Week has continued to gain popularity on the world stage, I see an increase in the playfulness that Danish fashion has to offer with a greater emphasis on colors. and patterns mixed with practical accessories.

How does your personal style align with the Scandi aesthetic?

I love it! I wear a lot of Scandinavian brands myself, but I guess the New Yorker in me is still present in the sense that I still opt here and there for less practical choices, like heels and small designer bags.

What are some of your favorite Scandi brands?

Baum und Pferdgarten, Stine Goya, Ganni, Cecilie Bahnsen, Totme.

Pernille Teisbaek, stylist and creative consultant

Pernille Teisbaek attends a show during Copenhagen Fashion Week. Acielle StyleDuWorld

What does Scandi style mean to you?

For me, Scandinavian style isn’t about one specific color, silhouette or print, it’s about embracing many different prints and making it your own.

How would you describe your own aesthetic?

My personal aesthetic is minimal and hasn’t changed much over the years. I wear many of the same pieces I wore eight years ago. I favor comfort above all else and my style is often more boyish than feminine, but I like to create contrast in each look to make it more interesting, even if it’s just a very small detail.

What are some of your favorite Scandi brands?

I have a wide range of brands that I grew up with and have worn for years like Ganni, Rains and By Malene Birger, but I’m also very excited about ClothingOpraSport and Saks Potts, to name a few.

How do you think the Scandi style has evolved in recent years?

The Scandinavian style has changed a lot over the past few years, but the only thing that remains is the individual way of creating a look that we feel comfortable with.

Chrystelle Eriksberger, Creative Content Creator

What does Scandi style mean to you?

For me, it’s all about personal style. A style true to itself, that is to say unregulated or too influenced by current trends.

How would you describe your personal style?

I built a style influenced by athleisure, the 90s and high fashion. I love a good suit or a good tailored dress as much as a good pair of sneakers. So I always try to find new and interesting ways to combine my sporty side with my love for high fashion.

What are the wardrobe essentials you can’t live without?

Living in a country that has about 90% cold months, you need a lot of outerwear to transition from one to another. Outerwear has become the garment around which you build your entire outfit.

How do you think Scandinavian fashion has evolved in recent years?

I would say it’s more the sense of Scandi style that has evolved. Before, it was all about having a minimalist style, which is still at the heart of the Scandi style. But today, I feel like we can have a more eclectic Scandi style. The look has definitely evolved for the better and feels more inclusive today.