Bride shares video of people shaming her in wedding dress
A bride has been trolled online after her wedding photos were posted online without her consent.
Rachel Kwon got married to her partner, Jaehwan Kwon in June 2022 and posted about her wedding dress on her TikTok account in July.
The video was just a fun way to show her followers the clever contraption she used to keep her husband from seeing her dress before the wedding.
But, when the viral video was picked up by the media, reactions to the clip took a very negative and damaging turn.
In August 2022, she was surfing on Facebook and found an article from The Sun about his special attire.
People shamed the bride in her wedding dress because she was too thin.
Kwon posted a video to his TikTok account after reading the numerous comments about his body on a now-deleted Facebook post that shared the article.
“Well I clicked to see the comments and as you can see all of these comments here are critical of my body,” she said.
She shared several screenshots of the comments mentioning how skinny Kwon looks and that she might have an eating disorder.
The bride expressed the negative effects it could have had on a woman.
I’m so lucky that I don’t struggle with erectile dysfunction and have a healthy relationship with my body, she said. But a lot of people aren’t that lucky and if those comments had been on someone else’s page who was a little younger than me, a little more insecure, a little less self-esteem, it is so damaging.
She mentioned that although she’s quite confident with herself, the comments were still quite hurtful and she can’t imagine if it was someone else in her place.
Kwon became more emotional and cried a little thinking about other women going through something like this.
Sheopen to Insiderhow she felt after reading the comments online.
“Seeing those comments about my body in a happy wedding video was hurtful,” Kwon said. “I hate that young girls read these comments and are afraid to come forward on social media because of their toxicity.”
The bride says The Sun did not contact her before publishing the article.
Kwon was sure to mention that she wasn’t upset by the posting of the photos of her wedding dress, she was just disappointed that The Sun made no attempt to contact her before publishing the article.
Kwon felt that the article was negatively written and blamed TheSun for the negative netizen reaction.
She thought the way the article was written might have elicited negative reactions from netizens.
After discovering the accusations, a spokesperson for The Sun defended the article.
[The article is] clearly, when read in their entirety, fair and direct reporting and lead to a positive reaction,” the spokesperson told Insider.
They further stated that the writer made sure to mention the cultural background behind the marriage and never made reference to Kwon’s appearance.
Sanika Nalgirka is a news and entertainment writer based in India. She holds a master’s degree in creative writing. See more of herwriting on his website.
