Members of the Camp Zama community wear back-to-school clothes at an all-ages fashion show | Article

Six-year-old Eliza Boston flips her hair while posing runway-side in her chosen outfit at a back-to-school fashion show held at the Main Exchange in Camp Zama, Japan on Saturday. Camp Zamas Army Community Service held the event primarily as a way to show off the many styles of boys’ and girls’ clothing available for exchange to families who arrived in Japan over the summer.

(Photo credit: Dustin Perry, U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs)



Jayden Bing, 12, poses in her selected outfit and backpack accessory at a back-to-school fashion show held at the Main Exchange in Camp Zama, Japan, on Saturday. Camp Zamas Army Community Service held the event primarily as a way to show off the many styles of boys’ and girls’ clothing available for exchange to families who arrived in Japan over the summer.

(Photo credit: Dustin Perry, U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs)



Alyssa Turner, 13, poses runway-side in her chosen outfit at a back-to-school fashion show held at the Main Exchange in Camp Zama, Japan, on Saturday. Camp Zamas Army Community Service held the event primarily as a way to show off the many styles of boys’ and girls’ clothing available for exchange to families who arrived in Japan over the summer.

(Photo credit: Dustin Perry, U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs)



Alexis Villator, 13, returns from the runway after modeling her chosen outfit at a back-to-school fashion show held at the Main Exchange in Camp Zama, Japan on Saturday. Camp Zamas Army Community Service held the event primarily as a way to show off the many styles of boys’ and girls’ clothing available for exchange to families who arrived in Japan over the summer.

(Photo credit: Dustin Perry, U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs)



CAMP ZAMA, Japan Kamryn Johnson, 11, had always wanted to be a model, and her first opportunity was to walk down a catwalk on a red carpet with blaring music, flashing strobe lights and camera shutters.

Kamryn was one of more than 20 models who took the stage at an all-ages fashion show held at the Main Exchange here on Saturday to showcase back-to-school looks.

[My mom] told me they were doing this fashion show, and I immediately said yes, she said. I’ve never been on a red carpet before. I was excited and nervous at the same time.

Camp Zamas Army Community Service held the event primarily as a way to show off the many styles of boys’ and girls’ clothing available for exchange to families who arrived in Japan over the summer, a said ACS specialist Lucinda Ward.

We know back to school isn’t a fashion show, they say, but it definitely is, she laughed.

Space was cleared in the middle of the Stock Exchange for an elevated T-shaped stage, with a backdrop of a New York street and the runway, which pointed directly towards the assembled crowd.

I’ve been to a few fashion shows, and I think the lights, stage and music [we used] made it more of an event, Ward said. Either go big or go home.

Ward, as emcee, announced each model’s name and gave a description of the outfit and accessories they were wearing. They then walked to the edge of the stage and punched a poser who was standing more or less still, while others took the opportunity to do a dance move or perform a dramatic hair flip.

Finding models to take part in the show involved posting a call for all on a Camp Zama Facebook page, with lineup additions coming as little as an hour before the show.

They just started coming out of the woodwork, Ward said. It was awesome, and they were all really excited about it.

The models were able to show off two outfits each, the elements of which they chose themselves, to include shoes and accessories such as backpacks, bracelets and sunglasses.

























Riku Okazawa, wearing a tie-dye ensemble and sunglasses he picked out, poses runway-side during a back-to-school fashion show held Saturday at the Main Exchange at Camp Zama, Utah. Japan. Camp Zamas Army Community Service held the event primarily as a way to show off the many styles of boys’ and girls’ clothing available for exchange to families who arrived in Japan over the summer.

(Photo credit: Dustin Perry, U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs)



Josephine Boston, 10, waves to the crowd as she poses runway-side in her chosen outfit at a back-to-school fashion show held at the Main Exchange in Camp Zama, Japan on Saturday. Camp Zamas Army Community Service held the event primarily as a way to show off the many styles of boys’ and girls’ clothing available for exchange to families who arrived in Japan over the summer.

(Photo credit: Dustin Perry, U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs)



Angel Rojas poses runway-side in her chosen outfit during a back-to-school fashion show held at the Main Exchange in Camp Zama, Japan, on Saturday. Camp Zamas Army Community Service held the event primarily as a way to show off the many styles of boys’ and girls’ clothing available for exchange to families who arrived in Japan over the summer.

(Photo credit: Dustin Perry, U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs)



For my first outfit, I just chose an undershirt with a dress because I have tons of them at home, Kamryn said. And for my second, I chose purple because it’s my favorite color and I love it [the brand] Champion.

For his first walk, 12-year-old Jayden Bing, another first-time model, chose Nike shorts and a gray T-shirt to go with his new Jordan sneakers he recently bought. After that he just picked something random for the second outfit [to] go with quite a Nautica feed.

Allowing the models to choose their outfits was done to make the kids feel more comfortable and hopefully calm any nerves they might have had before taking the stage, Ward said.

I think it gave them a bit of autonomy and I know I’m doing it for me and I’m going to be able to show my style,” she said.

When Valerie Broussard Boston heard about the call for models, she asked her daughtersEliza, 6; Ophelia, 7 years old; and Josephine, 10 if they wanted to participate and said all three were very excited about the idea.

[They are] born-in-the-wild artists, so whenever they get the chance to be on stage or perform, they jump on it, Boston said. It was the first time for all of them, and they had a great time.

Boston said she enjoyed the show because not only did her daughters and the rest of the models get clothing discounts for their participation, but it also gave them a great opportunity to be part of the community.

All their boyfriends were doing it, so they were chatting online and having fun with all the prep and stuff, she said. My husband and I were just smiling and watching them do their thing and shine individually.

After finishing her first fashion show, Kamryn had some advice for all the other budding models.

I think all you really need is confidence when you go on stage, she said. It’s fun to see all the people in the audience. And you also meet different people on the track. That’s what I love about modeling.