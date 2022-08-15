Beauty Correspondent/Senior Editor job at The Business of Fashion





The description The Business of Fashion is looking for a Beauty Editor/Correspondent to expand and lead our coverage of the beauty industry. The ideal candidate will combine reporting and agenda editing with the vision and drive to grow our beauty vertical into the world’s leading hub for news and analysis on all things makeup, skincare skin, wellness and beyond. They will indeed serve as BoFs beauty coverage editor. The position can be based in New York or London. Who are we? The Business of Fashion (BoF) is a next-generation fashion media company designed for today’s global, hyper-connected world. Founded in 2007 by Imran Amed, BoF is known for its authoritative perspective on the global fashion industry, described as The Economist of Fashion, A Daily Destination for Fashions Power Players and The Industry Bible. Providing tools and services to support the journey across the fashion and beauty industries, including news and analysis, careers and education, BoF has become an indispensable resource for fashion executives, creatives, students and entrepreneurs in more than 200 countries. Commitment to diversity BoF is committed to building a diverse workforce and we are proud to be an equal opportunity employer. All applicants and employees receive equal treatment regardless of race, nationality, ethnic or national origin, religion or belief, gender or sexual orientation, gender, age, disability, marital status or civil partnership, pregnancy or maternity. Commitment to Inclusivity BoF is committed to creating an inclusive environment where everyone can bring their authentic selves to work and reach their full potential in their role using a growth mindset. We are committed to creating an inclusive culture for our employees globally. What we need you to do Take ownership of The Business of Beauty vertical, with the aim of providing exclusive weekly content and growing our subscriber base. Work with colleagues to amplify vertical reach and drive engagement across a variety of formats, starting with our short and long features to data-driven explainers, case studies, social media, online events, and more. online and in person, podcasts and everything else to make BoFs beauty coverage bigger and better. Offer and deliver flagged features, as well as shorter news stories when events call for it.

Use your source network and industry expertise to spread information and improve functionality.

Contribute to the BoFs series of evergreen content, including case studies and reports.

Beyond your own stories, grow our beauty coverage either by commissioning and managing story ideas from in-house and freelance journalists, or by working collaboratively with other journalists and editors.

Lead the organization of beauty events for BoF, as well as represent the company at panels and other public events. Who are you You are a journalist, with a global mindset and comfort in writing about the beauty industry from a business perspective. Experience covering adjacent sectors, such as fashion or marketing, and a proven ability to quickly master new rhythms will be considered.

You’ll be full of ideas, confident in presenting stories for digital consumption, and able to quickly execute deeply reported news, analysis, and features.

You will have the ability to cultivate a network of high-level industrial sources.

You are able to collaborate with colleagues face-to-face and remotely. You will know you have succeeded when BoFs beauty audience is growing and reader engagement with our beauty content is growing in a range of formats and metrics.

You provide a steady, steady stream of features that inform and engage our global community.

You are also adept at news and analysis in other formats such as podcasts, videos as well as in-person and live events.

You put data-driven storytelling at the heart of your coverage, working seamlessly with our design team to produce eye-catching and engaging graphics and other visuals.

You are aware of the most important news in the beauty industry and regularly ahead of the competition.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessoffashion.com/careers/job/217842/senior-beauty-correspondent-editor-/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos