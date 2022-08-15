Discontinued fast food reborn after Taco Bell’s Mexican pizza

Taco Bells Mexican Pizza’s comeback didn’t last long. A seasoned beef and refried bean pie craze caused supplies to run out just two weeks after Taco Bell’s beloved dish returned in April. (Hey, Americans love their Mexican food.)

“When its menu returned, demand for Mexican pizza was seven times higher than when it was previously available,” the company said. Told CNN Business.

In response, the American Mexican restaurant took a few months to come up with a better plan for the dish. On August 2, the company tweeted that the Taco Bell Mexican pizza would be making its glorious and permanent reappearance for late-night diners on September 15.

The beans were spilled. See you soon and #Mexican Pizza 9/15. — Taco Bell (@tacobell) August 2, 2022

Following this news, The Manual takes a look at six to ten other discontinued fast food products that fans are calling for back. Let’s dive into some of the best fast food joints from the recent and ancient past.

Wendy’s SuperBar

An oversized salad bar that included pizza, spaghetti, tacos and nachos? ! All for the modest sum of $3? ! What could be better?!

The Wendys SuperBar hit the scene in the late 1980s, upscaling the decades-old salad bar fad with international additions. Three sections offered a veritable smorgasbord: the Garden Spot, with multiple salad and/or potato toppings (and pudding or jelly dessert options); a Mexican section, with hard and soft shell tacos, Wendys chili, and sides of rice and refried beans; and an Italian section offering linguini and rotini, pasta meat and Alfredo sauce, and Wendys breadsticks.

In terms of inventory, the SuperBar was efficient. Additional burgers were ground in chili, meat sauce, and taco filling. The breadsticks were just toasted hamburger buns. Adding $2.99 ​​to any meal seemed like a bargain. Under Wendys fancy, 1990s floor-to-ceiling glass veranda, diners could experience a restaurant feel on the cheap.

Alas, all good things come to an end. Keeping the SuperBar stocked and clean wasn’t easy as the buffets quickly became a backed up mess. Profits were hard to sustain when customers took the all-you-can-eat dishes a little too literally. Too complicated and too expensive for a food manufacturing plant like Wendy’s, the chain discontinued the SuperBar in 1998.

Its spirit lives on, however, in strange, hungry corners of the internet. Facebook “Bring Wendy’s Superbar Back” Party and cheers for the return of the super nostalgic era.

McSalad Shakers

The SuperBar group has a cousin on Facebook (although these are just corny salad jokes). “Bring Back McSalad Shakers” scrambles to get Golden Arches to restock one of its most unnecessary and convenient green dishes on its menu.

McSalad shakers came in meal-sized plastic cups (about the size of an average soda) with plastic caps. The single-use container allowed consumers to shake ingredients from three menu options Chef, Grilled Chicken Caesar and Garden.

Chef McSalad Shaker blended ham, turkey, a mix of cheddar and jack cheese, chopped eggs, chopped tomatoes and green onions with greens. The Garden McSalad Shaker was the same as the chef, no deli meats. The Chicken Caesar was a mixed green with slices of grilled chicken breast and grated parmesan.

Despite its major contribution to landfills, McSalad shakers offer good value for a few dollars. Although popular, McDonalds found the mix too specialized and too cheap, ditching McSalad shakers in favor of salads in a bowl in 2003.

Taco Bell Chilito

Taco Bells Chilito falls under the same mythical designation as the McRib. Technically no longer on the Mexican fast food menu, the Chilito appears in dozens of franchises, conveniently charted by Mas alive.

Originally appearing on the .59, .79, .99 cent menu (yes, Taco Bell was that cheap in the 1990s), the Chilito is/was a simple flour tortilla filled with chili, onions and cheese. Shot down in the downsizing of the menu, the gooey, slightly spicy wrap was/is a delicious forbidden treat that still inspires a cult following.

A Change.org petition surpassed 2,500 signatures, although campaigns have been ongoing for a few years now. If you’re a fan, maybe it’s time to make your voice heard.

Panera Bread Fontina Grilled Cheese

Another cheese option, Panera Breads Fontina Grilled Cheese was heaven for curd lovers. The magic came from the eponymous Fontina, a creamy, sharp cheese that added a wonderful bite to toast. Dipped in soup, this dipped sandwich was a wonderful addition to lunch.

Abandoned in 2015 in favor of a cheaper grilled cheese option, fans of melted sandwiches still mourn the loss.

RIP Fontina Grilled Cheese from Panera. Gone, but never forgotten. pic.twitter.com/kqknK5ro3Y — Brooks Hanrahan (@brookshanrahan) June 1, 2016

However, there is little momentum for a resurgence, with a Care2 petition receiving only 37 votes to bring back the Fontina grilled cheese during the last years. Maybe people just figured out how to make their own stovetop grilled sandwich.

Smoked Chipotle Breast

Chipotle smoked breast?! The Mexican fast food franchise’s new meat option has come and gone faster than Pokemon Go.

them: why are you angry? me: because the chipotle got rid of the brisket — Stryer 🌊 (@stryermusic) August 3, 2022

It’s not for lack of popularity that Chipotle pulled the meat off the shelves. Chipotle discontinued its smoked brisket just two months after it hit the market. First trialled on a limited basis in November 2020 at more than 60 restaurants in California and Ohio, beef brisket made an appearance nationwide in October 2021. Although these specials typically last an entire quarter , an unexpected request forced the restaurant’s hand, canceling the beef brisket only a month. -and a half inside.

CEO Brian Niccol said financial analysts that breast sales helped bolster the company’s third quarter sales. The CEO noted Chipotles’ satisfaction with the drop, adding that the restaurant “will likely chest again at some point in the future.”

No social movement necessary here!

McDonald’s Cinnamelts

Moving to the sweeter side of the fast food menu, McDonalds Cinnamelts, like Taco Bells Mexican Pizza, have fallen victim to the pandemic. As the ubiquitous cheap-food giant slashed spending during cost-cutting measures in response to the global shutdown, Cinnamelts had the axe. Fans are still not happy with the decision.

Considered an upgrade from typical cinnamon rolls, Cinnamelts drowned chewy, stretchy bites of cinnamon batter in a soup of oozing frosting, all nestled precariously in a paper box. The pull-apart monkey bread pastry served the best parts of a cinnamon bun with a fork to scoop up and savor each super sweet bite.

Cinnamelts Change campaign launches with over 13,000 signatories demanding that McDonalds bring back the dream dessert.

Meet consumer demand

A potent mix of social campaigns and celebrity strains helped bring back the mexican pizza. Superfan Krish Jagirdar garnered over 200,000 signatures with his campaign to add a vegetarian version of the dish, and Doja Cat used his platform to proclaim the undying love for tortilla pizza sauce.

Only time will tell which precious meal might come back next. Keep an eye on The Manual for other delectable sentimental developments.

Editors’ Recommendations

























