Sabyasachi High Jewelery at New York-based Bergdorf Goodman | Way of life





New Delhi: “Bengal’s great history of handcrafted jewelry has nearly faded due to a lack of patronage. I want to bring this heritage back to the world,” says fashion ace, Sabyasachi Mukherjee. From Calcutta to New York in historical times. From fine Bengal craftsmanship to gilded Byzantine splendor and Broadway dramatic prowess. With influences that stray from the maximalist paths linking east and west – a twist on Sicilian Baroque with the rustic adornment of Harappa, medieval silversmithing fused with sophisticated Georgian techniques, Moorish arches steeped in craftsmanship age-old Mughal – these works have influences from both east and west. A hedonistic cross-cultural conversation where deconstructed Maharani necklaces are paired with exquisite hand-printed velvets, enameled Greek medallions are paired with exotic charms from the Sundarbans mangroves, and the most exquisite tourmalines are paired with understated turquoises. Bengal Byzantine Broadway celebrates exuberance and rebellion, yet we remain rooted in India’s heritage, arts and crafts. India is not just a story, nor is Sabyasachi Jewellery. “Over the past two decades, I have built a heritage fashion brand based on a simple value system. Sabyasachi Jewelery was built on the same principles – authenticity, integrity, quality and the finest in craftsmanship,” said said Sabyasachi Mukherjee. “As the world increasingly seeks authenticity, I am convinced that the next generation of the greatest jewelry designers will come from India. We have a sophisticated history of handcrafted jewelry that dates back centuries, and I have pledge myself to work tirelessly to keep this legacy alive and make it relevant again” quoted by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. With the gold Gariyal necklace set with brilliant cut, rose cut and uncut diamonds, aquamarines, tourmalines, turquoises and jaspers. Photo: IANS

With statement earrings set in gold with brilliant cut, rose cut and uncut diamonds, iolites, rodholites, turquoises, corals, tourmalines and pearls, plus a stack of bracelets rushes set in gold with multicolored precious stones. Featuring the layering of bangle bracelets, each bracelet is set in gold with multicolored gemstones. With the trendy turquoise necklace set in gold with brilliant cut and uncut diamonds and apatites. Photo: IANS

Featuring a deconstructed Maharani necklace set in gold with uncut diamonds, pearls, quartz, sapphires and tourmalines with a fine velvet tie clasp. With the gold ram’s head necklace set with brilliant cut and uncut diamonds, petalites, dalmatians, jaspers, turquoises, opals and tourmalines.

