Small brands to buy for your next festival or show

Festival fashion is a big part of the scene, especially in North America, allowing them to express their unique individuality through clothing and accessories. Often festival and show attendees will also organize an outfit to match the theme or aesthetic of the event. Yet many struggle to find unique outfits in a sea of ​​copycat trends and the overwhelming convenience of choosing items on Amazon Premier.

In addition to the challenges of finding unique event outfits, options are limited but growing for men, plus sizes, and those looking for unisex clothing. Most large companies tailor the modeling and availability of items to a selected population. Fortunately, many are expanding inclusiveness in what they offer. After all, the dance music scene is well known for its openness to accommodating everyone regardless of differences.

With fast fashion prices and shipping rates, it can be difficult for small businesses to attract customers with their unique designs, especially when large fashion companies copy their clothing designs for production. massive. Similar to buying small brands offstage, supporting small business owners allows them to build a community and continue to grow. So to help you explore and support these smaller, more inclusive brands, we’ve picked out a few you should check out for your next festival or show outfit.

Photo credit: Dissonance Store

From harnesses and fishnets to all-black outfits, techwear and e-girl aesthetics have taken over the scene in recent years.

The addition of harnesses and garters adds a sultry feel to futuristic outfits and has recently taken over the North American scene. Harnesses, garters and complete sets with a cybergoth look can be found on sites like dissonance store. Adapting to the same aesthetic, streetwear can also be purchased on the Los Angeles-based site from XXXS to XXL. Another brand that could give your look a dangerous edge is Industrialwhich sells unisex, women’s and men’s clothing.

If you’re looking for a deadly yet highly durable outfit, look no further than Look for. Along with their signature Disruption bodysuit, this three-woman team brand offers full sets, jumpsuits and dresses that are sure to resonate with anyone with a dark, industrial aura. Offering items in sizes XS to XXL, Suspex is constantly adding new designs to its site.

Photo credit: Bianca Pavlic the label

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the etherity of an outfit can be achieved with brands that offer custom designs.

Many try to match an event’s theme to their outfit, and the ethereal fairy look in the woods is on par with festivals held in evergreen locations. Offering pre-made fabrics and custom outfit sets, Bianca Pavlic the label can take your outfit game to the next level with the use of floral mesh and lace fabric options. Reminiscent of a cottagecore aesthetic, this tag offers custom sizing with the measurements you provide.

If you’re looking for ethereal glamour, check out Cervantes Rave Co. and the Etsy shop of Fractal Witch for dazzling and unique top and bottom ensembles. Cervantes Rave Co offers sets adorned with delicate chains and shimmering mesh that will reflect stage lights and lasers at any event. Selling a wide range of colors from tasselled fabrics to iridescent sequins, Fractal Witch handcrafts all semi-custom outfits and periodically opens a shop based on order volume after each shipment of new designs. In the same way, Freya Indigo and Electric sewing will fulfill your search for fairy forest pixie looks with their fairy ensembles and sequin fabric outfits.

Photo credit: Sassy Pants the Label

If you’re planning on stopping the show with Instagram-worthy outfits, be sure to check out these boutiques that offer custom pieces for all sizes and genders.

For those looking for an exceptional collection of pieces to wear, match with their partner or with a group of friends, British brands Sassypants the label and jade clark offer a wide range of fabrics, colors, custom designs and pieces for any fashion statement. Offering custom-made garments and men’s and unisex items, the two brands specialize in using mesh fabric additions and trendy prints in vibrant colors that allow customers to grab everyone’s attention. at events and online.

Best known for custom handmade sets with vibrant tassels and sequins, CLOUD999 and Rave until dawn offer open sizing since custom measurements can be added to each order. CLOUD999’s unique process organizes unique sets based on the name given to the creation to allow maximum creative freedom for the owner. A majority of Rave Til Dawn tracks, Lime Blondeand Seeing the Label include sequin embellished fabrics released periodically.

For those looking to stand out from the crowd, check out Rage Bratz for limited release monthly drops. Limited drops complete the brand’s signature lens inspired by Bratz dolls, who wear fun prints and unique designs. Euphoric Rave Wear and Syzygy the label also offer a wide range of sassy cuts, using a signature strappy look for nearly every outfit set available.

If you want funky designs and die-cut designs, Brave by Bri and 1:11 the label both feature unique sets that dare to mix and match prints for a standout look. These brands will perfectly match your search if you are not afraid of bright colors and prints in combination with original cut parts.

Photo credit: Dimension G

Stand out even more by accessorizing your outfit or buying niche items.

Starting at the top, add a set of fake ears with unique charms perfect for elevating both cosplay or other outfits from the PlushVonT and tsukimimi Etsy shops will turn heads with its wide range of color options and charming embellishments such as beads, dies, bows, and more. If you’re not a fan of ears as a head accessory, get a hat from Discodisiac will take your outfit to the next level. Known for his iconic pom poms sold as headwear or earrings, Britt’s flowers the pieces make a cute and fluffy addition.

Moving down, statement chains with crystal pendants from It’s the rainbow will add dazzling iridescence to your look with a wide range of crystals to meet all your manifestation needs. Also offering ties, magic minnie is sure to add a fun and unique touch with a range of available chokers, handcrafted harnesses and belts sold on the site.

To stand out even more in the crowd, go to G-dimension for a wide range of niche and anime-inspired EDM apparel and gear. From t-shirts and fans to bags and hats, this California-based indie brand has a variety of items for all electronic genres to wear to their next event.

Make independent discoveries from small brands on social media to help support other festival and show attendees.

Although we’ve covered a huge range of smaller brands to buy from, there are hundreds more waiting for you. From full outfits to the smallest accessories, supporting small brands helps improve the community and allows them to keep events alive with the diversity and uniqueness of what is worn. Not only does this allow for different expressions through clothing choices, but it helps support other ravers brands.

