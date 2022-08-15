Fashion
Banavees, Malaysian eco-friendly Indian fashion brand online
I confess that I am not someone who takes into consideration how my clothes are made. Durability is far from the first thing I think of when buying my clothes.
Not to mention, it’s quite common to find brands practicing fast fashion to meet the demands of ever-changing trends, including Shein, Mango, H&M, Forever 21, Urban Outfitters, Adidas, and many more.
With most of these brands being an easily accessible and slightly more affordable option, it’s safe to say that driving change is difficult.
But Banavees is a Malaysian clothing brand that chooses to go the other way by focusing on sustainability and being environmentally conscious when producing their outfits.
Durable and fashionable
Praveena, who founded the brand, believes that people should start shopping consciously and refrain from buying clothes just because they are cheap and readily available.
After being part of this field of fashion, I realized that there was so much work involved in producing a simple T-shirt. Since then I haven’t bought a T-shirt outside, Praveena shared.
Banavees outfits are made to order and customers are allowed to choose their own designs for their outfits in addition to the original pieces featured on its website.
Prices vary depending on the design, style and amount of fabric needed for each outfit. Currently, prices for all coins range from RM70 to RM200.
The founder admitted that the initial idea for the brand started out as a simple fashion business. She designed her outfits based on what she would wear on a daily basis.
After pursuing her undergraduate studies in India, Praveena became passionate about Indian fabric and fashion.
When I started the business, I thought there weren’t many options available for people looking for a modern twist in their outfits using Indian fabric, Praveena explained.
So with that in mind, Praveena and her sisters started by selling their clothes in pop-up kiosks.
Over time, the founder conducted her own research and began to learn more about industrial fashion waste. According to her, fashion is the second largest waste-producing industry.
I was a little surprised and wondered if what I was doing was really right. So I decided to take a break and reassess my strategies on how I could make a difference and not contribute to the fashion waste industry, Praveena said.
After her return, the sisters decided to produce their outfits sustainably using dead-end, recycled or donated Indian costume fabrics.
The taboo of fashion
Fashion has always been part of Praveena’s plan. I’ve always wanted to do design since I was young, but there was such a taboo around fashion that it’s not something you can develop easily or even make an income out of it, she said. declared.
So, instead of pursuing a professional education in fashion design, she decided to finish her studies and become a speech therapist, which she still is today.
And while I was a language pathologist, I thought to myself, why not pursue my passion at the same time? added Praveena.
Taking a leap of faith, the language pathologist went back to design. She first started by designing for herself and her loved ones.
Gradually, her relatives encouraged her to create her own clothing brand and she then launched Banavees in 2019 with her sisters.
However, her parents were not very happy with her choice to pursue design in fashion. Because of this, I am still pursuing my career as a speech therapist, Praveena said.
Persevere in the face of challenges
One of the biggest challenges the team continues to face is the lack of awareness within the fashion industry.
I feel like a majority of us are still unaware of the impact the fashion industry has on us. We tend to buy clothes that can only be worn once or twice and then end up in landfills, Praveena shared.
Additionally, she thinks it’s hard to gain traction for Banavees because people always go for fast fashion brands, rather than focusing on the sustainability aspect.
In his opinion, many people buy this way, rather than buying consciously. They don’t ask questions like Am I buying something that will last me? where can I send it?, and so on.
So that’s where I feel like it affects us as a brand, because people don’t know what they’re buying,” Praveena told Vulcan Post.
The founder further explained that customers are sometimes hesitant to fully trust the new brand.
A significant challenge would be for Banavees to deal with customer comparison of the prices of an online fast fashion brand and the Banavees brand.
It affects us a bit that they don’t know how it creates a new brand and how we don’t get financial support from anyone, Praveena explained.
Therefore, if one of their latest outfits fails to sell, they incur losses on their end as they self-fund the startup.
Because it wasn’t a well-known brand, we can’t even price it at the actual price you normally get for factory-made items, Praveena said.
However, when customers purchase outfits from the brand, Banavees usually receives repeat orders, which is a blessing in itself.
Towards the fashionable future
One of Banavees’ future plans includes opening an outlet for his brand. Currently, the team is working on updating their website to be more user-friendly.
Additionally, when Banavees launches its outlet, the team hopes to provide customers with out-of-the-box and bespoke orders.
I think Asians aren’t used to the concept of made-to-measure outfits because they’re so used to adapting or altering their outfits if they don’t fit, Praveena said.
Keeping all of this in mind, Banavees aims to be the clothing brand that practices sustainability and promotes the concept of make-to-order.
- Find out more about Banavees here.
- Read other articles we’ve written about Malaysian startups here.
Featured Image Credit: Banavees
