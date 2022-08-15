It is true that a person’s attire will reflect their past; a man always needs the right clothes to show off his personality. And, when it comes to men’s outerwear, a trench coat is always a must-have. Trench coats are a staple in any men’s wardrobe. Trench coats, which were originally designed for British soldiers during World War I, became popular in society as soldiers continued to wear them after returning home.

The modern trench coat is improved and stylized, but it retains its own characteristics: functional, fashionable and masculine. Yvette LIBBY will discuss the popularity of men’s trench coats and why these outerwear seem to “fit” well in any season throughout the year in this article.

When is a trench coat appropriate?

The trench coat is one of the most versatile garments; you can wear it all year round, in any situation and anywhere. It is sophisticated and fashionable enough to be worn over workout clothes as well as formal suits. It’s also designed to be simple enough that you can wear it with casual clothes.

You can wear a trench coat all year long as long as you layer properly under it to avoid getting too hot or too cold.

Work trench coats in neutral colors such as black, grey, beige or khaki are easy to match with your work clothes. When you wear different tones but the same shades of the same color, you can achieve a stylish monochromatic look. If you don’t like monochrome, there are always other options. For example, a khaki trench coat can be worn with a white shirt and black pants, or a beige trench coat can be worn with a cream shirt and navy pants.

Yvette Libby NNguyen

Trench coats are also ideal for going out in the evening or spending the weekend. Choose a comfortable outfit and layer it with a trench coat – whether it’s a t-shirt with jeans and boots or a sweater or hoodie with jeans and trainers – trench coats go with everything.

Trench coats for different body types

Trench coats are flattering on a wide range of body types. Tall people should wear clothes longer than the knee. Shorter men should look for trench coats that reach mid-thigh or higher, flatter their shape, and are simple in design. Opt for lightweight fabrics in neutral tones and simple styles for an oversized body. Trench coats with sturdy materials and a loose fit are a good choice for skinny people. Medium trench coats (around the knees) are the most common, as they suit most body types.

If you are looking for an outerwear model that suits a variety of body types, then “MILITANT SPRUCE” will be the ideal choice.

Yvette Libby NNguyen

The good news is that most trench coat styles come with a belt. Thus, you can adjust your trench coat to your morphology thanks to the belt.

In the transitional seasons

Trench coats are usually quite large and lightweight, making them ideal for layering. Depending on the material and what you’re wearing underneath, you can wear a trench all year round. Cotton or silk are the best fabrics for hot weather. Wool or felt are good materials to keep you warm when it gets colder. Wear a trench coat with lighter layers underneath during transitional seasons like fall and spring.

The trench coat is actually a raincoat; it was originally designed as such. They have the ability to be waterproof, warm and wind resistant. Some trench coats include removable wool liners that can be worn inside for warmth and removed in hot weather.

How about a trench-style raincoat for men? “LONG ISLAND ROUGE” will be the answer to your satisfaction.

Yvette Libby NNguyen

Can I wear a trench coat in winter?

Trench coats can be worn in the winter, especially if you live in a mild or warm climate. If you choose the right materials and wear appropriate layers underneath, a trench coat will keep you warm. Wool and leather are generally warmer than other materials. Leather, on the other hand, is not a good choice for people who prefer an eco-friendly lifestyle. Opt instead for trench coats in synthetic leather or goose feathers (like the Mens Goose Down by Yvette LIBBY).

Long, water-resistant trench coats will protect you from rain and snow better than other coats. Layers or a thick sweater paired with jeans are a great choice. To stay warm, add accessories such as hats and scarves.

Is it appropriate to wear a trench coat in the summer?

Trench coats are particularly popular during the colder months of the year, such as winter. However, you can still wear your trench coat in the summer. You should be able to wear your trench coat all summer long as long as it’s lightweight and the clothing underneath is light and thin so it doesn’t overheat. Trench coats go with everything: chinos, shirts, T-shirts, jeans… the styles to try are endless!

The “DORAEMON” trench coat, with its unique design that is suitable for all occasions and made of Supima cotton and silk, will be a highlight for you at every spring-summer occasion.