Two years in the making, these jeans are the antidote to fast fashion

When Levi Strauss invented blue jeans in 1873, it was a design feat. Crafted from denim reinforced with copper rivets, they could withstand years of handwork, while projecting an air of effortless freshness. But today, jeans are just another example of disposable fast fashion. Brands like Shein and H&M offer inexpensive, on-trend pairs every season, designed to be thrown away in a matter of months, contributing to the 2 billion pairs produced each year.

What would it take to go back in time and return to Strauss’ original vision for his iconic pants? ascetic, a Swedish startup founded in 2015, is on a mission to find out. While fashion brands typically design new collections every season, Asket (the Swedish term for “ascetic”) has created a permanent collection of 30 classic and versatile garments that the company says will last for years and never be phased out. This approach goes against how the fashion industry has worked for half a century, but Asket proves there’s money to be made with this radical model: it’s profitable, generating $10 million. sales last year. It has also just opened a stunning new headquarters in Stockholm. As Swedes, Asket co-founders August Bard Bringéus and Jakob Dworsky grew up with a sense of pride in Ikea and H&M, Swedish mega-brands that pioneered the business model of selling products at the cheap fashion to the masses. But by the time they attended the Stockholm School of Economics a decade ago, the couple had become disillusioned with these companies, which helped create the culture of overconsumption that is accelerating climate change. “Fashion design is about planned obsolescence,” says Bringéus. “You create something with a due date. When it’s on the shelves, your designers are already working on what’s coming out in two years. And you tell your customers that what you bought yesterday is no longer socially acceptable to wear next year.

Asket reverses this logic. The brand has curated a permanent collection of men’s and women’s clothing that, according to the founders, will not go out of style. To do this, they studied the history of fashion to identify clothes that have stood the test of time. “There is the same formula behind each product,” says Bringéus. “It always starts with some kind of functional clothing: the t-shirt was military underwear, the polo shirt was a tennis shirt with a collar to protect you from the sun, the Oxford shirt was for polo players in British universities who wanted a breathable fabric. shirt. It becomes part of the subculture, then part of the mainstream, then a wardrobe staple. Asket takes a long time to design each garment as it will remain in the collection forever. It took him more than two years to develop his jeans, for example. The brand started by having 20 independent product testers wear the jeans for 9 months to test the quality of the fabric. Then he invited 300 customers to pre-order the jeans and provide detailed feedback on the fit. Through this process, the designers at Asket realized they needed to tailor the jeans to two different body types, one slimmer than the other, to achieve a consistent fit. It was only after these adjustments that the brand went into full production. Three years later, Asket has sold 20,000 pairs of these jeans, which represent 15% of the company’s sales. The denim testing program has also become the model for every garment introduced to the permanent collection, including Asket’s seven-piece women’s collection, launched last year. Bringéus says every piece of clothing his company sells is meant to withstand at least five years of consistent, rigorous use. This explains the brand’s prices, which are significantly higher than fast fashion, but not quite luxurious: T-shirts are $45, Oxford shirts are $140, and jeans are $155. The brand sells cleaning products designed to prolong life of a garment and send spare parts, such as buttons and thread, for repairs. (When clothes reach end of life, customers can send them back to Asket, who will recycle the materials.) But this approach means the customer has no reason to return season after season to update their wardrobe, which is how most fashion brands make their money.