Fashion
Montblanc Extreme 3.0 is designed for people on the go
Historic brands can be appealing to young spendthrift consumers, but you have to work for it, especially when you’re a 116-year-old house.
Designed by Montblanc’s Creative Director, Marco Tomasetta, the Extreme 3.0 collection is an overhaul of the brand’s signature collection and resonates with Gen Z and Millennials by offering a product that fits their lifestyle. asset.
Comprised of 31 pieces including a green shoulder bag, black backpack and black clutch with a modern take on classic designs like textured leather, the designs found inspiration in the company’s groundbreaking marketing visuals from the start. of the XXth century.
The frenetic energy of her latest collection is largely driven by Tomasetta, who previously held design positions at Louis Vuitton and most recently at Givenchy as creative design director for men’s and women’s leather goods. What you see in front of you is “not your father’s Montblanc”.
Of course, briefcases and totes are still present, but in their latest evolution, the Montblanc Extreme pattern has been scaled up to two different scales – a larger treatment for bags and a smaller one for smaller accessories.
The Montblanc Extreme collection has been designed to withstand the demands of daily travel by pushing the boundaries of technical innovation to reach new heights of durability and performance, while balancing functionality with a decidedly elegant and contemporary style. “This new collection really connects with the younger generation, but it also keeps things dark for our older clientele,” says Tomasetta.
With a look enhanced by a brand new texture, on a selection of new trendy and functional shapes, Tomasetta revisits the signature collection with new formats and an original leather design. The leather pattern is inspired by graphic images created by Grete Gross, Montblanc’s advertising manager who profoundly influenced the visual language of Montblanc in the 1920s.
Larger leather goods
Montblanc Extreme 3.0 Slim Briefcase; The Montblanc Extreme 3.0 card holder for three credit cards with zipped pocket is designed to securely transport and protect your laptop and other personal items. The Tote is a more casual casual bag while the M Lock 4810 Duffel Bag is a versatile companion for short getaways or a trip to the gym.
Medium Leather Goods
A chest bag and a shoulder bag with zipped compartments can be worn over the shoulder. The laptop case and sleeve is designed to protect and store laptops or tablet.
Small Leather Goods And Accessories
The leather choker can be attached to small leather goods from the Montblanc collection. The card holder with zipper pocket comes with a back ring that you can attach to a hook or a neck strap. The keychain has a hook that allows it to be securely attached to any accessory.
Designed for the future
According to Lyst, with searches for “vegan leather” up 69% year over year, a growing number of brands are moving away from traditional leather and using everything from mushroom to pineapple.
Alas, these alternatives aren’t the most lavish of materials (there’s not much lipstick you can put on a pig). Technically speaking, vegan leather is more durable; but in reality, it takes a lot of plastic additives to replicate the feel of leather. With greater longevity, traditional leather remains the best and least wasteful material on the market today. That said, Montblanc has found a sustainable process without sacrificing any quality.
The tanning process ‒ in which cowhide is turned into leather ‒ is usually another major concern, due to the use of harmful chemicals such as chromium which can result in the release of toxic waste into the environment; environmentally conscious, the Montblanc Extreme 3.0 collection uses leather from a CO2-neutral tanning process and a recycled fiber lining.
The selection of leather pieces are available in iconic Montblanc black and eye-catching British green, paired with black metal finishes. The iconic Montblanc emblem has been enlarged for the collection in two different sizes. Three bags and one belt from the collection feature an original closure inspired by the world of climbing with a bold black finish.
The M Lock 4810 closure is both a design element and a practical feature: it is a special mechanism that acts quickly and efficiently on contact with the anchor points, designed for a complete and safe closure; and yet, at the press of its release levers, it provides easy access to your content.
The Montblanc Extreme 3.0 collection is available in Montblanc boutiques worldwide and online.
(Images: Montblanc)
Sources
2/ https://www.augustman.com/sg/style/fashion/montblanc-extreme-3-0-a-collection-befitting-those-with-active-lifestyles/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Bollywood celebrities Salman Khan Akshay Kumar Kartik Aryan and others celebrate the 76th independence day August 15, 2022
- New Live IP Software Toolkit (LIST) Supports Latest IP Specifications August 15, 2022
- Qantas expands Australia’s freighter fleet to meet online shopping demands August 15, 2022
- Franchise leagues are here to stay August 15, 2022
- International tours leave their mark on the latest class of PGA TOUR members August 15, 2022