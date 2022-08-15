Montblanc Extreme 3.0 is designed for people on the go

Historic brands can be appealing to young spendthrift consumers, but you have to work for it, especially when you’re a 116-year-old house.

Designed by Montblanc’s Creative Director, Marco Tomasetta, the Extreme 3.0 collection is an overhaul of the brand’s signature collection and resonates with Gen Z and Millennials by offering a product that fits their lifestyle. asset.

Comprised of 31 pieces including a green shoulder bag, black backpack and black clutch with a modern take on classic designs like textured leather, the designs found inspiration in the company’s groundbreaking marketing visuals from the start. of the XXth century.

The frenetic energy of her latest collection is largely driven by Tomasetta, who previously held design positions at Louis Vuitton and most recently at Givenchy as creative design director for men’s and women’s leather goods. What you see in front of you is “not your father’s Montblanc”.

Of course, briefcases and totes are still present, but in their latest evolution, the Montblanc Extreme pattern has been scaled up to two different scales – a larger treatment for bags and a smaller one for smaller accessories.

The Montblanc Extreme collection has been designed to withstand the demands of daily travel by pushing the boundaries of technical innovation to reach new heights of durability and performance, while balancing functionality with a decidedly elegant and contemporary style. “This new collection really connects with the younger generation, but it also keeps things dark for our older clientele,” says Tomasetta.

With a look enhanced by a brand new texture, on a selection of new trendy and functional shapes, Tomasetta revisits the signature collection with new formats and an original leather design. The leather pattern is inspired by graphic images created by Grete Gross, Montblanc’s advertising manager who profoundly influenced the visual language of Montblanc in the 1920s.

Larger leather goods

Montblanc Extreme 3.0 Slim Briefcase; The Montblanc Extreme 3.0 card holder for three credit cards with zipped pocket is designed to securely transport and protect your laptop and other personal items. The Tote is a more casual casual bag while the M Lock 4810 Duffel Bag is a versatile companion for short getaways or a trip to the gym.

Medium Leather Goods

A chest bag and a shoulder bag with zipped compartments can be worn over the shoulder. The laptop case and sleeve is designed to protect and store laptops or tablet.

Small Leather Goods And Accessories

The leather choker can be attached to small leather goods from the Montblanc collection. The card holder with zipper pocket comes with a back ring that you can attach to a hook or a neck strap. The keychain has a hook that allows it to be securely attached to any accessory.

Designed for the future

According to Lyst, with searches for “vegan leather” up 69% year over year, a growing number of brands are moving away from traditional leather and using everything from mushroom to pineapple.

Alas, these alternatives aren’t the most lavish of materials (there’s not much lipstick you can put on a pig). Technically speaking, vegan leather is more durable; but in reality, it takes a lot of plastic additives to replicate the feel of leather. With greater longevity, traditional leather remains the best and least wasteful material on the market today. That said, Montblanc has found a sustainable process without sacrificing any quality.

The tanning process ‒ in which cowhide is turned into leather ‒ is usually another major concern, due to the use of harmful chemicals such as chromium which can result in the release of toxic waste into the environment; environmentally conscious, the Montblanc Extreme 3.0 collection uses leather from a CO2-neutral tanning process and a recycled fiber lining.

The selection of leather pieces are available in iconic Montblanc black and eye-catching British green, paired with black metal finishes. The iconic Montblanc emblem has been enlarged for the collection in two different sizes. Three bags and one belt from the collection feature an original closure inspired by the world of climbing with a bold black finish.

The M Lock 4810 closure is both a design element and a practical feature: it is a special mechanism that acts quickly and efficiently on contact with the anchor points, designed for a complete and safe closure; and yet, at the press of its release levers, it provides easy access to your content.

The Montblanc Extreme 3.0 collection is available in Montblanc boutiques worldwide and online.

(Images: Montblanc)