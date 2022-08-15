‘Fashion Police Squad’ Review: Eternal Groom

This introduction will probably land me on a government registry, but when I play first-person shooters, I like my enemies to bleed. There are many layers to good FPS design, the feel of movement, level design, the weight of your weapons. But it’s hard to ignore the sheer catharsis of turning someone trying to kill you into a quivering pile of hash. Painting walls with your enemies’ interiors is one of the great joys of FPS gaming, and the more a shooter lets me spill red into the corners, the better.

It’s at Fashion Police Squad‘s credit, then, that during my time with it, I barely missed the gore and offal typically associated with the genre. This retro-style shooter lets you use your arsenal of colorful weapons to fix your enemies’ fashion crimes, paint charcoal suits with a shotgun, and beef up baggy pants while whipping this trailing pants with a belt. It’s a gadget that could easily be thinner than the stitching of a second-hand boxer. But there’s an overwhelming amount of substance to back it up Fashion Police Squadhis sense of style.

You play as Sergeant Des, a dapper (if slightly dark) clothes copper dedicated to fighting a wave of fashion crime plaguing his town. The streets are flooded with ill-fitting suits, socks with sandals and blinding jerseys. As Des, you’ll have to dodge flying briefcases and high-speed electric scooters as you try to take the measure of these scruffy scofflaws, doing justice with an array of fashionable guns.

The hook of Fashion Police SquadThe shooting game is that each weapon is intended to solve a specific type of fashion crime. So while your 2-Dye-4 Elite is great for solving color-based crimes, sprucing up drab suits, and muting loud shirts, it’s useless against an enemy with ill-fitting thrift. For these enemies, you’ll need to switch to your Tailormade, a rapid-fire sewing machine that will sew up your opponents in no time.

The risk with this style of FPS is that it ends up feeling restrictive, forcing you into deadly matchmaking rather than letting you find the optimal way to fight enemies. Fashion Police Squad is not entirely immune to this, the first levels can seem somewhat binary. But the problem fades as the list of weapons and enemies expands. A few hours into the game, you pick up the Wet’Ones, a very handy southern gun for squirting enemies whose fashion is too fire. But the Wet’Ones high pressure soapy spray is also useful for shrinking loose suits.

Developer Mopeful Games has clearly thought about how to make repairing sartorial calamities as satisfying as blasting a demon’s entire respiratory system out of the back of its ribcage. Weapons have the heft and feedback a good marksman needs, while some, like the shotgun, allow you to paint the walls, just with dye rather than digestive fluids. When an enemy’s health reaches zero, their Crime Mode resolves to a puff of smoke, while a rumble, Unreal Tournament-the style advertiser makes effusive proclamations like “fabulous” or “trendy”. It’s fun, but also rewarding.

Fashion Police Squad is also an awesome kinetic shooter. Your belt, for example, is not only used to give shape to baggy pants. It can also grab hold of flagpoles, allowing you to swing through gaps and up to higher ledges. This action has a powerful momentum behind it reminiscent of jumping on and off Skyrails in Bioshock Infinite. Mopeful Games applies this mechanic to liberating platforming challenges, jumping you between balconies and along perilously high walkways of skyscrapers. The Wet’Ones, on the other hand, have a secondary function that lubricates the ground in front of you, speeding up your movement. This allows you to cross much larger gaps, allowing Mopeful Games to get more creative with level design.

Regarding the level design, Fashion Police SquadCards are colorful and knotty affairs, reminiscent of a brighter, airier world. Duke Nukem 3D. Like the core mechanics of the game, the levels become more interesting as you progress. For example, a mission takes place on a subway train and initially appears to be a simple, linear gauntlet. But it quickly turns out to be much more serpentine and interesting. There is a recurring problem with the map design though, which is that most levels involve a fair amount of backtracking. Sometimes the game tries to mitigate this by sprinkling new enemies on your journey home. Other times, however, you don’t mind, leaving you to wander into inert spaces.

This is not the only loose point in Fashion Police Squadthe holding of. The game has a weird quirk that when you initially defeat an enemy, they turn transparent and stay that way until all enemies in the area have been defeated. The intent, as far as I can tell, is to prevent defeated enemies from obscuring the battlefield, which would make fair sense. That said, the fact that defeated enemies basically disappear slightly undermines the transforming element of mode crime solving.

FPS also has a surprisingly strong narrative thrust, with the game’s story delivered through text-based discussions between Sergeant Des and various other characters. The writing itself is decent, with a light and appropriate tone that gently pokes fun at both the shooting convention and the game’s patently nonsensical fiction. But those conversational interludes impact the larger flow of the levels. , giving them a stop-start quality that can be frustrating.

Fashion Police Squad launches August 15 for PC.