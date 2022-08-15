The 11 Best T-Shirt Dresses





Any tip for those days when I have all the energy of a soggy noodle but still need to drag myself out of bed and into polite society? The T-shirt dress. Versatile and timeless, the best t-shirt dresses combine the comfort of loungewear with the elegance of a dress. Put one on and you’ll instantly feel chic. Best of all, they’re perfect for all seasons and climates. The loose style keeps you cool in the summer, yet it’s ready to layer under your thickest sweaters when the temperatures drop. Typically characterized by a relaxed fit and flowing shape (with a few sultry, figure-hugging exceptions), T-shirt dresses run the gamut from mini, midi and maxi lengths. Sure, these are great options for casual wear, but all of these pieces can be easily dressed up for the office or brunch with the right accessories. But it’s in the details like the neckline, the sleeves and the material that the t-shirt dresses stand out. A t-shirt dress with a raw-edged hemline will feel a bit rustic-chic, while side slits will bring in a bit of drama. Cotton shirt dresses are perfectly effortless, while super-soft synthetic fabrics, like rayon and jersey, can feel a little more luxurious (and are more wrinkle-resistant, making them ideal for travel). And don’t forget about print and color; even a very basic T-shirt dress can look revolutionary in a surprising hue or bold pattern. If you’re ready to stock up on these wardrobe must-haves, read on to shop 11 of the best t-shirt dresses on Amazon today. 1 This midi t-shirt dress that couldn’t be more versatile If you’re looking for a casual yet structured t-shirt dress, try this one midi dress by The Gout. Crafted from a luxurious blend of 95% modal and 5% spandex, it features a calf-high side slit for movement and ventilation in hot weather. Incredibly versatile, you can wear it to work with loafers or to the pool with flip flops; wherever you decide to wear it, you will always look neat. Sizes available: XX-Small 3X

Colors available: 2 2 The A-Line T-Shirt Dress You’ll Want to Get in Multiples It’s exactly what you imagine when you think of a T-shirt dressFeatures a knee-length hem, swingy A-line cut, short sleeves and a high scoop neckline. Made from a blend of 95% viscose and 5% elastane, this dress will move with you, hold its shape and is perfectly layerable, so you’ll want to take it with you on all your vacations. Plus, you’ll wear it all year round; pair it with sandals or trainers when it’s hot and when the temps drop, throw on tights, boots and a turtleneck. Since it’s only around $22 on Amazon and comes in so many colors, plus a handful of prints, you might as well buy a few. Available sizes: X-Small XX-Large

Colors available: 21 3 This classic t-shirt dress with over 15,000 5-star ratings More than 15,000 Amazon shoppers have rewarded it T-shirt dress with a five-star rating; no wonder, as it perfectly executes the classic, easy A-line silhouette, scoop neckline and short sleeves that characterize the style. Made of soft, wrinkle-resistant rayon blended with spandex (pack this one for your vacation), it’s available in 43 colors and patterns, so this dress isn’t just classic, it’s also customizable. Available sizes: X-Small 3X

Colors available: 43 4 This long-sleeved t-shirt dress that will see you through the colder months The perfect dress for cooler temperatures, this T-shirt dress features long sleeves, ankle length and side slits for movement. The comfortable fit is loose, but not then loose to the point of sacrificing structure. It’s made from 95% viscose and 5% super soft spandex, so it feels as good as it looks. Available sizes: X-Small XX-Large

Colors available: 10 5 A relaxed t-shirt dress designed for layering If you like versatile pieces, add this T-shirt dress by Daily Ritual to your next basket. It features short sleeves, a scoop neckline and a chic dropped hem in an easy, drapey fit; and since it’s made from a blend of 95% rayon and 5% spandex, it’s also wrinkle-resistant. Wear it alone or layer it over cropped pants like a tunic; on cold days, pair it with a turtleneck, puffer jacket and combat boots. Available sizes: X-Small XX-Large

Colors available: 12 6 A long t-shirt dress with a dramatic side slit Not a lot T-shirt dresses feel right at home at the beach or out to dinner, but this one achieves that, thanks to an elegant curved hemline and thigh-high side slit. Featuring a scoop neckline and short sleeves that keep this dress from feeling too formal, it’s made from 95% rayon and 5% spandex, for a soft, luxurious touch to the classic comfortable style. Available sizes: X-Large 4X-Large

Colors available: 47 seven A mini t-shirt dress with a retro-inspired stand-up collar Between the high stand-up collar and the mid-thigh length, the silhouette of this T-shirt dress feels perfectly 60s. Made of 95% cotton blend with 5% spandex for stretch, this dress would look so sweet with ballet flats (they’re back) or sneakers for the day, and heels for in the evening or go retro with a pair of platform shoes. go boots. Available sizes: X-Small 3X-Large

Colors available: 18 8 This swingy t-shirt dress with an asymmetric hemline This T-shirt dress takes that classic A-line silhouette and mixes it up with a slightly asymmetrical, above-the-knee swing hemline. Featuring short sleeves and a round neck, it’s made from a wonderfully soft blend of 95% rayon and 5% elastane and it’s available in 45 fun colors and prints to suit your minimalist interior or maximalist. Available sizes: Small 5X-Large

Colors available: 45 9 A long t-shirt dress with a unique raw hemline This 100% cotton T-shirt dress by Frank and Eileen features raw edges and a sleek curved hem, rendered in a versatile and chic neutral hue. All in all, this dress is the perfect minimal canvas for whatever the day throws at you. With short sleeves and a high neck that will look amazing with a necklace or earrings, you can pair it with trainers if you’re feeling laid back, or heeled sandals for an effortless dressy look. Available sizes: X-Small Large

Colors available: 1 ten A knee-length t-shirt dress with a subtle polka dot print Classic doesn’t mean boring, and the pretty polka dot print on this T-shirt dress is the proof. Made from 95% rayon and 5% spandex, this dress features short sleeves and a high scoop neckline, and would look equally cute with sneakers, sandals or loafers. Basically, it’s the dress you’ll never want to take off and, honestly, you don’t have to. Available sizes: 1X 6X

Colors available: 5 11 This bodycon t-shirt dress that will take you from day to night Although not as loose-fitting as most t-shirt dresses, the chic, form-fitting silhouette of this T-shirt dress by LNA makes it a simple option day or night. Made of 92% viscose blended with 8% elastane for stretch, the short sleeves and stand-up collar are workplace-friendly, but this slim, stretchy fit with a thigh-high slit just begs to go out for a drink afterwards. Just change your shoes to change the mood (and location). Available sizes: X-Small X-Large

