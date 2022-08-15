How Boyz II Men broke Elvis Presley’s No. 1 record 30 years ago

When the Boyz II Men first heard their signature end of the road, they weren’t all in Cooleyhighharmony about the song.

In fact, the demo sung by writer and producer Babyface fell flat with a member of the Grammy-winning group.

Nat [Morris] didn’t like it at first. He was just saying, uh, it’s okay, Shawn Stockman told The Post. And we were like, Man, you’re crazy. It’s better than okay. We’re going to make this record!

And the rest was truly history 30 years ago: After “End of the Road” soared to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 on August 15, 1992, it remained at the top of the chart for 13 consecutive weeks, breaking a long-standing record held by Elvis. Presley Hound Dog / Don’t Be Cruel Single. Indeed, it was an endless road for old-school soul balladism, eventually leading to Boyz II Mens’ debut album. cooleyhauteharmonie go nine times platinum.

Boyz II Men at “American Bandstand’s 40th Anniversary Special” in 1992. Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

The titanic tune was also one of the hits featured on Eddie Murphys all-star soundtrack classic romantic comedy Boomerang. Babyface, who wrote and produced much of the soundtrack with his End of the Road collaborators LA Reid and Daryl Simmons, was inspired by the film.

I had to write a song for a scene, Babyface said. But Reggie [Hudlin, the director] eventually used elsewhere in the film.

Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, James Taylor and Boyz II Men. KMazur/WireImage

Babyface had such a special feeling about the song that he almost couldn’t shake it off. I went like, Wow, I almost want to keep this to myself.

But the singer and hitmaker for everyone from Whitney Houston and TLC to Madonna and Mary J. Blige thought the four-part harmonies of Boyz II Men then a quartet, now a trio would bring End of the Road to the spot. perfect. He had this motownphilly kind of sound that kind of old school sound, he said.

Halle Berry and Eddie Murphy in “Boomerang” in 1992. Paramount/Courtesy of Everett Collection

Murphy, Grace Jones, Robin Givens and Eartha Kitt in a scene from 1992’s “Boomerang.” Getty Images

At the time, Boyz II Men was overcoming the smash hit of Cooleyhighharmony, which didn’t feature End of the Road when it was originally released in April 1991. But Philly band manager Michael Bivins of New Edition and Bell Biv DeVoe fame thought that the song could take them to an even higher level when he played the demo to them at home.

The Boyz were in the middle of a tour with MC Hammer when they made a quick trip back to Philadelphia to record End of the Road.

We really only had one day to do it, Morris said, adding that they didn’t have time to roll out in the first meeting. baby face at the workshop. We just wanted to knock the song out, so we were definitely focusing on that. But we had the chance to work with Babyface for the first time, so it was great.

Boyz II Men at the 8th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in 1993. FilmMagic, Inc.

Boyz II Men found their way to record-breaking success with “End of the Road” 30 years ago. Corbis via Getty Images

About five hours later, the magic happened. And, 13 weeks after End of the Road first reached number 1, a record has been broken. Boyz II Men were on tour again when they found out about the historical news of the song.

When we found out he had broken Elvis’ record, we were in London about to play, Stockman recalls. And we were so battered and so tired that when they told us, we were like, Oh, cool.

The record will then be broken again in 1993 by Whitney Houstons I will Always Love You, which was No. 1 for 14 weeks, before Boyz II Men linked it with another Babyface ballad, I’ll make love to you, in 1994. Then A sweet day The Boyz II Mens 1995 collaboration with Mariah Carey once again broke the record in 1996 after its 16-week reign. And now the record belongs to Lil Nas Xs Old Town Road, which topped the singles chart for 19 weeks in 2019.

Boyz II Men’s Wanya Morris (from left), Nathan Morris and Shawn Stockman. Chris Martin

Still, when it comes to timeless classics, End of the Road beats Old Town Road. Even though it’s hard for Babyface to play favorites among his many hits, he holds a special place in his heart. It’s definitely top of the list, said Babyface, who publishes Girls’ night, an album of collaborations with female R&B artists, in October. You know, it’s gonna stay there.

And End of the Road remains a staple at every Boyz II Men gig. If we don’t, we’re going to get booed, Morris said.

You can’t ask for anything more from a song, Stockman added. He developed an immortality. We want to have these types of documents that will survive us.