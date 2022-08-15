Brad Pitt’s colorful disaster, plus other fashion hits and misses from August 2022 | Gallery

By Megan Riedlinger

2:00 a.m. PDT, August 15, 2022

The scorching days of summer are upon us, and it's time for Wonderwall.com to round up the best and worst fashion from this scorching month. The first up? A mega miss from the one and only Brad Pitt. The superstar showed up to the Los Angeles premiere of his film "Bullet Train" on August 1 in this bizarre Haans Nicholas Mott custom look, a bright green crinkle linen suit paired with a collared teal shirt. If the random, shiny, messy outfit wasn't bad enough, the shoes added insult to injury. Read on to see Brad's sneakers, then check out the best and worst looks of the month

_ Sienna Miller wowed in powder blue at the premiere of “The Sandman” in London on August 3. White leather sandals from The Row and a simple white bag completed her chic summer ensemble, which was instantly one of our favorites of the month. RELATED: Fashion Hits and Misses for May 2022

_ Although we gave her accessories to wear lots of color, we weren’t crazy about the Ralph Lauren tie-dye tracksuit that Jennifer Lopez rocked while heading to a dance studio in Los Angeles on Aug. 8. It looked like a very warm outfit to wear in the Southern California heat. She finished the coordinates with white sneakers, pink sunglasses and a green bag.

_ Wonderful! Tiffany Haddish served up one of our favorite looks of the month at the Los Angeles premiere of “Easter Sunday” on August 2, this bronze cowl neck slip dress by Jonathan Simkhai. From the barely-there spaghetti straps to the thigh-high slit, it was the perfect choice for a movie premiere on a hot summer night. She added Stuart Weitzman sandals and a funky Marzook clutch with feathers to complete this fabulous ensemble. Let’s take a closer look

_ Tiffany Haddish’s Marzook clutch added sparkle and feathers to brighten up her excellent outfit at the “Easter Sunday” premiere. She also dressed things up even more with Irene Neuwirth jewelry.

_ Lili Reinhart stepped out in New York on August 9 in a disastrous number by Tory Burch. The beauty pulled off a fashion miss in the brand’s colour-block jersey dress in bold eggplant and neon yellow hues, a combo we don’t need to review and topped it off with a chunky belt in black leather.

_ Zimmermann never disappoints! Maitreyi Ramakrishnan arrived at a fan screening for Season 3 of her hit Netflix show, “Never Have I Ever,” in New York City on August 9 in the brand’s dreamy long-sleeved mini dress covered in bold purple, blue pale and neutral gray embellishments with bell sleeves. Complete that chic look on the young star? A pair of gray Casadei platform Mary Janes.

_ We’ve gotten used to Daisy Edgar-Jones nailing all the red carpets lately, so this Connor Ives + The Vanguard dress was a surprise. The funky fringed dress she wore to the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland on August 5 featured floral embroidery and an asymmetrical neckline and hem, giving off an overall bohemian vibe that doesn’t befit the star. Jimmy Choo sandals were a good choice, however, as were her accessories

_ Daisy Edgar-Jones added Tiffany & Co. jewelry to add some sparkle to her otherwise odd boho-chic ensemble. Luckily, she rocked a look that was much more in keeping with her personal style on the day.

_ On the same day at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland, August 5, Daisy Edgar-Jones also sported this cute Miu Miu shirt dress with a white semi-sheer collared bodice paired with a black miniskirt. This button-up choice has felt a lot more in tune with her fashion vibe lately and paired perfectly with cute Mary Janes.

_ Katy Perry chose a fabulous shade for an appearance at the MAGIC Fashion Trade Show in Las Vegas on Aug. 9, but the silhouette of her Cult Gaia ruby ​​red knit dress lost us. A plethora of cutouts, funky sleeves and a midi skirt combined for an underwhelming ensemble, although we did appreciate the neutral beige sandals she added.

_ This short purple shift dress by Oscar de la Renta marked Mindy Kaling this month. The star arrived at the studios of NBC’s “Today” show in New York on August 9 in the sweet confection covered in crystal embellishments, which she teamed with pointy-toe pumps and earrings pendants for a fabulous summer outfit.

_ Coastal granny style is all the rage, but we weren’t a fan of Gwyneth Paltrow’s trend when she stepped out in this look in New York City on August 10. down blouse with khaki pedal pushers and white sneakers for a confusing combination, adding a splash of color via a bright red bag.

_ Pretty in pink! Heidi Klum walked the red carpet for the “America’s Got Talent” Season 17 live show in Los Angeles on Aug. 9 in this hot pink minidress. From the pretty bow on the shoulder to the way she paired it with matching strappy sandals, we’ve been loving this playful look.

_ We loved the shade of the electric blue pantsuit Emmanuelle Chriqui wore to the Los Angeles premiere of “Easter Sunday” on Aug. 2, we just didn’t like the style. The star paired it with black accessories, a belt, peep toe pumps and a black bralette.

_ Tracee Ellis Ross showed off her laid-back summer style in New York City on August 9. chunky white sandals.

_ “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent rocked a confusing outfit to the MAGIC Fashion Trade Show in Las Vegas on Aug. 8, a blazer over matching brown bike shorts and a tank top, then dressed down with chunky sneakers.

_ Jennifer Lawrence kept things cool and casual in this dark brown Matteau maxi dress when she stepped out for lunch in New York City on August 2. The sleeveless number was perfectly accessorized with matching sandals and tortoiseshell shades from Luv Lov.

_ Joey King’s all-white outfit at the Aug. 1 premiere of “Bullet Train” in Los Angeles wasn’t one of our favorites. The young star wore a Cong Tri dress consisting of a satin blazer with a plunging neckline and cutouts that flowed into a fringed maxi skirt. While we’re not crazy about it, we enjoyed the unique vibe she brought to the pink carpet. The next step ? Zoom on its accessories

_ Joey King added a simple long Shaun Leane necklace and a bold Hirotaka ear cuff, which was on full display thanks to her slicked back hairstyle.

_ Aubrey Plaza showed cream coordinates in New York on August 9. We loved the spaghetti strap crop top paired with a high waisted skirt and how she completed her look with cream sandals for a chic New York summer outfit.

_ Nick Jonas showed off some chic masculine style at the 50th anniversary celebration of the Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors in Inglewood, Calif., on Aug. 7. The musician and actor wore a printed short-sleeved burnt orange shirt with black pants and fun silver boots.

_ The next step ? Another fabulous menswear moment this month, Dave Franco’s look at the August 2 screening of “Day Shift” in Miami. The actor rocked a monochromatic mint green Paul Smith ensemble and added bright white sneakers for a perfectly understated South Florida look.

_ Mindy Kaling stepped out in bold Versace coordinates while leaving a taping of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in New York City on August 8. We loved the rainbow shades of the button-up jacket and miniskirt combination and the way she paired it with black sandals to give it a more laid-back edge.