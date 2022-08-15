Do you love Kate Middleton’s bow dress? It now comes in an AMAZING new color



















Kate Middleton wore a yellow bow dress by Roksanda at Wimbledon 2022. Prince William’s wife’s new dress now comes in a pretty pink hue.

The Duchess of Cambridge has worn some really cute dresses over the summer and one of our undoubted favorites has to be the style she rocked at Wimbledon in July. Kate joined her husband, Prince William, for the ladies’ singles final and wore a jaw-dropping yellow dress. READ: 19 times Kate Middleton wowed with her iconic Wimbledon outfits The mother-of-three turned heads in a brightly colored Roksanda dress as she watched Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina face off in the biting match. Loading player… WATCH: Prince William and Kate see a new painted portrait of themselves The luxe yellow number featured an elegant midi silhouette, crisp cotton poplin fabric, dramatic bows on the bodice, short sleeves and a cinched waist. The Duchess donned a pair of crisp white high heels to complete her summer aesthetic. MORE: Duchess Kate’s favorite shoes are back in stock – grab them before they’re gone The dress has since sold out, but don’t worry because it’s now available in pink! We think the cute dress update is gorgeous; especially if the yellow is a bit too bright for you. Kate wore this stunning Roksanda dress at Wimbledon 2020 You can shop the style on The Outnet and almost all sizes are still in stock. What are you waiting for? She also wore the same style on the Royal Caribbean Tour The royal brunette first wore the dress in March during the royal Caribbean tour. The 40-year-old was pictured arriving at Norman Manley International Airport and many noticed the color mirrored the gold of the Jamaican flag. Stunning! MORE: 10 times royal ladies were surprised in daring bodycon dresses Fans went crazy for the style and headed straight to the website, where the brand had linked to their ‘Brigette’ dress, which was exactly like Kate’s except sleeveless. Roksanda Bow pleated crepe midi dress, £631.52, the outline BUY NOW You can sign up to pre-order the £1,095 item, but it sold out quickly. Kate’s power should never be underestimated when it comes to fashion! We spoke to the brand and unfortunately it will no longer be available online, so it’s great to see the pink is still available. The HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQs.

