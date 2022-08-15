Joel Dommett on Being the Fittest Comedian

Joel Dommett is a man of many hats. He is a stand-up comedian and presenter on the television set; author of books and actor of things. Most poignantly, he is a podcaster and obsessed with fitness. It was on the podcast he produces with his wife Hannah Cooper, Never Have I Ever, that it happened:

So, of course, we called him. And found out Joel was training to make sure he wasn’t an ‘asshole’ or ‘asshole’ how fitness is his 90 mins a day of not thinking too much to being funny and why he kind of likes being the weakest in the gym when he’s working out with his muscle friends.



Men’s Health: Would you say you are the hottest comedian in the UK?

Joel Dommett: Probably. I don’t want to be selfish and say yes. But yes, I would say so.

Could someone challenge you for the title?

I can’t think of anyone. I mean, it’s really a niche. It’s enough of a niche that I think I’m in Most likely Britain’s fittest comedian. Well, comedian, presenter, podcaster, author-slash-actor-slash-fashion icon…

As a presenter/comedian/writer/actor and the like, does your routine get in the way of you fitting into the training?

I started doing it exactly because it gave me a routine, basically. Because my work has no routine, as you say, and every day is completely different. Some days I film from 6am to 10pm. Some days I’ll just do a show, so I’ll drive all day, do two hours of comedy, and then drive all the way back. Some days we will do a podcast. When I started training, it was to know that there was something consistent every day, and that I had something to follow. If I have a program, I follow it. I love lists. Every day when I wake up, I have a list of things to do. And that’s how I see my programming. I have my list of exercises, and I check them off. It’s so good when you’re done. I think my main problem with programming is that I tend to follow them too religiously. I don’t know when, like, get out of these chains and go mad and have more fun. People ask me if I want to join a workout? And I’m like, “No, I have to stick to my plan. I have to make my accessories. I need a Bulgarian split squat!

That said, having something to track in my workouts is awesome. Otherwise, I’d care way too much about comedy and work. I would care far too much to present your career. So that just gives me something to distract from that; something else to worry about.

Do you view your training as mindfulness, or a chance to be stupid and not think about anything else?

I know it’s still very weird to say you have an agent…but my agent knows the only time of day I’m not available is when I’m at the gym. This is the time when I focus only on that. It’s also the time when I’m not on my phone. The rest of the day, I’m on my phone, doing stupid things. So for that hour and a half, maybe two hours if I’m lazy, I keep training. It certainly calms my mind. Whenever I can’t train for a few days or we go on vacation, I always feel like on day four I’m just a bit of an asshole. Hannah always asks me what’s going on, and I just say I need to go to the gym and sweat a little or go for a run. I’m a nicer person when I work out.

Where do you normally train?

We have a small gym in the garage which is really useful as it fits into any given day’s schedule. If I’m filming late at night, I can come back and do something before I go to bed. Hannah is coming to see me. I feel like there are no time constraints if I’m in the garage. I’ll just piss at the thought of doing random stuff, like trying out different movement techniques. She’ll walk in because I’ve been there an hour and 45 minutes, then find me pissing about doing a handstand.

When did you first get into fitness?

I was into running when I was younger. After I finished school, running was always my thing. I did cross country and marathon. Then my sister-in-law introduced me to CrossFit. She was doing it and it was very new at that time. It’s really frustrating. What I do with CrossFit is exactly the same thing I used to do with comedy – when people ask me how long I’ve been doing it, I always answer for three years. They would think I’m really good at comedy if I’ve only been doing it for a few years. I’m doing this with CrossFit because I feel like I’ll probably be good enough for three or four years. But I’m definitely shitty for a decade.

When I started, I only practiced once in a while. I found it kept me on the straight and narrow every time I went. I remember going to the Melbourne Comedy Festival and there was a club right in front of my hotel. It was perfect. It gave me something to do the night before my show. When I came back to the UK there was one near me so I went there for a while. Then I went to The Yard in Peckham which is such a great space and has been my hub for years.

It’s a cheesy thing with CrossFit, but it’s always given me a community of people and friends to hang out with. The industry I work in, it’s pretty easy to get a bit of a jerk, because they give you things when you want them. You want a Diet Coke and someone brings you a Diet Coke. When you go on a TV show, you’re treated ridiculously nice, which is lovely. But if you had that all the time, I think you would become a terrible person very quickly. For me, the fitness area always keeps me grounded because I’m always the shittiest one lifting dumbbells with all my friends. When I go to the gym, I’m definitely the most unfit of them all. It’s a leveler. I think it’s important to be the worst in the room.

Do you appreciate having your friends in the fitness space completely separate from your career?

All my friends obviously know what I do. But it’s just that there’s something about the gym. It’s an even playing field. It just feels like everyone is in the same boat and we’re all trying to get better at something. It doesn’t matter who you are or where you’re from, or what you do, or how much weight you have on the bar, or what you look like. It’s a place where I feel like I’m treated like a normal guy, which is who I am. I never want people to think that I have big ambitions, that I think I’m a really cool guy. My gym friends aren’t afraid to call me stupid. When I walk around, people on the street can say “It’s Joel Dommett!” But when I’m in the gym, I’m just the weak guy.

What about your strengths, then?

I’m naturally good at running and good at aerobic capacity. I’m naturally good at things like burpees. It’s my jam. I can always push myself through this. While I don’t have that mindset to snatch that amount of weight above my head. It’s something I tried to learn myself and so I do a lot more strength than cardio stuff, because I feel like the cardio comes back quicker – if I stop doing my strength stuff, it absolutely takes years to come back. Right now I’m doing a pure weightlifting cycle, which I’ve been doing for six months. It was really fun and I feel like my weightlifting has improved so much since I started focusing on one thing instead of doing everything all the time.

Has your training changed with age?

Yeah, I’m 37 now and trying less to improve my snatch at 100kg. I just want my 80kg snatch to look better. But that only changed very recently for me. I realized how much I needed rest. It takes extra days off to get your body back in shape. Ten years ago, I was going to hell for leather. And it needs way more time to warm up. I agree with that. That’s me. I stretch a lot more, I do a lot more recovery. I mean, I’m in a very privileged position, but we just had an infrared sauna, installed in our house, which is lovely, and I do all the cold water therapy stuff that everyone obsessed with right now.

It really helps my body but also helps me sleep better. I think I’ve become a bit more obsessed with recovery and sleep. At this point, I think it’s a question of longevity, in my career and in my training. I’m happy with where I am in my career, but staying there is the hardest part. There aren’t many people who have stayed on TV for 30 years, and to be one of them would be an incredible feat. It’s the same with my fitness – I feel like I’m at a good level of fitness and I want to continue into my 40s and 50s. That’s what I think I’m trying to turn to now, instead of just trying to be an absolute beast.

