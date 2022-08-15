RANRA wins Zalando Sustainability Award at Copenhagen Fashion Week

London and Reykjavk-based design studio RANRA has been named the winner of the fourth Zalando Sustainability Award at Copenhagen Fashion Week.

The design studio, which specializes in transitional outerwear, particularly impressed the international jury with an “unexpected mix of colors and textures on the catwalk, which is not as prevalent in more sustainable runways”.

Additionally, the jury appreciated how the brand designed its collection with longevity in mind, with many garments being adaptable and versatile.

RANRA will receive a prize of 16,900 (20,000) and a partnership with Zalando to develop an exclusive collection that will take greater advantage of more sustainable design solutions through materials, production processes, technological solutions and traceability.

Additionally, Zalando added that they will be making much of the brand’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection showcased during Copenhagen Fashion Week available to customers in 25 European markets.

Alice Marshall, Womens Apparel Buying Director at Zalando and member of the Zalando Sustainability Award Jury, said: “The jury and I were impressed by the beautiful use of color and the exciting use of fabrics in the garments.

“The genderless collection makes for a truly engaging and inclusive collection for our customers. We look forward to working with RANRA to create a capsule collection that explores the advancements and innovations that Zalando consumers are looking for.”

RANRA founders Arnar Mar Jonsson and Luke Stevens added: “It means to us that our work is recognized with such a prestigious award. From the beginning, our goal has been to create a brand that will impact the way the industry manufactures today; intervening in existing production methods or adapting historic approaches that offer more sustainable solutions to the problems facing the industry today.

“Winning this award is an important step in defining this path. More than ever, we feel motivated to continue pushing the boundaries of apparel design and how we define sustainability.”

The Zalando Sustainability Award, organized in partnership with Copenhagen Fashion Week, was created to encourage fashion brands to explore alternative design and production approaches in order to contribute to a more responsible and less harmful fashion industry. ‘environment. Previous winners have included House of Dagmar, Nikolaj Storm and Iso.Poetism by Tobias Birk Nielsen.