Launch of a counter-petition against the request to lift the ban on religious dress in schools in Kosovo







Illustration: BIRN/Jete Dobranja An online petition against the wearing of headscarves by Muslim girls in schools has been launched in Kosovo, following a previous petition calling for girls who wear headscarves to be allowed to attend public schools was shut down by organizers on Saturday following allegations that their campaign had caught the attention of policy makers. The petition, “Stop the Headscarf in Schools in Kosovo” collected around 1,500 signatures in two days. On Saturday, the organizer of the “Ndryshojeni Udhezimin Administrativ per shamine” (Change the administrative instruction on the headscarf) campaign, lawyer Durim Berisha, announced that he was ending his campaign after the online petition “for 48 hours received more than 20,000 signatures, 45% of them from women”. The campaign by Berisha, originally from Kosovo but currently based in Dusseldorf, Germany, is targeting a code of conduct and disciplinary action article for high schools in Kosovo. Students are not allowed to wear religious clothing, the article reads. According to Berisha, the campaign has attracted many “Islamophobes”, but also the attention of decision-makers including Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti and the Ministry of Education, who he said on his Facebook page had pledged to modify the administrative instruction by the start of the school year. year in September. “We assure you that in the event that the Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Innovation fails to fulfill the legal obligation, as it has pledged to do, we will use the legal means in place to ensure legality,” Berisha wrote, adding, “As of today, we ask that you stop commenting on public office holder posts. The school dress code issue has drawn widespread comment online, with some supporting the campaign citing freedom of religion, while others opposed it, arguing that allowing headscarves in schools could result in rights abuses. women from an early age. . Kosovar Prime Minister Kurti told a news conference on Friday that there would be a “religious communities bill.” My position is that there should be no difference between the headscarf and other religious elements in the lives of citizens. The age of 16 is the threshold. The issue had been simmering since late March, early April, when a photo of the entrance to the Nexhmedin Nixha Technical High School in Gjakova/Djakovica showed a sign prohibiting the wearing of the Muslim headscarf alongside a ban on firearms, tobacco and cosmetic products. shared on social media. The Council of the Islamic Community of Kosovo then asked the Ministry of Education to modify the administrative instruction, calling the ban a reflection of a state of mind of the past”. Religious principles do not harm society or endanger it. On the contrary, they educate, teach and ennoble, reads the statement of the Council of the Islamic Community.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://balkaninsight.com/2022/08/15/counter-petition-launched-against-request-to-lift-ban-on-religious-dress-in-kosovo-schools/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos