The iconic NBA jersey worn by Michael Jordan will be auctioned in September

A jersey worn by basketball legend Michael Jordan in Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals, his last title win, is set to go up for auction in September for an estimated $3-5 million ( RM13.4-22.3 million), Sotheby’s announced. .

The Chicago Bulls’ iconic red jersey, with Jordan’s number 23 on the back, is only the second worn by the star in his six championships to be auctioned off.

Most of Jordan’s NBA Finals jerseys remain in private hands, according to Sotheby’s, although he donated them to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Jordan, now 59, spent most of his basketball career with the Bulls, where he won all six titles, but came out of retirement in 2001 to play two seasons with Washington. Wizards.

His final season with the Bulls was detailed in the ESPN/Netflix documentary the last dance released in 2020.

“The 1997-98 season is perhaps one of the most popular among Jordan fans, as Michael reached the peak of his abilities while simultaneously pursuing what he thought was his last chance to win an NBA championship with the Chicago Bulls,” Brahm Wachter said. , head of streetwear and modern collectibles at Sotheby’s, in a press release.

The jersey will first be displayed publicly in Monterey, Calif., before being shipped to New York, where fans will also have the chance to view it during the online auction which runs from September 6-14.

Although Sotheby’s estimate is lower than the record set in May for the most expensive sports memorabilia ever sold – $9.3m (RM41m) for football star Diego’s ‘Hand of God’ jersey Maradona – this would be the highest price ever for one of Jordan’s artifacts.

The New York auction house, owned since 2019 by Franco-Israeli telecom mogul Patrick Drahi, previously sold a pair of Jordan sneakers for nearly $1.5 million (RM6.7 million).

The retired basketball star currently owns the Charlotte Hornets, located in his childhood home in North Carolina, and is reportedly still earning millions in royalties each year from sales of Nike’s Air Jordan brand of sneakers.

This story was published via AFP Relaxnews

(All images: Sotheby’s)