Anne Heche was taken off life support more than a week after suffering brain injuries and burns in a car crash in California. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License picture

August 14 (UPI) — Anne Heche was taken off life support on Sunday, two days after she was declared legally brain dead. The New York Post and entertainment tonight confirmed the news to Heche’s representative.

“Anne Heche has been peacefully removed from life support,” the spokesperson said. told TMZ.

Known for her roles in Another World, Treemen, Wag the Dog, Donnie Brasco, Six Days, Seven Nights and Volcanothe actress was 53 when she suffered a brain injury and burns when her car crashed into a California home on August 5.

She fell into a coma and never woke up again.

Life-saving devices kept his breathing and heart beating after his brain stopped working to preserve his organs for donation.

Go to Hollywood said matches had been found and surgeons had to remove and transplant several of his organs.

Heche first made a name for himself in Hollywood in the 1990s on the soap opera Another world, where she played a dual role as a pair of twins. Her performance was critically acclaimed and won her a Daytime Emmy Award.

She also participated in Dancing with the stars and earned a Tony Award nomination for his work opposite Alec Baldwin in the Broadway play, Twentieth century.

