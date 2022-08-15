Rethinking the relationship of luxuries with black consumers

During the pandemic, fashion editor Danielle Prescod moved from New York to New Orleans, Louisiana, a US state with a large black population and often cited as the birthplace of jazz. Prescod, author of the upcoming book, Token Black Girl, doesn’t spend much time shopping there. Partly because the selection is limited compared to New York and her knowledge of fashion often exceeds those working in stores, but also because she doesn’t think most salespeople are particularly hospitable to black shoppers. . Her local luxury mall is constantly deserted, she said.

That changed during this year’s Essence Fest, the annual black women’s lifestyle magazine music and culture festival, which took place the first weekend in July and drew more than 80,000 people.

Saks [Fifth Avenue] was very, very crowded, she said, noting that there were security guards outside Louis Vuitton to help manage the crowds.

Despite the fact that there were masses of black consumers spending on luxury during the event, there was not a single major fashion sponsor. (Coachella, the California desert music festival Prescod attended a few months prior, had several.) Indeed, the situation at Essence Fest almost perfectly encapsulates the longstanding relationship between luxury brands and black consumers.

The industry has spent decades ignoring this group as customers while appropriating black culture, from music and sports to fashion and beauty. However, in recent years, in response to pressure from shareholders and consumers, particularly in the wake of the 2020 social justice protests, some brands have rethought their approach to diversity when it comes to the models they cast, the influencers they work with and the talent they appoint to their creative and management teams. But even as inclusivity has become a bigger goal for the wider fashion industry, many initiatives to better engage black shoppers over the past two years seem clumsy or superficial.

Even so, high-end brands and retailers have managed to attract a growing share of black consumer wallets, like those who lined up to shop during Essence Fest. By not putting more creativity and resources into this relationship, they are leaving money on the table, experts say.

There’s that awareness happening, but it’s in those small, small ways, said Amber Cabral, author of Allies & Advocates and diversity strategist who has worked with Walmart and Gap, Inc. It doesn’t there’s not enough longevity there. Companies say: Let’s put our toes in the water and see how it goes, and if in four months they haven’t seen a return on investment, they can just take it out.

new expectations

More than ever, black consumers are contributing to the impressive growth of the American luxury market. Non-white ethnic groups accounted for about 20% of luxury spending in the US market in 2019, a figure that is expected to rise to 25-30% by 2025, according to a report by Bain.

A number of factors have made it increasingly difficult for luxury companies to ignore black consumers. Even though blacks make up just under 14 percent of the population in the United States and have the lowest median household income of any racial group, according to the U.S. Census, a Nielsen survey found they are 20 % more likely than the general population to pay extra for a product that matches the image I want to convey, and 31% more likely to spend $500 or more on a handbag.

Recent efforts by some brands to cater to a more diverse customer base is one reason black consumers are spending more of their wallets on luxury brands, said Claudia DArpizio, partner at Bain & Co. Black luxury consumers also tend to be younger, and young people are driving the growth of luxury.

Some brands are very surprised by the results of this strategy, said DArpizio. Consumers react positively to this, more than commensurate with their efforts, to be honest.

However, black consumers’ appetite for luxury is growing alongside their expectation that the brands they support will make worthwhile strides in diversity, equity and inclusion. Today, they are increasingly turning to black-owned fashion and luxury brands, including Telfar, Fear of God and Brandon Blackwood. Beyond the fact that these brands make attractive and desirable products, black consumers see supporting black brands as an important step towards equity and generational wealth creation for their communities.

Meanwhile, many traditional luxury brands have yet to make significant progress in understanding how to include black people in their narrative in an authentic and serious way. They remain predominantly white male run and have traditionally approached marketing and branding from a Western European perspective, although this has begun to change with globalization and the growing importance of the Chinese consumer.

It used to be a big deal to wear these high-profile brands to convey our own status in life, said Jessica Couch, co-founder of Fayetteville Road, a retail technology consultancy. I think there’s a shift in what’s cool, and was getting a lot more informed. It’s no longer cool to wear a brand that doesn’t support you.

Actual representation

For brands looking to truly connect with black consumers, a first step is to increase the representation of black talent in all areas of the business, from management to stores.

Louis Vuitton, for example, made strides in this area by appointing the late Virgil Abloh as men’s creative director in 2018. While Abloh was not the first black man to design for a heritage luxury brand, his fame international community and its influence on youth culture was a boon. to the French heritage brand and helped drive the brand’s historic growth in America, CEO Michael Burke told BoF in late 2020.

Gucci has made bigger inroads into the black community by developing a long-term relationship with Daniel Dapper Dan Day, the Harlem designer whose work so directly inspired creative director Alessandro Michele that it sparked outrage from ‘Internet. In response, Michele partnered with Day on a collection and Gucci opened a studio for her in Harlem.

Now it’s more about being completely part of the value proposition: it’s cultural relevance, which is different from cultural appropriation, said Bains D’Arpizio.

Marketing imagery is also an important part of the formula, but it should be the product of a diverse team, rather than the result of a group of mostly white executives hoping to signal inclusivity with minimal effort.

Brands should be careful not to over-emphasize splashy celebrity campaigns or the same rotating cast of high-profile black creatives who might be seen as low hanging fruit or employing only certain types of creative and black role models, Cabral said.

I want luxury brands to present themselves with the richness and depth that black people present themselves with and that’s not happening, she said. Where is the richness of our identities?

Beyond stereotypes

Brands also need to move past stereotypes and outdated assumptions about what categories of products black consumers want to buy and what they want them to look like. For example, as a luxury consultant and consumer, Cabral has observed that many high-end brands only advertise their entry-level items to black consumers and often save their bright and colorful fabric treatments for these items while marketing their cleaner, higher-end, more expensive items to white consumers.

The apprehension of some luxury brands about fully embracing black consumers may be driven by the belief that if they dive too deeply into a black aesthetic or if they don’t keep their black-focused products on the periphery , they will alienate their key customers, said Shawn Pean, a fashion executive who held executive positions at Balmain USA and Valentino USA before launching his luxury men’s brand, June79, last year.

Do you just see us as your logo consumer or do you see us as someone who can put on your Dior suit with a shirt and tie and look just as good? said Pean.

The crux of the problem, Couch added, is that many high-end brands haven’t taken the time to dive deep into understanding different parts of black culture, and when the data is available, it’s easily misdirected. interpreted.

They cannot correctly identify the difference between causation and correlation, she said. If the brand only offers [Black people] entry-level and colorful [items] because he believes ethnic people in general like more color options and were into more patterns etc, so [the brand] misinterpreted the consumer and takes a risk on a limited view.

As luxury brands increasingly rely on a broad spectrum of consumers to drive revenue growth, they need to recognize and include all different types of people, especially those who drive the culture.

The problem is, if you don’t take care of us, you will slowly die,” Couch said. And you’re not cool if we don’t say you’re cool. And that’s the power we have as black consumers. We drive all relevant factors.