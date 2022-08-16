Fashion
Jennifer Lopez wears a lilac sheer lace dress in New York
Jennifer Lopez and her new hubby Ben Affleck flew to New York this past weekend, and it didn’t take long for Lopez to experience a standout street style moment in Manhattan.
The singer paired a sheer lilac lace dress with silver wedge heels and hoop earrings. Lopez wore her hair in a low ponytail and accessorized with a white mini bag and reflective sunglasses. According the daily mailLopez was seen with daughter Emme and daughter-in-law Seraphina, taking the two to brunch at Sadelles then to see In the woods on Broadway.
Lopez was also pictured leaving Bergdorf Goodman that day, dressed much more casually in an oversized white top, biker shorts and white sneakers.
Lopez has been frequently photographed by paparazzi wearing stylish outfits over the past few weeks. The singer has traveled and experienced great fashion moments in Paris; Capri, Italy; and his Los Angeles home before heading to the East Coast.
Lopez revealed about a month ago that she and Affleck quietly got married in Las Vegas. The couple are expected to throw a bigger party soon to celebrate their wedding in Georgia.
Lopez shared intimate details of her Vegas wedding to Affleck in sa On the JLo newsletter one day after the ceremony. She wrote:
Last night we flew to Vegas, lined up for a license with four other couples, all making the same trip to the wedding capital of the world. Behind us, two men were holding hands and holding each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on the day of their daughters’ second birthday, we all want the same thing so that the world recognizes us as partners and declares our love to the world through the symbol ancient and almost universal marriage.
We barely got to the little white wedding chapel at midnight. They graciously stayed open late for a few minutes, let’s take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, obviously once used by the King himself (but if we wanted Elvis to show up, it cost extra and he was in bed).
So with the best witnesses you could imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Bens’ closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave ourselves the rings to wear well for the rest of our lives. They even had Bluetooth for a (short) walk down the aisle. But in the end, it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of a long time ago and a real rendering (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and another) in a long, long time.
When the love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is each other and the promise we make to love, to care, to understand, to be patient, loving and kind. towards each other. We had that. And more. The best night of our lives. Thank you Little White Wedding Chapel for allowing me to use the break room to change while Ben changed in the men’s room.
They were right when they said, all you need is love. We are so grateful to have this in abundance, a wonderful new family of five amazing children, and a life we have never had more reason to look forward to. Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best time of your life at a Las Vegas drive-in at half past twelve in the morning in the Tunnel of Love, with your kids and whoever you’ll be spending with an eternity. Love is a great thing, perhaps the best of things and worth waiting for.
Alyssa Bailey is the senior news and strategy editor at ELLE.com, where she oversees coverage of celebrities and royals (particularly Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton). She previously held positions at In the style and Cosmopolitan. When she’s not working, she loves running around Central Park, getting people to #ootd pictures of her, and exploring New York.
Sources
2/ https://www.elle.com/culture/celebrities/a40896100/jennifer-lopez-sheer-lilac-lace-dress/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Athletics program reaps benefits from European Multisport Championships August 15, 2022
- Soccers Byars & Missimo Selected For 2022 Preseason All-Big 12 Team August 15, 2022
- Sreeja Akula more confident after Commonwealth Games success August 15, 2022
- United Kingdom: why Boris Johnson’s vacation in Greece is controversial? August 15, 2022
- USA Women’s National Under-20 Team go down to Netherlands 3-0 in FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Group Stage 2 August 15, 2022