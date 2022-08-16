Jennifer Lopez wears a lilac sheer lace dress in New York

Jennifer Lopez and her new hubby Ben Affleck flew to New York this past weekend, and it didn’t take long for Lopez to experience a standout street style moment in Manhattan.

The singer paired a sheer lilac lace dress with silver wedge heels and hoop earrings. Lopez wore her hair in a low ponytail and accessorized with a white mini bag and reflective sunglasses. According the daily mailLopez was seen with daughter Emme and daughter-in-law Seraphina, taking the two to brunch at Sadelles then to see In the woods on Broadway.

Lopez was also pictured leaving Bergdorf Goodman that day, dressed much more casually in an oversized white top, biker shorts and white sneakers.

Lopez has been frequently photographed by paparazzi wearing stylish outfits over the past few weeks. The singer has traveled and experienced great fashion moments in Paris; Capri, Italy; and his Los Angeles home before heading to the East Coast.

Lopez revealed about a month ago that she and Affleck quietly got married in Las Vegas. The couple are expected to throw a bigger party soon to celebrate their wedding in Georgia.

Lopez shared intimate details of her Vegas wedding to Affleck in sa On the JLo newsletter one day after the ceremony. She wrote:

Last night we flew to Vegas, lined up for a license with four other couples, all making the same trip to the wedding capital of the world. Behind us, two men were holding hands and holding each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on the day of their daughters’ second birthday, we all want the same thing so that the world recognizes us as partners and declares our love to the world through the symbol ancient and almost universal marriage. We barely got to the little white wedding chapel at midnight. They graciously stayed open late for a few minutes, let’s take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, obviously once used by the King himself (but if we wanted Elvis to show up, it cost extra and he was in bed). So with the best witnesses you could imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Bens’ closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave ourselves the rings to wear well for the rest of our lives. They even had Bluetooth for a (short) walk down the aisle. But in the end, it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of a long time ago and a real rendering (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and another) in a long, long time. When the love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is each other and the promise we make to love, to care, to understand, to be patient, loving and kind. towards each other. We had that. And more. The best night of our lives. Thank you Little White Wedding Chapel for allowing me to use the break room to change while Ben changed in the men’s room. They were right when they said, all you need is love. We are so grateful to have this in abundance, a wonderful new family of five amazing children, and a life we ​​have never had more reason to look forward to. Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best time of your life at a Las Vegas drive-in at half past twelve in the morning in the Tunnel of Love, with your kids and whoever you’ll be spending with an eternity. Love is a great thing, perhaps the best of things and worth waiting for.