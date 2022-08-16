Madonna’s Son David Banda: His Best Fashion Moments





Madonna’s son, David Banda, is following in his famous mother’s footsteps in more ways than one. As well as being a talented singer and dancer in his own right, the teenager is also a rising style star. “He can put on any outfit and look swag like you know what,” the Queen of Pop said on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in 2022. “It’s really annoying. He wears my clothes and he looks better in it. He can even wear a dress and look like a guy.” From silk dresses to Gucci separates, take a look at David’s best fashion moments (so far). Getty Images; Instagram; CG pictures 2 of

13



David, whom Madonna adopted from Malawi in 2006, was a sharp dresser from an early age. In 2009, he hit up the Kabbalah Center in Manhattan with his mother and brother Rocco Ritchie, spicing up his usual Shabbat whites with a striped D&G jacket. WireImage 3 of

13



Madonna and David delighted photographers at the 2014 Grammys by showing up in matching Ralph Lauren suits, accessorized with diamond brooches and brimmed hats. Well done, indeed. Getty Images 4 of

13



David was decked out in head-to-toe Gucci logos to celebrate his 13th birthday in 2018. Madonna/Instagram 5 of

13



For his 14th birthday in 2019, David cut a debonair figure in a tailored black tuxedo. Madonna/Instagram 6 of

13



In 2021, the teenager rocked a white silk dress by Mae Couture covered in black hand-painted lettering. “Confidence is everything,” the Material Girl captioned her Instagram post showing off her son’s look. Madonna/Instagram seven of

13



Madonna often shares videos of David’s dance moves; in 2021, he wore this rainbow knit tie-dye two-piece while getting into the groove. Madonna/Instagram 8 of

13



In a 2021 Instagram post marking David’s 16th birthday, Madonna shared snaps of some of her recent standout outfits, including this cobalt blue vest and pants combo. Madonna/Instagram 9 of

13



This photo of David strumming his guitar in chic pink outfits and a cowboy hat was also included. Madonna/Instagram ten of

13



To celebrate Thanksgiving with his family in 2021, David opted for bright yellow Gucci flares and a white tie-neck blouse with lace accents. Madonna/Instagram 11 of

13



He tried on a cheerleader uniform in 2022, adding a punk twist to the preppy look with fishnet gloves, a heavy choker and what appeared to be a pair of horns. Madonna/Instagram 12 of

13



The mother-son duo wore Adidas stripes to the WBA Lightweight World Championship in 2022, with David wearing a red three-stripe dress from the brand’s Gucci collaboration and the ‘Like a Prayer’ crooner in a black striped tracksuit of the Adidas- team with Balenciaga. Getty Images 13 of

13



David looked dashing in a blue print Schiaparelli suit – shirtless – at Madonna’s roller disco-themed album release party at DiscOasis in New York’s Central Park in 2022. CG pictures

