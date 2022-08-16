Fashion
2022 Men’s U20 Freestyle World Championships Recap
Greetings from beautiful Sofia, Bulgaria. We recap the men’s freestyle action at the U20 World Championships and there’s quite a bit of action to cover.
August 15-21 Resumed yesterday at 15:00 UTC
2022 U20 World Championships
Read on for a daily roundup of all the major Ameets Arena events and browse brackets, results, and more. inside FloArena.
Day 1 Session 1
Here’s the quick and dirty recap of a brilliant first session by the Americans. A more in-depth account of events can be found right after.
57 kg Jore Volk: 2-0, in the semi-final against Georgia
65 kg Vince Cornella: 3-0, in the semi-final against Uzbekistan
70 kg Mitchell Mesenbrink: 3-0, in the semi-final against Armenia
79kg Brayden Thompson: 0-1, still alive, needs Iran to win semis
97 kg Ben Kueter: 2-0, in the semi-final against Georgia
Preliminary rounds
More importantly for the tag team race, the United States has beaten Iran in three of the four head-to-head bouts so far. Volk, Cornella and Messenbrink all beat their Iranian counterparts in spectacular fashion, putting the Iranian team in the tricky position of having to support the Americans in the semi-finals to keep their medal hopes alive in those weight classes.
The Americans are in a similar position at 79 kilos, however, as Brayden Thompson was brought down by an extremely burly Iranian, Sobhan Yari, 6-1. Thompson put up a valiant effort but Yari punished Thompson’s aggression with heavy hips and an impenetrable defense. The good news is that Yari won his quarter-final bout 8-0 against Turkey and is one win away from dragging Thompson into the repechage for a chance at a bronze medal.
Brayden’s other four teammates who struggled today were clear. And in fact, Team USA’s first five games today have been utter devastation for the opposition. The American contingent outscored their opponents 50-0, with Mesenbrink and Cornella earning 2 shutout wins and Kueter adding another clean sheet before Volk took the mat for his opener of the tournament.
Wyoming’s engagement via Minnesota drew Iran in the first round, which would be the first time the United States would face their wrestling rivals. A home-and-away game saw Iran ripped to take the 5-5 lead on criteria with just 30 seconds to go. Volk grabbed an ankle with seconds to go, but the out was paddled blank and ruled no out by the referees.
Coach Brandon Paulson didn’t try hard, as he confidently pressed the challenge button. Coach Paulson was vindicated after review and Jore Volk won the game 7-5 in the first of several triumphant matches that gave the Americans in attendance a reason to get up and cheer.
Thompson’s opening loss would be the last of the prelims for Team USA, as four big quarter-final bouts were now scheduled for red, white and blue.
Quarter-finals
Cornella and Kueter wrestled their bouts simultaneously at opposite ends of the arena, giving the American participants in the arena a boost. It was like a Grand Slam tennis match except it wasn’t boring! Kueter took care of business, soundly beating his Indian opponent 8-1.
Highlights below:
Cornella was apparently inspired by Volk and wanted to outdo him in drama, as he also had an Iranian and also needed last-second heroism to secure victory. Cornella was down 5-2 with just a minute left in the game. Cornella had fallen back to less than two points on a second-period takedown, but lost his grip looking for an assassin and gave up on a knockdown. The Cornell freshman would need four points in a minute, but didn’t panic and calmly proceeded to snap his wrists and shrug his opponent to the mat for two massive takedowns.
Highlights below:
Then it was Mesenbrink’s turn to give everyone heart attacks. His Iranian opponent could match the funk of the California Baptist commit, scoring in several scrambles that Mesenbrink usually finds himself getting the upper hand. But what the Iranian couldn’t do was match Mesenbrink in stamina. Mitch trailed 7-4 with just over two minutes left in the game. But it was all Mesenbrink from then on, as Iran tried every trick in the book to slow things down and miss time. He was unsuccessful, however, as Mesenbrink secured the brace, 9-7.
Highlights below:
Volk’s quarter-final was a real walk in the park by comparison. He had a tough Uzbek who kept him tight early on but Jore opened things up and held on to win 7-2.
Highlights below:
Now is the time to support four Americans and an Iranian in the semi-finals! And it’s not the middle of the night in the Western Hemisphere anymore, so you have no excuse not to watch!
Day 1 Session 1
Another quick and dirty recap of the top five weight quarterfinal bouts.
57: Jore Volk, USA, beats Luka Gvinjilia, GEO, 13-6
65: Umidjon Jalolov, UZB beats Vince Cornella, USA 4-0
70: Mitchell Mesenbrink, USA, beats Hayk Papikyan, ARM, 6-3
97: Ben Kueter, USA beats Luka Khutchua, GEO 17-14
Semi-finals
Volk gave up on the first out, but tied things up late in the first period. The Minnesotan made a tear in the second half, nearly securing the tech downfall with some hellish high-level work (those guys trained by the Pinnacle club as their par-par) that included a par-par lift that turned in what everyone thought was a four 1-point game-winning Bombshell, but Georgia challenged and won, gaining exposure in the sequel, so force more wrestling. A little more back-and-forth but Volk prevailed and guaranteed the first medal for the American team in Bulgaria.
Watch the highlights below:
Volk will have Kyrgyzstan in the final. Bazarbayev, Volk’s opponent, doesn’t have much history (at least in the UWW database), but fought against three opponents (same number as Volk) to win a medal match. gold in Sofia.
Cornella was stopped by a 2019 U17 world champion and one of Uzbekistan’s brightest rising stars. Jalolov was able to stop Cornella’s attack and calm the USA hot streak. Cornella will have to wait until two repechage games are played before learning his opponent.
Mesenbrink took matters into his own hands, gassing an otherwise impressive Armenian in the semis. 70 kilos has drawn a crowd of lanky scramblers to the U20 World Championships this year, but Mesenbrink has so far beaten the two who have been placed in his path. Although he’s been through a few wars already, it doesn’t seem to be much easier in the final against Heybatov of Azerbaijan, Euro U20 2021 champions.
Watch the highlights below:
Team USA had a deep interest in the 79kg semifinals as Yari of Iran needed a win to bring Brayden Thompson back into the repechage. Yari has done his job, which means Thompson has a game tomorrow against Turkey’s Ovec and then, if he’s victorious, gets a crack at Georgia’s Adeishvili for a bronze medal.
In one of the most intense fights of the tournament, Ben Kueter dug deep and overcame an 8-0 first-half deficit to eventually win a 17-14 slobberknocker. Going into beast mode seems to come naturally from the multi-sport star. Kueter traveled to Iowa the next year not only to wrestle, but also to play football.
Watch the highlights below:
Kueter will have Gidak of Turkey in the final. Gidak beat Azapira of Iran in what seemed, at least at the time, to be a minor upset. Iran did not have the tournament they had been hoping for so far. They have one finalist at 79, one in the bronze medal game at 97, two in the repechage at 70 and 57 and one eliminated at 65 kilos.
If you’re looking for a non-American fight to check out, I’d suggest the other 65kg semi-final, like Ziraddin Bayramov from Azerbaijan (not sure if he’s related to Turan Bayramov, also from Azerbaijan) against Sujeet from ‘India. These two young wrestlers have a bright future on the senior circuit.
Day two is going to be a huge day for American men’s freestyle. All ten team members will take to the mat, while the other five weights begin their preliminary rounds (61, 74, 86. 92 and 125), three Americans are vying for gold (Volk at 57, Mesenbrink at 79 and Kueter at 97), one for bronze (Cornella at 65), and one must win two fights to secure the material (Thompson at 79).
We’ll see you early (4am ET!) tomorrow morning!
