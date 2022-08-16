For many food crops, the process of getting from the field to your fork is relatively simple. Take an apple, for example. It is picked and cleaned, then graded to see where it will end up. If it is destined for the supermarket, it is labeled and put on a pallet with other apples before being loaded onto a supply truck. This process becomes a little more complicated for imported or exported foods, but it is a similar procedure.

Now take a cotton robe. Before it ended up on a store hanger, it was grown in a field. But how did it get to the store? First, the cotton was picked and cleaned by the farmer, just like our apple. It was also graded to determine if it could be woven into fiber. The cotton was bundled and shipped from the farm where it was grown to the processor, possibly located in Vietnam or India. These processors weave the cotton into a usable yarn or fiber and then send it to garment factories to create the patterns for garments. These factories could be in Cambodia or China. If the dress has a lining, it is done separately. Maybe the dress has embroidery; it’s another factory in another country. Maybe the dress is bleached or dyed. Eventually, all the pieces are ready to be modeled together, so they are all shipped to the seamstresses, this time in El Salvador, who put everything together, before sending them back to the United States to be sold.

That’s a long way to go for a cotton dress.

As consumers pay more attention to regenerative agriculture as it applies to our food supply, little discussion has been generated around fiber crops, which make up a huge cross section of arable land in the United States. , especially cotton. The United States is the world’s largest exporter of cotton. During the 2019-20 season, the United States produced nearly 20 million balls cotton, worth about $7 billion.

There are approximately 18,600 cotton farms Across the country, located mainly in the southern states such as Texas, Georgia, Arkansas and Mississippi. While cotton is the main fiber crop grown in America, there are also a growing number of hemp and flax farms, generally around the Pacific Northwest and throughout the Midwest. How do these farmers approach regenerative agriculture? And what can they do to offset the high production that goes into the manufacturing side of fashion?

For a Texas cotton farmer, the answer may be to downsize. Jeremy Brown farms approximately 5,000 acres of cotton mostly outside of Lubbock, Texas. Along with his wife, Brown co-owns Farming in Broadview, an S agricultural corporation, and oversees a dozen farms in the area. For him, to go further in regenerative practices could take the relinquishment of some of his land which he is more than OK with.

I’m now at the point where I want to get better with the land I have, even if it means getting smaller, says Brown. At first I fell into the trap of thinking I had to farm all these acres, and now I just want to farm the land I love, where it suits my operation and where the owners are like-minded. Although Brown isn’t in the process of giving up his land yet, he says he could start by stopping farming about 1,000 acres.

It’s an unusual message coming from a farmer, but it’s one that Brown has given a lot of thought to. Around 2013, Brown decided to move a small amount of land to an organic cotton farm. It takes three years to become a certified organic farm, and he wanted to experiment. At the time, he saw organic farming as a way to potentially increase his income.

The results were a revelation. Brown wasn’t spraying chemicals like he did on his conventional pitch, but he was getting great results. I started to see things from a different angle, he says. This is also around the time he discovered regenerative farming practices and came to believe he was focusing on the wrong thing. Like many farmers, he was concerned about yield, but what if he focused on the soil?

When I looked at my profit and loss accounts, as a business owner, the [and regenerative] cotton was the one that always made me the most money, says Brown. It might not be making as many pounds, but in dollars per acre I was definitely making more money.

In response, Brown began converting more and more of his land to organic and regenerative practices, and now nearly 3,500 of his 5,000 acres are certified organic. Still, he’s definitely in the minority. Even Brown’s neighbors are skeptical of the change. When I talk to my neighbors about regenerative agriculture, they tell me right away well, it won’t work here, because the weeds are too bad or the climate is too bad, says Brown.

And if the majority of cotton farmers avoid regenerative practices, that makes the environmental footprint of our cotton dress even greater. Organic cotton represents less than one percent of cotton produced in the United States, but perhaps other certifications could help. Although the USDA certifies organic farms, there are no larger governing bodies that deal specifically with fiber and textile operations. Tasha Lewis, an associate professor of fashion and retail studies at Ohio State University, says that might have to change.

It can be good to have these certifications because people might understand what they mean, says Lewis. It might look like a government agency, similar to how the Consumer Product Safety Commission reviews the textile safety. Or, says Lewis, it could be a broader industry association that comes together to showcase the sustainability of its fashion brands. The demand is there, she said. But the industry is still quite secretive.

We really need transparency. Think about the farm-to-table movement, says Lewis. Consumers have demanded more transparency and a trend towards local and regional cuisine has emerged. However, transparency for the apparel industry is difficult, she says, because so much information can be confidential. Some companies really try to put together their list of factories [where they produce their garments]. It also means that their competitors know where to make the really good stuff.

Is there a fiber or textile that is more sustainable or more environmentally friendly than others? Should we all opt for cotton or adopt lycra athleisure? Lewis says that, like food, consumers must choose their poison. If eating organic is high on their priority list, they would buy organic over anything else. If anyone cares about local food or vegetarian meals, they will focus on those. Consumers adjust their purchases according to their priorities. It should be the same with clothes.

If you care more about land water use, then maybe bamboo is great or flax. But cotton is a very thirsty crop and [conventionally grown cotton] needs a lot of pesticides. But if you care about chemicals being released into the environment, bamboo might not be so good, Lewis says. Now polyester, its petroleum derivative. But it doesn’t need a lot of hot water when you clean it, which reduces a lot of the energy used in the maintenance phase.

Essentially, there’s no perfect fiber to choose from, although Lewis is a big proponent of buying used clothes and recycling. Almost 95% of textiles can be recycled, same polyester. There is even insulation made from old jeans.

So there are ways to give clothes more life and change fiber trusses. But when it comes to garment production, this global spectacle of two-way fiber transfer, what can be done?

Some of that change will depend on consumer demand, but some insiders are pushing for new developments. Arizona Muse, model and activist, wanted to know more about the clothes she was paid to wear. The more she examined the clothes, the more Muse discovered that much of the clothing supply chain was murky and hidden. It’s so far away that people don’t even wonder where our clothes come from, she says. This is what led me down the path of sustainability. You wonder where [my clothes] come from. Who made them? What impact do they have? muse founded Dirta charity that consults fashion brands on sustainable farming practices.

After learning more about the processing most garments go through, Muse is now advocating for more closed-loop systems in the production cycle. Personally, I think we need to move to regeneratively grown natural fibers, with dyes made from non-toxic chemicals, which are kept in a closed loop for as long as possible, then filtered until all Water that is returned to any natural water cycle is clean and pure, not only because it has been shocked with chlorine, but clean and pure and revitalized.

Muse also advocates rethinking how much were willing to pay for our clothes. After this cotton dress goes around the world, we still hope to put it on sale. We expect farmers to make everything we need, to grow everything we need. And we also expect to pay an unfair price [to] farmers. They can’t produce these things in a climate-resilient way while cost expectations remain so low, Muse says. I like to think that sustainably grown produce is actually price appropriate. It is more expensive than conventional products, but it is lower than the appropriate cost and price of food.

The conversation about regenerative food crop farming started with farmers and has made its way to the mainstream. Now this could and many argue shouldperform on a larger scale with talks about our clothes. Some shoppers might decide to pay more for an organic apple or they might directly support a local farmer and buy apples at the farmers market. These options may become more widely available when it comes to apparel, but changing the industry will take a concerted effort from farmers, consumers and brands. Until then, this simple cotton dress represents something much more complicated than it seems.