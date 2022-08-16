Watch Lizzo Don a White Wedding Dress in ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’ Video

Lizzo has shared an epic new video for “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready),” from her recent album “Special.”

The clip follows his 2017 video for ‘Truth hurts‘, which once again sees her donning a white wedding dress.

The video opens with Lizzo walking down the aisle, recreating the scene from the previous visual before guessing at the idea of ​​getting married.

Lizzo then completely abandons the ceremony, to the surprise of the attendees, and drives off in a red car.

The single follows his last taste of the album “About Damn Time”.

Lizzo recently shared a moving message of herself reacting to a young fan dancing to her previous single.

You never think that when you make music you have an effect on people or you have an impact on people’s lives, the rapper said while wiping away tears. And it’s like, that’s literally why I do it.

I’m so grateful that people are taking my music and doing good things with it,” she continued. It gets them moving, it makes them dance, it makes them happy, it gives them self-confidence.

I don’t care about all the other bullshit, numbers. I do not care. This video is my Grammy, right there. It’s my prize and I’m so grateful.

She also recently praised BTS member J-Hopes for his recent hit single. Praising J-Hopes’ spin, Lizzo took to TikTok to share the K-pop superstar’s clip with the caption: Be like J-hope!