Oregon wildfires: What you need to know about wool, denim and other fire-retardant clothing options
It’s important to have an emergency bag full of essentials ready to grab quickly if you have to flee your home due to a wildfire or other disaster.
Most emergency preparedness checklists say they have hard soled shoes to wear to protect your feet from embers or broken glass from the heat.
Fire experts also suggest wearing flame retardant clothinghead to toe, if possible.
But don’t waste time during an emergency looking for the right clothes, said Stacey Todd, emergency management specialist for Klamath County, Oregon. It is more important that you leave your home quickly.
If you want to put together a set of low-combustible clothing before an emergency, here is information on fabrics that are less combustible than others.
None of the fabrics are flame retardant, but some are more heat resistant. People who work in fire departments, research labs, electrical utilities, and the oil and gas industries wear specially designed flame-retardant clothing made from materials such as Nomex, Kevlar and modacrylic.
Naturally flame retardant materials such as wool and those treated with special chemicals will not continue to burn when the source of combustion is removed, ignite easily or melt, according to Nick Warrick, sales manager at All Seasons Uniforms, who wrote an article for Power magazine, which covers the global energy industry.
Check the label on your clothes: underwear, t-shirts and other items made of flammable materials synthetic materials can melt and cause serious injuryeven if the outer layers you wear are flame resistant.
Clothing recommended for minimum flammability is solid jeansblouses without ruffles, jersey pajamas (without ruffled nightgowns) and clothing in flame-retardant fabrics, according to fire experts with the city of Phoenix, Arizona.
Wrangler offers a line of flame resistant men’s clothing:
Wrangler flame retardant (FR) clothing for women includes utility pants, work bootcut jeans, long sleeve shirts and sweaters.
Carhartt also offers flame resistant clothing.
For men
There is also flame retardant knit hats, face-covering-hat combinations and balaclavas.
Amazon sells flame retardant products, Lightweight 100% cotton men’s long sleeve shirts, faded work jeans and other items from brands such as Rampart, Carhartt, Konreco and Titicaca for men.
Amazon’s flame retardant clothing for women includes Ariats Long Sleeve Tees, Carhartt flex jeans and Wranglers Riggs mid-rise bootcut jeans.
Children’s sleepwear above size 9 months and up to size 14 must be flame resistant and self-extinguishing, or close fitting to dimensions specified, depending on the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Here are more fabric facts posted on phoenix.gov/fire:
- Wool is difficult to ignite and if ignited it usually has a low burning rate and can self-extinguish.
- Avoid silk which has a high burn rate which can be increased by dyes and other additives to impart color.
- Cotton, linen, acetate and triacetate also have a high burn rate, but this can be mitigated by the application of flame retardant chemical additives.
- Applying a flame retardant treatment after manufacture is not recommended for garments, but can be used on curtains and other home textiles.
- Glass fibers and modacrylic are synthetic fibers designed and manufactured to possess flame retardant properties.
- Flame retardant treated garments require special washing to maintain their effectiveness (read garment label).
- Thick, tight fabrics burn more slowly than light, loose fabrics of the same material.
- The surface texture of the fabric also affects flammability. Fabrics with long, loose, fluffy pile or brushed pile ignite more easily than fabrics with a hard, tight surface and, in some cases, flames will shoot across the surface of the fabric.
- Most synthetic fabrics such as nylon, acrylic or polyester tend to ignite slowly, but once ignited the fabrics will melt. This hot, sticky, molten substance causes localized and extremely severe burns.
- When natural and synthetic fibers are mixed, the danger may increase due to the high rate of combustion of one and the melting of the other.
Other tips to be prepared if you ever have to evacuate:
- Keep your car’s gas tank at least half full in case you need to evacuate quickly. Gas stations may be shut down in an emergency and unable to pump gasoline during power outages, depending on Ready.gov. Take one car per family to reduce congestion on the roads.
- keep one whistle in each bedroom to wake up your family members at night in the event of a fire or other emergency.
- Know how locate and turn off the gas.
- Consider buying a smart water shut off valvewhich will automatically shut off your water supply if a pipe bursts.
- Better yet, consider investing in smart home technology for real-time updates on everything from water leaks abnormally wet conditions in your house. Insurance companies often offer discounts when smart home devices are installed.
- Test your smoke detector and other safety equipment frequently. Home Fire Preparedness Checklist
Portland Fire & Rescue has a security checklist this includes ensuring that electrical and heating equipment is in good working order and does not overheat.
Here’s what you need to do to make sure your family and home are prepared for fires:
- ABC type place fire extinguishers at all levels of your home.
- Install smartly smoke and carbon monoxide alarms on every floor of your home and in every room.
- To buy folding ladders for each bedroom upstairs. Typical ladders are 15 feet long and cover two floors of your home.
- Remove clothing, rags, and other materials from around furnaces, stoves, and other heat-producing equipment.
- Clean lint buildup in your dryer after each use and the area behind your dryer every few months.
- Close the fireplace screen to prevent embers from bursting onto the floor or carpet.
- Clean your chimney every year. Soot can harden on the chimney walls as flammable creosote.
- Make sure your the electrical cords are in covers and don’t run under carpets or against your walls.
- Water heater and heat-producing appliances like toasters and hair dryers should be at least three feet away from anything flammable like curtains, beds, and other linens.
- Lit candles should always be contained and supervised.
- Know how to feel the temperature at the bottom of the doors and avoid opening the doors if they are too hot.
- Do family fire drills twice a year.
- Learn more by reading emergency guides
Janet Eastman | 503-294-4072
[email protected] | @janeteastman
Our journalism needs your support. Please subscribe today at OregonLive.com/subscribe.
More forest fire prevention tips:
5 Steps You Can Take Right Now to Be Prepared for Oregon Wildfire Season
Update your emergency bag with these essentials before a wildfire or disaster strikes
What you need to know about inventory and insuring your home after a fire or other disaster
Fire Risk When Buying a Home in Oregon: How to Assess Fire Safety or Prepare Your Current Property
Fire-resistant siding, windows and more home materials are becoming popular as Northwest homebuilders adapt to lingering wildfires
Fire prevention starts in the yard: I don’t know what precaution will save my house, so I’m doing everything I can
Fire experts prefer these high humidity plants
Prepare your yard for wildfire season by creating a fire-resistant landscaping plan, finding fire-resistant plants with a new database
More information on fire prevention can be found at the Oregon Department of Forestry Youtube channel and website:
Your home can survive a wildfire
How to secure your home and property against fire
Oregon Wildfire Risk Explorer digital library
How to Become a Fire Aware Community
Community wildfire protection plans
