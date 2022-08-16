Friday Harbor Fashion Show Supporting Local Charity (30 photos)





“Providing a platform for Canadian designers, models, retailers and brands to showcase their talent was truly a one-of-a-kind experience,” said the resort’s CEO.

It was a great night for the second annual Fashion Collective Series show in partnership with the Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards (CAFA) at the Friday Harbor Resort on Saturday, hosted by TV personality Nicole Servinis. Dozens of smartly dressed spectators lined the pier, which turned into a runway, to catch a glimpse of the models sporting the latest collections of everything from resort wear to evening wear, by Canadian designers like Pink Tartan, SHAN , Bikini Haus, Nareces, Whitney Linen, Hilary MacMillan and Balessa. “When we hosted our first Fashion Collective series at Friday Harbor in the summer of 2021, we knew we were onto something magical. Providing a platform for Canadian designers, models, retailers and brands to showcase their talent was truly We are thrilled to partner with CAFA once again to welcome this year’s guests and welcome residents, the local community and beyond to experience our vibrant destination,” said Hani Roustom, CEO of Friday Harbour. “CAFA is thrilled to once again partner with Friday Harbor on this exciting series which not only educates and supports our Canadian retailers and brands, but also provides a wonderful opportunity to connect with new communities and consumers. Friday Harbor provides a beautiful setting to showcase some of our best design talent,” added CAFA President Vicky Milner. Milner encouraged audiences to “Google the brands you see tonight, follow them on social media, buy things off the market because you’re supporting an entire industry and all the people in it.” Afterwards, guests were able to buy the various accessories and clothes from the pop-up designer market set up on the promenade while listening to live music from the Leo Orlov trio. A portion of the proceeds from event ticket sales are donated to the non-profit organization Dress For Success Barrie and Orillia. The global organization defends the reintegration of women and non-binary people into the labor market and celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. The Barrie and Orillia Chapter was created in 2014. “It’s an amazing cause and we’re so grateful to have them on board so we can help give back,” Servinis said. Dress of Success General Manager Linda Reid thanked guests and the resort for their support. “Dress for Success is very honored to be a part of this event,” said Reid, who noted that demand for their services has increased 600% this year. “We have more and more women coming in for support, so this event and the proceeds will help us a lot.” The show will take place again on Saturday August 20 at 7 p.m. with the pop-up market open all weekend. To learn more, visit the Friday Harbor Resort event page here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bradfordtoday.ca/local-news/friday-harbour-fashion-show-supporting-local-charity-30-photos-5697510 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos