Fashion
Mindy Kaling wore an Oscar de la Renta lavender shift dress
ICYMI, Mindy Kaling served up looks all week.
The actress and producer went on a whirlwind tour to promote her hit Netflix series, I have never, and each of her jaw-dropping outfits has us taking notes. The 43-year-old star recently stepped out in New York wearing a jaw-dropping lavender dress Oscar de la Renta shift dress Adorned with sparkling crystals at the neckline and was simply stunning from head to toe.
While her designer look (which sells for $3,290) is what fashion dreams are made of, it’s not exactly economic, so we set our sights on other options, so you can easily replicate her glamorous daytime ensemble. After all, shift dresses are as classic as they come and look great at work, at dinner, and everywhere in between. The timeless silhouette is immediately appropriate for the office when layered under a cardigan or blazer, and also serves as a demure style statement for date night, cocktail parties and beyond.
We spotted this affordable purchase from Revolve, which is a near-perfect color match for Kaling’s disguise, and costs less than $70. We also found some options for Reformation and Nordstrom Rackboth of which nail the shift dress aesthetic, but in more sophisticated fabrications like satin and silk.
J-Crew has a super easy-to-wear denim shift dress that’s currently on sale that would definitely serve as a sensible style statement for a number of events. Take note of this Theory dress also who masters the art of minimalism without losing an ounce of impact.
Pro tip: Add a sparkly necklace to any of these options below for the same star-worthy effect.
Shop versatile shift dresses below, and get ready to turn heads.
Buy it! All the Ways Marie Open Back Dress, $68; revolve.com
Buy it! Reform Zenni dress, $248; thereformation.com
Buy it! Alice + Olivia Lita Satin Shift Dress, $117.97 (originally $295); nordstromrack.com
Buy it! Miusol pencil dress, $36.99; amazon.com
Buy it! Theory Easy Shift dress, $189.99 (origin $395); nordstromrack.com
Buy it! J.Crew Denim Shift Dress, $78.99 (originally $88); jcrew.com
