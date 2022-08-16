Givenchy fabric buyer finds use for all that unused fabric





This article is part of a series examining Responsible Fashionand innovative efforts to solve problems facing the fashion industry. As a buyer of Givenchy fabrics, Romain Brabo often visited the fabric warehouses of French fashion houses, seeing remnants of silk, lace, tulle, cashmere, wool and more piled up, all forgotten. The most exquisite came from past couture collections from Christian Dior or Givenchy, when a studio used material for a runway look and possibly a few bespoke orders, then shipped the rest to storage. I thought, why not give this to everyone? Mr Brabo said as he stood in the center of a small room in La Caserne, a former fire station in northern Paris that has been converted into a fashion incubator. The room was lined with shelves filled with fabric swatches.

That’s how I found this, he said, wrapping his arm around the space. Mr. Brabo was referring to Nona Source, a showroom named after the Roman textile goddess. He helped found the showroom to offer unused or unsold fabrics from LVMH brands such as Christian Dior, Givenchy, Céline and Fendi to in-house design teams for capsule collections, special orders or marketing projects, as well as to emerging independent creators, at a heavily discounted price. the price. Nona Sources carcasses are up to 70% cheaper than wholesale prices, Mr. Brabo said. In May, Nona Source opened a second showroom, at Mills Fabrica, a tech-style coworking space and incubator in Kings Cross, London. And there is talk of expansion into Southeast Asia, probably Hong Kong or Singapore and the United States.

We wanted to encourage creative reuse and do it at a super competitive price, said Brabo. We recycle all our materials, so nothing goes in the trash.

As some fashion companies shift to a more sustainable business model, there has been a lot of talk about circularity, the move from a linear way of producing and selling products, known as make-use-waste, to another. which makes recycling and zero waste priorities. For global brands, this has meant rethinking and reshaping unnecessary policies; for independent and often young companies, eco-responsible practices such as circularity are often a founding principle.

These two segments of the industry rarely work in tandem. With Nona Source, Mr. Brabo is trying to change that.

In 2019, Mr. Brabo joined LVMH’s innovation program, DARE (Disrupt, Act, Risk to be an Entrepreneur), and turned his dead idea into a concrete project, he said. The platform made its online debut in April 2021, and the showroom followed in September 2021. The Covid-19 lockdowns actually accelerated Nona, Mr Brabo said. Because the fashion industry was almost at a standstill, with no shows or store openings, we could push it forward quickly. The doors were all open. In the first season, Nona Source had 300 customers, 90% of whom were young designers, according to Mr. Brabo; by May 2022, that number had doubled to 600, across Europe. The platform is only open to registered businesses and there are around 1,000 samples to browse. Silk satins are the most popular, followed by double-sided cashmeres. They are all sold out now, Mr. Brabo said, referring to cashmeres.

Designers usually start by scrolling through offers online, with photos and movies of the materials in high definition. For Steven Passaro, a 30-year-old French designer who was one of the project’s first testers, Nona Source is a godsend for two reasons.

One of the most difficult obstacles for young designers is to have access to small quantities of quality fabrics, Mr. Passaro said during a visit to his studio at Ateliers de Paris, an art center belonging to to the town near the Bastille. Usually the minimum order is 50 or 100 meters. But sometimes we only do five pieces of each look. With Nona Source, we can find fabric for these small series. Then, too, Mr. Passaro explained that he does most of his design on computers with 3D software. We go to Nona Source online, take a screenshot of the sample, and drop it into the design, he said, demonstrating it on a desk in his studio. Then we can see exactly what the sample will look like. I still go to La Caserne to see the material touch it, feel it. But by making our first selection this way, we avoid a lot of waste, save a lot of time, and it’s cost effective. Mr. Brabo and his colleagues chose La Caserne for the first Nona Source because it is a hub for emerging creators, with low-cost studios and a vegetarian restaurant. One of the tenants is Benjamin Benmoyal, a 31-year-old Franco-Israeli designer. My brand’s DNA is to be sustainable, which is why I use Nona Source, he said. Waste has value. It is a resource.

He pulled out a sleeveless shirt with a handkerchief hem from one of the clothes racks in his studio. It was made of a striped wool that looked like cotton poplin.

We bought all that fabric Nona Source had and sold everything we made with it, he said. I would never have had such materials at these prices. Arturo Obegero, a 28-year-old Spanish designer who was also one of the project’s first testers, started by buying small rolls, which he used for samples he sewed at home. He was so pleased with the result that he bought larger rolls of a black wool that looked like denim lots of structure and black lace for his Fall/Winter 2022-2023 collection of perfectly tailored men’s and women’s clothing, which he showed during fashion week in February.

Sustainability is treated as a marketing tool in fashion, but it should be a rule to follow, Mr. Obegero said. Everyone should source their supplies this way.

Mr Brabo chose Mills Fabrica for the London location as it is within walking distance of Kings Cross and St. Pancras stations, as well as Central Saint Martins, the college of fashion and art where LVMH has Maison/0, a creative platform for rejuvenating luxury. I was the first British client, said Sarah AlHamdan, a 34-year-old Saudi designer in London. She came across Nona Source online while researching materials for her Mood of Thought label and was so overwhelmed by it that she took the Eurostar to Paris and went straight to La Caserne. Mr Brabo said Ms AlHamdan immediately understood Nona Source. Using waste forces you to be more innovative, Ms. AlHamdan said. And these fabrics are so fantastic, so elevated, so luxurious.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/08/15/style/lvmh-brands-deadstock-fabric.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos