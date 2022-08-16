Iranian president signs decree further restricting how women can dress

An order from Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to enforce the country’s hijab and chastity law has resulted in a new list of restrictions on how women can dress.

The IRIB news agency, which is affiliated with Iranian state television, quoted Mohammad Saleh Hashemi Golpayegani saying at the National Hijab and Chastity Conference on August 14 that under the new order, “violators” will be fined, while female government workers will be fired if their profile pictures on social networks social services do not conform to Islamic laws.

Golpayegani is the secretary of Iran’s “Headquarters for Enjoining Right and Forbidding Evil”, which is responsible for determining and enforcing patterns of behavior in society.

According to the new law on hijab and chastity, women who publish their photos without hijab on the Internet will be deprived of certain social rights for six months to a year.

The news comes amid recent reports that Iranian authorities are increasingly cracking down on women deemed to be in breach of wearing the hijab, which is compulsory in public in Iran.

In recent weeks, women found to be non-compliant have been banned from entering government offices, banks or taking public transport.

The famous orientation patrols, or morality police, have become increasingly active and violent. Videos have emerged on social media appearing to show officers detaining women, forcing them into vans and taking them away.

The hijab – the head covering worn by Muslim women – became compulsory in public for Iranian women and girls over the age of nine after the 1979 Islamic revolution.

Many Iranian women have flouted the rule over the years and pushed the boundaries of what officials consider acceptable clothing.

Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by Radio Farda of RFE/RL