Upcoming Dress Code Changes at Albuquerque Public Schools





Dress code changes may be coming to every school in the Albuquerque Public School District, following changes passed by the school board earlier this year. School dress codes have always sparked debate. tops at Volcano Vista, the boys might,” said Timmy Simms, father of a Volcano Vista High School student. . “I don’t think his stomach is a problem for me. Guys have to learn to control themselves, that’s the biggest problem,” said a parent of a Sandia High School student. Over the weekend, Sandia High School sent a message to parents writing, “Be on the lookout for a survey going out via email this week.” The survey is sent after families have completed most of their back-to-school shopping. One question parents are now asking is what happens if there are drastic changes in the school dress code. “Some parents can’t afford to buy more clothes,” Simms said. Students also wonder what this means for them. “You can express yourself more than others,” said Nakya Locke, a freshman at Sandia High School. For Nakya, this is her first year in a public school. Her father, Derrick Locke, said, “She went to charter school for the first eight years. Being able to wear whatever she wants to wear was huge, as opposed to a uniform,” Locke said. district should adopt the same dress code. “Parents are trying to figure out, my kid is going to this school, what can or can’t she wear? Or if she’s going to this school, what can or can’t she wear,” Locke said. .According to the APS website, once the survey is completed by community members from each school, the process is as follows: A distribution of the proposed dress code to all parents/legal guardians and students A public meeting announced to the school to allow for discussion and feedback on the proposed dress code A dress code process approved by the School Site Instruction Board School to submit proposed dress code and participation and voting plan of the family to the appropriate associate superintendent for approval before holding any community vote. The school must document a vote on the proposed dress code with each student family having a vote. The school must facilitate a voting process. At least 65% of the votes must be in favor of the proposal before the school can adopt a dress code for students. KOAT asked the district for a copy of the dress code survey and was told that because each school was developing their own, they couldn’t t. It’s unclear what surveys will say about the dress code.

Dress code changes could be coming to every school in the Albuquerque Public School District, following changes adopted by the school board earlier this year. School dress codes have always sparked debate. “It was a bit sexist before because girls couldn’t wear tank tops in Volcano Vista [High School]boys might,” said Timmy Simms, father of a Volcano Vista High School student. In June, the APS school board changed the dress code policy, empower each school community to develop its own dress code. “I don’t think his stomach is a problem for me. Guys have to learn to control themselves, that’s the biggest problem,” said a parent of a Sandia High School student. Over the weekend, Sandia High School sent a message to parents writing, “Be on the lookout for a survey going out via email this week.” The survey is sent out after families have completed most of their back-to-school shopping. One question parents are now asking is what happens if there are drastic changes in the school dress code. “Some parents can’t afford to buy more clothes,” Simms said. Students also wonder what this means for them. “You can express yourself more than others,” said Nakya Locke, a freshman at Sandia High School. For Nakya, this is her first year in a public school. Her father, Derrick Locke, said, “She went to charter school for the first eight years. Being able to wear whatever she wants to wear was huge, as opposed to a uniform,” Locke said. He thinks every school in the district should adopt the same dress code. “Parents are trying to figure out, my child is going to this school, what can or can’t she wear? Or if she’s going to this school, what can or can’t she wear,” said Locke. According to the APS website, Once the survey has been completed by community members from each school, the process is as follows: A distribution of the proposed dress code to all parents/legal guardians and students

An advertised public meeting at the school to allow discussion and feedback on the proposed dress code

A dress code process approved by the school site pedagogical council The school must submit the proposed dress code and family participation and voting plan to the appropriate associate superintendent for approval prior to any community vote. The school must document a vote on the proposed dress code with each student family having a vote. The school must facilitate a voting process. At least 65% of the votes must be in favor of the proposal before the school can adopt a dress code for students. KOAT asked the district for a copy of the dress code survey and was told that because each school was developing their own, they couldn’t. It’s unclear what surveys will say about the dress code.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koat.com/article/dress-code-albuquerque-public-schools/40902228 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos