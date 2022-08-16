Best shoulder bags 2022





The best crossbody bags combine style and function. ILLUSTRATION: FORBES / PHOTO: RETAILERS

Shoulder bags have always served as functional accessories. Looking back in history, fashion experts believe they originated in the 17e century in Europe as coin purses, and later they were used as utility bags for everyone from fisherman to soldiers to postmen. Today, their convenient, hands-free purpose has remained the same, but they’re more likely to hold a smartphone, credit cards, and lip gloss. The best crossbody bags in 2022 are very practical and offer major style potential. One of the most appealing features is that these bags are lightweight and smaller than bulky shoulder bags or totes, so they’re comfortable to wear all day. Their through-the-body design allows you to carry an endless variety of items and easily access them, which is a bonus for travel. And they offer long life to your wardrobe, so if you want to spend a little more, you can rest easy knowing you’ll be using your bag a lot. Read on for the best shoulder bags to invest in right now. Best Overall Shoulder Bag Tom Ford: a practical showstop < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Cut: 12.6 inches x 10.2 inches | Colors: Black | Materials: Textured leather, grosgrain When Tom Ford started selling handbags in 2012, it quickly made waves with attention-grabbing styles and a reputation for flawless functionality and exceptional quality. This not-so-basic basic messenger style is both understated and chic, making it ideal for work, travel, or weekend getaways. An external pocket provides easy access to keys or your smartphone, and the grosgrain strap is comfortable and adjustable. Advantages: Spacious size

External pocket for easy access The inconvenients: Interior zippered pocket, but no zippered top Best Affordable Shoulder Bag Oroton: an expensive look at a more accessible price Good value for money Cut: 7.1 inches x 6.3 inches | Colors: Black | Materials: Textured leather Australian brand Oroton have been designing luxury handbags since 1938, and this beautiful classic comes at a more affordable price. The mostly flat silhouette of Margots makes it particularly practical when you’re on the go, running errands or visiting a city abroad. Another practical detail: its inside pocket for storing your phone and credit cards will keep your belongings safe. Advantages: Textured leather wears well and holds up over time

Adjustable shoulder strap The inconvenients: The strap is on the thinner side so may not be as comfortable when carrying heavier items. Best shoulder bag for work Mansur Gavriel: chic and friendly for the office Cut: 9 inches x 11 inches | Colors: Sky, Cerulean, Grass, Tan, Maple, Black | Material: Leather This feminine classic in crinkled calfskin has a cinch style closure with an interior zip pocket to keep small valuables safe. I love this bag for my business clients, says Alexander. You can put whatever you need for the office in it, but it has a hard bottom so it won’t lose its shape when you fill it up. Advantages: Spacious size

Comes in beautiful colors

Features a shorter and longer adjustable strap The inconvenients: Larger size makes it less maneuverable for fast runs

No magnetic or zipper closure Best crossbody bag for the night Strathberry: eye-catching color and gorgeous shape Cut: 6 inches x 7 inches | Color: Green | Materials: Croc-embossed calfskin Scottish brand Strathberry, founded in 2013 by Guy and Leanne Hundleby, is relatively new to the luxury leather goods scene. The brand emphasizes meticulous craftsmanship, note the signature bar closure on their bags at an accessible luxury price. This shape is flattering, the croc effect looks high, and the straps are adjustable to find the perfect length, says Donnelly. It can also take you from the office to evening cocktails. Advantages: Croc-embossed leather is durable

Size works for many occasions The inconvenients: Flip top may not be as secure as a zipper Best shoulder bag for travel Claire V: compact and easy access to the essentials Editor’s Choice Cut: 6 inches x 9 inches | Colors: Green, navy/red, cream, natural/orange, natural striped | Material: Leather Shoulder bags are essential when you want to be hands-free, says Alexander, but they can also be a great item for adding color or texture to a basic look. This generously sized shoulder bag from Clare Va brand founded in 2008 by American designer Clare Vivier comes in a variety of fun colors and is roomy enough to store a diary, book and more. Advantages: 3 inch depth makes it spacious

Available in different colors and weaves

Zippered top keeps items secure The inconvenients: Size may be too big for some Best Foldable Shoulder Bag Chloé: a chic and effortless transitional piece Cut: 6.3 inches x 7.8 inches | Colors: Brown, blue, orange | Materials: Leather, wood, metal Founded in 1952, French luxury brand Chloé has created sought-after handbags that have graced the arms of virtually every famous person you can think of. But this bag, with smooth leather, unexpected details and a color that stands out, is one you don’t see every day like some others. There are many reasons why I love this bag, but my number one is versatility, says the fashion designer Gina Donnelly. Not only is it an updated classic, this bag is a perfect day-to-night shoulder bag, as you can easily tuck the strap in and it doubles as a clutch. Advantages: Although expensive, it is versatile for day and night

Can be worn over the shoulder or as a clutch The inconvenients: Braided leather details and metallic accents may need a little more care Best Zipper Shoulder Bag Proenza Schouler: extra compartments to stay organized Cut: 5.5 inches x 7.5 inches | Colors: White, mustard, black, blue | Materials: Leather Shoulder bags often bounce against your hip when you walk, so having zippers like this shoulder bag is useful to keep things like credit cards and cell phones safe. This bag offers two larger compartments and an internal card pocket to keep things organized, and its adjustable strap lets you raise or lower the drop. Advantages: Extra space to carry more items

Good range of colors The inconvenients: Some don’t like the wider depth Best Phone Holder Shoulder Bag Everlane: sleek style for light travel Cut: 7.3 inches x 4.6 inches | Colors: Brown, black | Material: vegan leather Ethical retailer Everlane not only creates foundational pieces for the perfect capsule wardrobe, they’re also fashion innovators. This bag is made from Desserto, a prickly pear plant-based leather alternative. The streamlined silhouette is large enough to hold the essentials, a phone and credit cards, but small enough not to be bulky. It also looks chic worn in front of the hip. Advantages: Sustainably made

Adjustable strap

Soft leather feel The inconvenients: Reviews say it’s quite small

No zipper Best Convertible Shoulder Bag Loeffler Randall: Wear it or wear it as a clutch Cut: 5.9 inches x 8.7 inches | Color: Tanning | Materials: Leather While Brooklyn-born Loeffler Randall is best known for her distinctive footwear, her handbags have also become a wardrobe staple. We particularly like this minimalist woven leather bag which has the advantage of being both supple and undeformable for its all-purpose shade. The shoulder strap can be tied for a custom length, or it can be tucked inside to turn this bag into a clutch. Advantages: Zipper top

Versatile color The inconvenients: The adjustment of the strap can only be done by retying Best Luxury Shoulder Bag Chanel: a timeless evening bag Cut: 3.5 inches x 5.1 inches | Color: Black | Materials: Leather and silver metal Everything Chanel is an investment piece that will stand the test of time, and this flared mini with the brand’s signature leather and chain strap is elevated but practical. This particular handbag is definitely a splurge, but you box wear a shoulder bag for more formal occasions, says Donnelly. You should treat the bag as a form of jewelry. You can associate it with a simple cocktail dress or even with a more extravagant dress while remaining chic. I would love nothing more than to have my hands free of a bag at a wedding or gala. Advantages: investment coin

Secure snap closure The inconvenients: Best Sporty Shoulder Bag Caraa: go hands-free for your daily shopping Cut: 4.5 inches x 10.5 inches | Color: Pink | Materials: Waterproof Nylon Sometimes you want a shoulder bag that’s less of a showpiece and more of a utilitarian go-getter, and this one from Caraa can be worn three ways in front of the chest, across the back, or more like a fanny pack. This small, lightweight shoulder bag is ideal for daily errands, whether it’s walking your dog or holding your little one to the grocery store, says Donnelly. It’s lightweight, breathable, and can definitely keep it all together when you need your hands free. The only problem is that colorways sell out quickly at various retailers, so you might have to jump on this one. Advantages: Lightweight and packable

Water repellent The inconvenients: Bright color may not work for some

