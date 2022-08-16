Fashion icon Diane von Furstenberg set to visit St. Louis

There is an entry in Own it: the secret of lifeDiane von Furstenberg’s A to Z manifesto on life and life in which the reader can see how the famous fashion designer’s philosophy extends beyond runways and retail. The entry is for the word light. “Light is magic,” she writes. “It changes everything, adds dimension, detail, perspective and beauty. Seeking the light is an indisputable pursuit of wisdom and truth.”

St. Louis residents will have the chance to learn more about these activities from von Furstenberg herself at a free talk, Conversation with Diane von Furstenberg, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 at Steinberg Auditorium in the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts in Washington. University. Beginning at 6 p.m. on October 11 and from 10 p.m. to 4 p.m. on October 12, vonFurstenberg will also host an exhibition of trunks with its fall 2022 line at the Museum of Contemporary Art in St. Louis. St. Louis Fashion Fundas part of its Parler de mode series, in partnership with wedges. Ten percent of trunk show sales will go to The Fashion Fund, which seeks to grow the fashion industry in St. Louis.

The conversation and ensuing Q&A promise a firsthand account of vonFurstenberg’s career, as well as insight into art and fashion. MoMa exhibition.She sold 5 million, and in 1976, Newsweek put von Furstenberg, wearing a wrap dress, on its cover and called her the most marketable woman since Coco Chanel. For two decades, von Furstenberg launched a clothing business, a cosmetics and fragrance company, as well as businesses in furnishings, tailoring, and publishing, becoming not just a fashion mogul but an icon. of pop culture. She posed for Andy Warhol. Twice. Today, DVF, her lifestyle brand, is sold in 55 countries and includes ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, merchandise, scarves and jewelry.

Von Furstenberg is also known for her philanthropic work, including Diller-von Furstenberg Family Foundation and DVF Awards, started in 2010 to recognize women who help women. Each year, the DVF Awards awards five women and their associated nonprofit organizations $50,000 to continue their important work. She also sits on the board of directors of Vital voicesa non-profit organization that seeks to support women leaders in economic empowerment, politics and human rights.

While in St. Louis, von Furstenberg will receive the Saint Louis Fashion Fund Award, reserved for those who make a major contribution to the fashion world. Karlie Kloss.

Thanks to our generous Caleres partners and their sponsorship, visiting Dianes St. Louis promises to provide a unique experience for the region’s fashion and design community,” said Susan Sherman, Co-Founder and Interim CEO of Saint Louis. Fashion Fund, in a press release. Additionally, Dianes’ visit will include special guest appearances from St. Louisians: former head of fashion and beauty at YouTube and New York Times best-selling author Derek Blasberg and model and entrepreneur Karlie Kloss.

To learn more about the events and to register, visitsaintlouisfashionfund.org.Places are limited and reservations are required.