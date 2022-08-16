Fashion
Fashion icon Diane von Furstenberg set to visit St. Louis
There is an entry in Own it: the secret of lifeDiane von Furstenberg’s A to Z manifesto on life and life in which the reader can see how the famous fashion designer’s philosophy extends beyond runways and retail. The entry is for the word light. “Light is magic,” she writes. “It changes everything, adds dimension, detail, perspective and beauty. Seeking the light is an indisputable pursuit of wisdom and truth.”
St. Louis residents will have the chance to learn more about these activities from von Furstenberg herself at a free talk, Conversation with Diane von Furstenberg, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 at Steinberg Auditorium in the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts in Washington. University. Beginning at 6 p.m. on October 11 and from 10 p.m. to 4 p.m. on October 12, vonFurstenberg will also host an exhibition of trunks with its fall 2022 line at the Museum of Contemporary Art in St. Louis. St. Louis Fashion Fundas part of its Parler de mode series, in partnership with wedges. Ten percent of trunk show sales will go to The Fashion Fund, which seeks to grow the fashion industry in St. Louis.
The conversation and ensuing Q&A promise a firsthand account of vonFurstenberg’s career, as well as insight into art and fashion. MoMa exhibition.She sold 5 million, and in 1976, Newsweek put von Furstenberg, wearing a wrap dress, on its cover and called her the most marketable woman since Coco Chanel. For two decades, von Furstenberg launched a clothing business, a cosmetics and fragrance company, as well as businesses in furnishings, tailoring, and publishing, becoming not just a fashion mogul but an icon. of pop culture. She posed for Andy Warhol. Twice. Today, DVF, her lifestyle brand, is sold in 55 countries and includes ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, merchandise, scarves and jewelry.
Von Furstenberg is also known for her philanthropic work, including Diller-von Furstenberg Family Foundation and DVF Awards, started in 2010 to recognize women who help women. Each year, the DVF Awards awards five women and their associated nonprofit organizations $50,000 to continue their important work. She also sits on the board of directors of Vital voicesa non-profit organization that seeks to support women leaders in economic empowerment, politics and human rights.
While in St. Louis, von Furstenberg will receive the Saint Louis Fashion Fund Award, reserved for those who make a major contribution to the fashion world. Karlie Kloss.
Thanks to our generous Caleres partners and their sponsorship, visiting Dianes St. Louis promises to provide a unique experience for the region’s fashion and design community,” said Susan Sherman, Co-Founder and Interim CEO of Saint Louis. Fashion Fund, in a press release. Additionally, Dianes’ visit will include special guest appearances from St. Louisians: former head of fashion and beauty at YouTube and New York Times best-selling author Derek Blasberg and model and entrepreneur Karlie Kloss.
To learn more about the events and to register, visitsaintlouisfashionfund.org.Places are limited and reservations are required.
August 15, 2022
8:00 a.m.
Sources
2/ https://www.stlmag.com/news/diane-von-furstenberg-st-louis-talk/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Telly’s Place in North Lafayette satisfies everyone’s dietary needs August 16, 2022
- Siddhesh Lad, the crisis man of Mumbai cricket, is likely to join Arjun Tendulkar and for Goa. to play August 16, 2022
- Son of suspect in murder of 2 Muslim men sentenced to remain in custody on federal charge of making false statements August 16, 2022
- Is Google laying off an employee?Company warns workers “There will be blood on the streets” | Technology News August 16, 2022
- Link Live Streaming Speech of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo, There are 2 State Speech Schedule: Starting at 09:00 WIB August 16, 2022