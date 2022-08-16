Emma Roberts looks elegantly chic in a floral dress as she steps out to run some errands in LA

Fashion
Emma Roberts was spotted shaking off the Monday blues and enjoying an afternoon in Los Angeles in a colorful dress.
The Scream Queens alum, 31, was seen spending time alone without her 19-month-old son Rhodes by her side.
The talented actress welcomed her first child in January 2020, whom she shares with her ex, actor Garrett Hedlund. The couple split earlier this year in January but continue to co-parent.
Afternoon: Emma Roberts, 31, was spotted spending a day alone earlier Monday in Los Angeles
The beauty donned a long floral dress in orange and pink hues. The sundress had puff sleeves which added a touch of elegance to the ensemble.
The mum-of-one opted for comfy shoes and slipped into a pair of bright red open-toed sandals to stroll around town.
Emma added a light, pinned jumper, which she draped over her shoulder and tied in the front.
So Chic! The actress kept her look simple but fashionable, donning a colorful floral dress and vibrant red sandals
At one point, she was seen carrying a brown bag full of items she had purchased during her shopping day.
She swept her blonde hair back into a sleek bun and donned a pair of large sunglasses to shield her eyes from the summer sun.
Emma opted out of adding jewelry to her look and didn’t bother carrying a handbag on her run.
Busy schedule: The beauty was recently cast in the upcoming Marvel film Madame Web, which also stars Dakota Johnson
Mother and son: Emma welcomed son Rhodes in January 2020, whom she shares with ex Garrett Hedlund
When the American Horror Story star isn’t busy working on sets, she focuses on raising her only son.
Despite their separation, Emma and Garrett are still focused on co-parenting Rhodes.
A source close to the two stars spoke about their relationship since their split with Entertainment tonight.
‘Garrett and Emma co-parent well together. They manage to maintain a healthy and manageable co-parenting relationship with boundaries,’ the insider explained.
Hardworking: After working on the American Horror Story series and other rom-coms, the mom-of-one will make her Marvel debut in Madame Web
New Role: According to the film’s official IMDB page, Emma will play a younger version of Mary Parker in Madame Web; photographed in June in France
Emma was recently cast and is set to make her debut in the Marvel Universe playing Madame Web.
Other actors attached to the project include Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney of Euphoria, according to Deadline.
The character Emma will play is a younger version of Mary Parker, according to the official IMDB page, and production and filming have already begun.
Madame Web will be the fifth installment in Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man universe and is slated for release in October 2023.
Happy: the talented star seems to be living her life to the fullest and continues to focus on her work and her family
From horror to action: the mother-of-one has worked on various projects in the horror genre and will have the chance to work in the action and adventure genre; photographed in June in Los Angeles
