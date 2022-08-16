Exclusive: Famous designer Kunal Rawal talks about his brand’s 15th anniversary, the evolution of menswear and more

There’s nothing wrong with saying that Bollywood style is incomplete without the groom in a Kunal Rawal number. The ace designer specializes in menswear and has set a bar for men of different ethnicities and body types with his chic style and designer aesthetic. A genderless fashion advocate, Kunal Rawal has spent 15 years in the industry and established himself as a strong brand, securing a loyal consumer base. With his multi-functional approach to design, Kunal recently showcased his new “Dear Men” couture collection at FDCI India Couture Week, for which the designer drew inspiration from the mix of cultural and traditional influences prevalent in India. In our exclusive one-on-one with the designer, we got a glimpse of everything that went into creating his refreshing collection.

These are the 15 years of Kunal Rawal. How do you feel about reaching this milestone and how has the brand evolved over the years?

The first thought is that I don’t know if the time has passed, but there has definitely been an evolution. There has been an evolution in the market. Men’s fashion has changed so much in recent years and for the better. So it’s really a very exciting feeling and a lot of excitement about what the next 15 years will look like because it takes us 15 years to get into the mainstream and accepted and they’re looking forward to where the next 15 years.

When we started, the market was very different. Today, the market has evolved so much that I feel that men’s fashion is much more democratic today. In recent years India has been more progressive and you have the strongest correlations. So that’s a big part of the inspiration and that’s what allows me as a designer to evolve and adapt.

Fashion being a business where change is seen almost every other day, how do you work to keep your designs and silhouettes relevant?

More than designs, concepts are relevant. Thoughts and ideas are relevant. When we started this journey four or five years ago, things like men not having the luxury of charity, making sure tailoring was seen as functional, and having smart design elements that need comfort, all these concepts are relevant to me. The concepts you know as personalization and personalization are relevant and we have always taken them into account. Today, there are many more people looking for not only detailed products, but also slightly more functional multitasking products that can be worn in many different ways.

So these are the concepts that are relevant and gaining more and more importance because people are interested in casual multitasking.

Your recent collection at ICW was fabulous! What was the inspiration behind the collection and the story behind its name “Dear Men”?

Thanks a lot! The collection was literally like an ode to the men in our lives, my journey and my life and also celebrated the 15th anniversary of the brand. So during my journey, I realized how the evolving marketplace is such a big part of my inspiration and the men we serve are such a big part of where we start. In a country like India, where every 15 km you have a different style, silhouette and way of life; as a designer, it’s very exciting to speak to such a diverse audience by learning about key design elements. It’s so much more rewarding than something because you’re in a country where there’s so much diversity and so many different opinions. and that’s the fun. This in itself is such a huge inspiration to us and hence the name “Dear Men” to appreciate and appreciate the different perspectives of Indian men. The collection caters to the full spectrum of celebrations from modern luxury to deeply rooted traditional wear. We want you to choose and be fair and look the way you want to be.

The ramp featured models of different ages, sizes, and body types in aesthetic outfits. Which section do you think is the hardest to work on as a designer?

Perhaps the section that doesn’t know what they want is the most difficult, because I personally think there is no specific section that is difficult to deal with. Boss cutting is one of our USPs so I like to play around with different body shapes. I think that’s what makes it all inclusive. It’s a perfect representation of the market I’m addressing which is India which is very diverse and I don’t see why a lot more designers aren’t doing it because it just makes too much business sense.

What have been the main designs and craftsmanship used in your recent collection? What was your favorite silhouette?

It was a celebration of our DNA. The collection featured many beautiful embroideries, textures, yarn works, structured curtains and new variations on the classics with fabrics like jute and velvet. And there’s another story where we played around with things that we haven’t introduced to the brand in the last 15 years that was absolutely so much fun because in addition to our signature French knots, we we explored mirror work for the first time and it was you know that turned out to be a hit.

My favorite silhouette from this collection is a sherwani with a jacket made of hidden side slips and hidden pockets. So it’s something that fits him like a glove. It’s a snug fit and something that I think will be very popular this season as it has so many technical details.

While the rise of androgynous fashion trends has allowed women to explore the elements of men’s fashion without reins, to what extent has men’s fashion been able to explore the elements of women’s fashion?

I think menswear really has a lot of fun with genderless silhouettes, not specifically men’s silhouettes or women’s silhouettes, but genderless silhouettes. And of course you see that happening a lot today because there’s so much inspiration today from India and the different Indian cultures and the different Indian traditional outfits that are mostly gender fluid ( lungis, dhotis, etc.), and are seen in second-hand men’s wear today. So I think guys take a lot from girls and that’s how it should be when it comes to fashion.

You have been the go-to designer for several Bollywood A-listers. Tell us about your experience working with actors.

With great diversity in India, cinema is a medium that unites us all. I found it to be a strong platform to connect and bring about a fashion shift in India. The experience was rewarding both professionally and personally. Just like in the movies, each actor also brings out another side of the aesthetic, another side of a designer and each is a unique experience. I love talking to all these different actors because they all bring out a different side to my work. They all have different personalities, different designs, and different body types, and it all brings out a different side of you. So, I am currently enjoying my trip while working.

As a designer, have you ever encountered any creative blocks or the pressure to be creative as a designer? If so, how can you deal with it?

Blockages happen all the time and I’m sure everyone has their good days and bad days. One thing that helps is to take some mental time to get your mind off the game and make sure you’re distracted, whether it’s in the show, whether it’s with travel, whether it’s with conversation. I go out on my own to take a quick walk around the city and refresh my mind.

What do you think are the current trends in men’s fashion?

Tone-on-tone textures, multi-tasking products, micro-patterns, personalization and personalization are a big trend this season.

For more fashion and beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Read also | Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone in Ananya Panday: A Roundup of the Most GLAM Celebrity Looks of the Week