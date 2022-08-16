Analysis of LA fashion accessories trends: transparent bags

Light is liberating. Despite the occasional sea layer that slipped past the 101, Eastsiders wake up each morning to cloudless blue skies. A blue as crunchy as it is soft: hydrangea petals glazed with dew, a baby onesie that we took the trouble to starch. At high noon, the pastel is so pale that it looks like white. Clear, a canvas. In such light, anything seems possible: finding a parking space in your neighborhood on Sunday evening, paying your bills as a writer, making an impractical cylindrical handbag your summer staple. (Even if you like to walk or take the bus or the subway and could pass out without a bottle of water in the Eastside heat, not to mention languish in boredom without a book, but hey, that’s up to what canvas bags are for; take both.)

The bag is by building block (or BB, for short), a Chinatown-based brand founded by SoCal natives Kimberly and Nancy Wu. Part of their recent Odds + Ends collection, which aims to lighten the consumer footprint by recycling leftovers from previous collections and BB staples think minimalist leather totes and bucket bags as well as geometric clutches and crossbody straps . cylinder slingThe body of s is, true to its word, a perfect cylinder: circular mismatched but complementary leather ends (one lavender and the other crimson in the Warm Combo I wore), with a clear plastic side. A thin, blue-violet rubber tube serves as a bracelet. There is only one compartment. The ends are larger than a coaster, smaller than the crown of a straw hat. Standing up is short: my lowest sunglasses case barely fits through the zipper, then floats in the clear tube like a tucked-in sleeper, with just a little headroom and footroom.

As a luxury bag, the Cylinder Slings is not that expensive, mostly in the several hundred dollar range. What BB offers exceeds the typical designer bag from big brands in terms of quality and style, while respecting a (certain type of) budget. The leather is smooth, the dyes delicious yet timeless, the designs understated and somehow always sunny: architectural structure meets flair, and elegance meets a sense of humor. For an Angelena/o, there’s the added pleasure of buying local. But let’s face it: most people in this town can’t afford to indulge like that. If you build your bag, as the name suggests, I tried a lipstick pouch and two colors of strap covers, you could earn $600 after taxes. More than a week’s pay at minimum wage. BBs LA is beautiful, but it’s not everyone.

To retrieve my Cylinder Sling, I drove down Broadway in a borrowed two-door on a hot summer day. It was my second time at BB’s headquarters, where the studio doubles as a storefront, a modest section by the window cordoned off with white linen. The first time was to retrieve the Box Bag in which I was now throwing my keys. In celadon a color like sweet mint gum with a pearl handle (and only a handful of beads, no strap, requiring it to be held), this immaculate lunchbox-shaped handbag was my answer to a year-long search for something sparkling. (BBs website I later discovered, photos of Ali Wong sporting the same.) I wanted the type of bag that could make me forget, for a moment, that the world is ugly and sick, or that I I actually need to use both hands.

Who doesn’t love a good bag, designer or not? My best Eid gift as a child was a cheap white leather mini shoulder bag with a white ribbon and a bow sewn in the middle, the gift made sweeter by the fact that I was too young to have fasted for Ramadan with my family all win, no pain. With my first serious gig of money decades later, I spent half a month’s salary on a Louis Vuitton dome bag in patent leather not white but burgundy I appreciate a high shine, what can I say with gaudy LV badges stamped all after the line, like an outdated practice sheet. Seven or eight years ago, I discounted: a custom-ordered Id nude leather tote from a Latvian leatherworker on Etsy; a small suitcase-sized black grained leather tote suitable for commuters, picked up from Parisian bags that can hold a laptop, a water bottle and a book or two, in materials strong enough to withstand to long bus rides and even a longer bus-to-subway route, plus whatever happens to your belongings when they briefly disappear through the TSA’s x-ray machine, at the mercy of straps and trays that aren’t probably never wiped. Four years ago, I got into plastics. In the beginning, the material served as a pragmatic solution to a daily problem: my bags were simply too heavy. In physical therapy for chronic neck and shoulder pain, I needed to lighten my load. Soon, however, the plastic started talking about my LA experience

There is a transparency of this city to its skies, to its poolside patio bars, to its wide roads that seduce and deceive you, a transparency that obstructs the closed doors of Hollywood and the inherited wealth and skyrocketing property prices that no normal person can afford. LA shows openness. Like any good performance, this reception sometimes seems real; and if it feels real, even if only for a moment, it kind of is. A see-through bag similarly claims to offer an unfiltered look into one’s life, except the joy lies in keeping the mess together.

A transparent cylinder slung over my shoulder, I replace my sunglasses with a transparent case with a flap that I found in a thrift store. I rummage through the bag that usually goes in my purse, which is the make-up bag that I usually throw in a tote, and retrieve the essentials: my pill box, my Chapstick, my house keys. Lipsticks, plural. Today’s shade goes into my favorite of BB’s self-indulgent add-ons, a lipstick pouch that can be clipped to any purse strap via a silver clasp; an emergency shade (you never know when the mood will change) is thrown into the cylinder. This summer, I am in the neutrals. But whatever understated hue I might have put inside, the poppy red clutch manifests the Platonic idea of ​​lipstick. A shock of red against the lavender face of the cylinders, it’s all Hollywood and femme fatale.

The joyful ritual of packing this Building Blocks Cylinder Sling in Warm Combo bag featured with IKO IKO Strap Cover in Pearl makes me think of ridiculous things. Like, maybe the plastic wasn’t so bad after all. Like, maybe privacy is overrated. (Joyce Lee / For The Time)

The joyful ritual of packing this bag makes me think of ridiculous things. Like, maybe the plastic wasn’t so bad after all. (Dying oceans and mountain dumps correct me, though of course killing a cow to carry on my shoulder isn’t entirely sustainable either.) For example, maybe privacy is overrated . (I’m a Muslim American; let’s not go there.) Like, luxury is fun. Because the luxury of this bag lies in its frivolity. The sheer pleasure of having a purse for your purse aside from the lipstick sleeve hanging from the Cylinder Sling as if in the crook of an elbow, this bag strap can be dressed. In a collab with Iko Iko, wispy pearl strap covers, a lavender that nods to periwinkle, or black that adds a ruffle so high woman its boldness. Their shimmering transparent organza mimics the Los Angeles sky: at noon, dusk and midnight. BB provides a prop for your props, as Nancy told me that June day on Broadway; You can dress up your bag, Kim said. Extra in the best way.

While walking or riding in LA lately, I’ve noticed a polarization in bag culture that mirrors my own trajectory. In the heyday of working from home/your local cafe or bar, there are plenty of bags that get to work, much like my own little collection of fancy tote bags. Such bags don’t sacrifice style, as perhaps best demonstrated by the Building Blocks Line Tote in vegetable-tanned leather, a material that will naturally tan with wear depending on its exposure to sunlight, stamped by LA light. But bins do require a certain size and sturdiness that can, well, get old. Alongside this yes-we-do-(sometimes)-have-work-to-do side to LA, there’s a growing abundance of delightfully unusable bags carried by people of all genders, bags that just don’t fit to your Fendi sunglasses case, much less this Franzen novel; bags that don’t want you to hydrate; sometimes even bags that require you to keep your phone in your pocket, also tempting pickpockets on the downtown warehouse dance floor. These bags are barely bags they can’t carry anything. Instead of working for you, they make you work for them. That’s exactly what you’re looking for: Sometimes abs just want to be put together. The Cylinder Sling flirts with such an attitude without becoming rude or insane. Shell takes a few things away from you, but only a few, and they stay in view. In short, it keeps you in suspense.

There’s something about the combination of light and night, the pared-back and the over-the-top, at play in these bags that seem so lovingly LA Stopped at a crosswalk, I see a city flooded with light white and warm. The traffic light hangs there, a clash of red against a pale blue face. A few blocks to the east, I can see someone’s life through glass windows. Space is sparse. Pearl leather sofa, glass coffee table. Rifs on transparency. There is a colorful throw on the back of the sofa, not neatly folded but draped, as if just thrown. Casually. Whether live or staged, my Cylinder Sling slams against my hip, the plastic contours alternately absorbing or reflecting light, and its contents revealed or hidden.

Mariam Rahmani is a writer and translator based in Los Angeles. Her translation of the contemporary Iranian cult hit In Case of Emergency by Mahsa Mohebali was released in the fall of 2021. She is currently working on a first novel.