Dua Lipas Flaunts Her Enviable Figure In A Sparkly Pink Maxi Dress On The Beach In Night Photos
Dua Lipa looked amazing in a slew of snaps posted to Instagram on Monday.
The singer, 26, slipped her enviable physique into a shimmering pink maxi dress while crawling around a beach at a mysterious location.
Brooding up a storm for the camera in the backless number, she wore a minimal amount of makeup in night shots to showcase her natural beauty.
The One Kiss singer accessorized a pair of gold hoop earrings and wore her raven braids over her shoulder.
It comes after she received a marriage proposal from a devoted super fan during her Future Nostalgia world tour.
In a video that has made the rounds on TikTok, Dua can be seen strutting the stage in a shimmering silver leotard and matching ankle boots.
Spotting the man in the crowd, she said, “I’m trying to read your t-shirt, what does it say?” He says “Marry me Dula peep”, in reference to a nickname the fan had given him.
Hot stuff: The singer, 26, slipped her enviable physique into a shimmering pink maxi dress while crawling around a beach at a mysterious location
Out of this world: She wore a minimal amount of makeup in night shots to showcase her natural beauty
Superb: The Grammy winner brooded up a storm for the camera in the backless number
She can be seen laughing as the crowd goes wild on demand.
The superstar goes on to say, “Unfortunately I can’t marry you, but I can dedicate this song to you if you wish?”
The man in the t-shirt says, “For me?”, to which she replies, “For you.”
The Grammy winner then drops to her knees and dances as she launches into her next song, “Good In Bed.”
Since seeing the clip, the singer’s fans have commented lovingly on the singer.
One said: “If I were him, I would cry myself to sleep.”
Another commented on the clip: “God, I love her.”
While another wrote, “She is the cutest human being alive.”
Quoting a line from one of her hits, another said, “One kiss is enough.”
The man in the t-shirt on TikTok who calls himself “Dula Peep Guy” also uploaded a clip of what happened.
Hilarious: It comes after she received a marriage proposal from a devoted super fan during her Future Nostalgia world tour
