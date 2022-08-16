Apple Watch Series 7 offer





Of all the smartwatches available today, the Apple Watch Series 7 is still top-rated for its sleek, full-screen design and powerful features, including the ability to track your fitness, sleep, and stress levels. And today, the price of the devices has dropped to $299, just $20 above its lowest price ever. The drop also nets it $100 below its list price of $399, a rare offer as Apple doesn’t host many sales on its bestsellers. If you want one, you better hurry, Apple Watch deals tend to sell out fast and this one is already sold out in some shades. Get the Apple Watch Series 7 for $100 off its original price at Amazon right now. ILLUSTRATION: FORBES / PHOTO: RETAILER

Currently, the $100 discount is only available on the 41mm GPS version of the smartwatch in green and red. If you have your heart set on another colorway, it will cost you between $330 and $350 depending on your selection. But keep in mind that you can always swap the band for a bigger one. subtle if you want to take advantage of this offer without committing to wearing one of the bold shades every day. Get the GPS-only 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 for just $299 and use it with your phone’s cellular service to maximize watch functionality. This water-resistant model features a fitness tracker, blood oxygen and ECG apps, and an always-on display. Apple introduced the Series 7 last fall with notable improvements over its predecessor. It has a 20% larger screen, which means you can fit an entire keyboard to the face for easier texting and 40% thinner bezels than the Series 6 for a more streamlined fit. The watch’s battery can last 18 hours like previous models, but it can charge 33% faster than other models. And the always-on Retina display means you don’t have to flip your wrist to see the time, another subtle step up in design. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

forbes.comAmazon Promo Codes | 20% off in August 2022 | Forbes Bottom line: If you’re in the market for a smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 7 is the top rated model and it’s a great price.

