85 best gifts for men 2022





Courtesy When it comes to shopping for the man in your life, whether it’s for his birthday, a promotion, an anniversary or just because, the pressure to find the right perfect present can be a bit overwhelming, especially if he’s the kind of guy who already has everything. Boyfriends, brothers, husbands, dads, even New dads – shopping for men can be a little tricky. But before you start stressing out, know this: choosing the best gifts for men can actually be quite simple. Don’t think about it too much. (More, Cosmos is here with some recommendations, so there you have it.) But first, don’t think for a second that we’ve included some ugly ties that he’ll throw in the back of his closet. No, these are serious reflexive gift ideas that he will use with pleasure. Below, you’ll find cozy, cuddly pieces (like hoodies you can “borrow” later) and stylish accessories (like wallets for her phone) that won’t need a gift receipt. And if the guy already has too many clothes, I’ve also added some outerwear and some affordable tech options and gadgets that are also worth giving away. TBH, you really should see these ideas for yourself, so scroll down to take a look (and maybe buy all 85 of them). Your man’s special gift is waiting for you. Advertising – Continue Reading Below 1 This fanny pack Coach Charter 7 signature canvas belt bag 2 This sneaker cleaning kit Crep Protect Ultimate Shoe Cleaner and Protector Bundle Pack 3 This game console Microsoft Xbox Series S 2021 4 These cool sneakers Nike Air Force 1 Low Retro Shoes 5 This wireless speaker Marshall Emberton Portable Bluetooth Speaker 6 This flower candle Better World Fragrance House Good Thoughts Candle seven this cool long sleeve t shirt Long-sleeved cotton jersey T-shirt 8 this basketball candle N° 23 – Life size 9 a great swiss army knife Wilderness multi-tool ten this charging station Dual 2 Max Charging Station for Xbox Series X 11 this personalized whiskey bottle Personalized Whiskey Decanter Set 12 this vintage comic poster Vintage Marvel Comics Iron Man Wall Poster 13 those aviator glasses Men’s Contrail Pilot Sunglasses, 57mm 14 those cool beer mugs Double Walled Insulated Beer Glasses 15 this travel pillow Lightweight versatile pillow 16 these trendy sneakers x Converse Chuck Taylor Hidden Heart High-Top Trainers 17 this luxury blender Beast blender + hydration system 18 this western inspired candle Cowboy Kush Scented Candle 19 this ideal cologne for travel BLEU DE CHANEL Perfume Twist & Spray 20 this portrait print Notorious Great Crown Poster 21 this MLB cap ’47 New York Yankees Ballpark Dad Cap 22 these stretchy shorts Men’s 7″ inseam cropped chino shorts 23 this handy iPhone wallet Snap-On Magnetic iPhone Holder and MagSafe Wallet 24 These boxers so comfortable Men’s Flex Micro Boxer Briefs – 3 Pack 25 this naughty dress smoking jacket 26 this sports-inspired board game ESPN Trivia Night 27 this electronic fireplace Outdoor fireplace and FirePit+ barbecue 28 these gourmet meats Omaha Steaks Grilling Essentials Package 29 this Amazon Alexa device echo dot 30 this leg massager air massager for legs 31 an insulated coffee cup 10oz. Insulated stainless steel mug 32 a stylish bike Around the Block 26″ Men’s Beach Bike, 1 Speed 33 this cozy hoodie Highline Hoodie – Gravel 34 this classic garden game Bamboo Regulation Size Corn Hole Set 35 those luxury towels Move-in set of classic towels 36 this smart oven Smart Countertop Convection Oven 37 that next level pillow backrest pillow 38 this laptop sleeve Anchor sleeve for MacBook 39 this high-end mower The lawnmower 40 this 4K TV 43 inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV 41 this two-in-one cooler and chair Custom Sit ‘n Fish Cooler and Chair 42 this luxury sake TYKU Junmai Ginjo Sake 43 those cool sunglasses Maxwell 44 this beer bottle cooler The standard bottle guard 2.0 45 that cool pair of jeans Bullet Marbled Tapered Leg Relaxed Ripped Jeans 46 a stylish AirPods case Apple AirPods Pro Case 47 a set of spicy sauce A Taste of Melinda’s Collection Gift Set – Includes Black Truffle, Thai Sweet Chili, Roasted Garlic & Habanero, Ghost Pepper, Spicy Garlic Parmesan – 12 oz, 6 Pack 48 a money clip Magnetic Money Clip 49 some grilling gadgets Kabob Grilling Baskets 50 a comfortable sweater Fleece sweater 51 a quality pair of joggers ABC Jogger 30″ Warpstreme 52 new shorts Men’s Drawstring Walking Shorts 53 a photo album Hardcover Photo Book 54 a leather belt Men’s Belt Gellot Grained Leather 55 these beard essentials Beard kit 56 a wardrobe basic Built-In Flex Everyday Shirt, Regular Fit 57 a pair of sweatshirts Men’s Navy Terry Slim-Fit Joggers 58 a simple leather strap Stainless Steel Leather Wrap Bracelet LEGACY for MEN by Simone I. Smith 59 a cool bar of soap Honey and Whiskey Bar Soap 60 a pair of clean white sneakers Edge sneakers 61 a set of socks Pack of 3 pairs of merino wool hiking and walking socks 62 face and beard cleanser Dapper Face & Beard Wash, 4 oz 63 a personal storage case Watch Box Display Case and Organizer for Men 64 a tough weekend Canvas duffel bag for travel 65 a cologne scented with sandalwood Le Labo Santal 33 eau de parfum Perfume 66 this classic backpack Herschel Retreat Backpack 67 this carrying case with cocktail accessories travel bartender kit 68 luxury care products The daily routine set 69 this stylish phone case Modern leather case 70 pants he will wear every day Classic fit casual stretch khaki in dark gray 71 pretty cufflinks Sterling silver jewelry for men 72 those bathing suits Men’s Quick-Dry Striped Swimsuit with Mesh Lining 73 a game you can both play Gray Switch 74 wireless headphones Apple AirPods Pro 75 a book about beer The Beer Bucket List 76 cozy slippers Mens Lined Hard Sole Brown Slippers 77 a cooling weighted blanket Weighted Blanket 78 scratch off poster The Original Top 100 Scratch-Off Movies Poster 79 a stylish air fryer 1700 Watt Electric Air Fryer Oven 80 an extra large yoga mat exercise mat 81 an elegant suitcase hand luggage 82 a luxury shaving kit Men’s shaving kit 83 a payload station Bamboo multi-device charging station 84 a mini basketball game Mini basketball hoop on the door 85 a stylish bar cart Mid-Century Bar Cart – Walnut Jacquelyn Greenfield

Jacquelyn Greenfield is Associate Editor at Cosmopolitan, where she covers the best gift ideas, sales and more in all areas of beauty, fashion, lifestyle and sex. Brooke Shunatona

Brooke Shunatona is a writer for Cosmopolitan.com. Megan Uy

Associate Editor

Megan Uy is an assistant shopping editor at Cosmopolitan, where she sources the best products in all areas of fashion, home, beauty, sex, gifts and more, so you don't have to.

