85 best gifts for men 2022

best gifts for men

When it comes to shopping for the man in your life, whether it’s for his birthday, a promotion, an anniversary or just because, the pressure to find the right perfect present can be a bit overwhelming, especially if he’s the kind of guy who already has everything. Boyfriends, brothers, husbands, dads, even New dads – shopping for men can be a little tricky. But before you start stressing out, know this: choosing the best gifts for men can actually be quite simple. Don’t think about it too much. (More, Cosmos is here with some recommendations, so there you have it.)

But first, don’t think for a second that we’ve included some ugly ties that he’ll throw in the back of his closet. No, these are serious reflexive gift ideas that he will use with pleasure. Below, you’ll find cozy, cuddly pieces (like hoodies you can “borrow” later) and stylish accessories (like wallets for her phone) that won’t need a gift receipt. And if the guy already has too many clothes, I’ve also added some outerwear and some affordable tech options and gadgets that are also worth giving away.

TBH, you really should see these ideas for yourself, so scroll down to take a look (and maybe buy all 85 of them). Your man’s special gift is waiting for you.

1

This fanny pack

Coach Charter 7 signature canvas belt bag

2

This sneaker cleaning kit

Crep Protect Ultimate Shoe Cleaner and Protector Bundle Pack

3

This game console

Microsoft Xbox Series S 2021

4

These cool sneakers

Nike Air Force 1 Low Retro Shoes

5

This wireless speaker

Marshall Emberton Portable Bluetooth Speaker

6

This flower candle

Better World Fragrance House Good Thoughts Candle

seven

this cool long sleeve t shirt

Long-sleeved cotton jersey T-shirt

8

this basketball candle

N° 23 – Life size

9

a great swiss army knife

Wilderness multi-tool

ten

this charging station

Dual 2 Max Charging Station for Xbox Series X

11

this personalized whiskey bottle

Personalized Whiskey Decanter Set

12

this vintage comic poster

Vintage Marvel Comics Iron Man Wall Poster

13

those aviator glasses

Men’s Contrail Pilot Sunglasses, 57mm

14

those cool beer mugs

Double Walled Insulated Beer Glasses

15

this travel pillow

Lightweight versatile pillow

16

these trendy sneakers

x Converse Chuck Taylor Hidden Heart High-Top Trainers

17

this luxury blender

Beast blender + hydration system

18

this western inspired candle

Cowboy Kush Scented Candle

19

this ideal cologne for travel

BLEU DE CHANEL Perfume Twist & Spray

20

this portrait print

Notorious Great Crown Poster

21

this MLB cap

’47 New York Yankees Ballpark Dad Cap

22

these stretchy shorts

Men’s 7″ inseam cropped chino shorts

23

this handy iPhone wallet

Snap-On Magnetic iPhone Holder and MagSafe Wallet

24

These boxers so comfortable

Men’s Flex Micro Boxer Briefs – 3 Pack

25

this naughty dress

smoking jacket

26

this sports-inspired board game

ESPN Trivia Night

27

this electronic fireplace

Outdoor fireplace and FirePit+ barbecue

28

these gourmet meats

Omaha Steaks Grilling Essentials Package

29

this Amazon Alexa device

echo dot

30

this leg massager

air massager for legs

31

an insulated coffee cup

10oz. Insulated stainless steel mug

32

a stylish bike

Around the Block 26″ Men’s Beach Bike, 1 Speed

33

this cozy hoodie

Highline Hoodie – Gravel

34

this classic garden game

Bamboo Regulation Size Corn Hole Set

35

those luxury towels

Move-in set of classic towels

36

this smart oven

Smart Countertop Convection Oven

37

that next level pillow

backrest pillow

38

this laptop sleeve

Anchor sleeve for MacBook

39

this high-end mower

The lawnmower

40

this 4K TV

43 inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV

41

this two-in-one cooler and chair

Custom Sit ‘n Fish Cooler and Chair

42

this luxury sake

TYKU Junmai Ginjo Sake

43

those cool sunglasses

Maxwell

44

this beer bottle cooler

The standard bottle guard 2.0

45

that cool pair of jeans

Bullet Marbled Tapered Leg Relaxed Ripped Jeans

46

a stylish AirPods case

Apple AirPods Pro Case

47

a set of spicy sauce

A Taste of Melinda’s Collection Gift Set – Includes Black Truffle, Thai Sweet Chili, Roasted Garlic & Habanero, Ghost Pepper, Spicy Garlic Parmesan – 12 oz, 6 Pack

48

a money clip

Magnetic Money Clip

49

some grilling gadgets

Kabob Grilling Baskets

50

a comfortable sweater

Fleece sweater

51

a quality pair of joggers

ABC Jogger 30″ Warpstreme

52

new shorts

Men’s Drawstring Walking Shorts

53

a photo album

Hardcover Photo Book

54

a leather belt

Men’s Belt Gellot Grained Leather

55

these beard essentials

Beard kit

56

a wardrobe basic

Built-In Flex Everyday Shirt, Regular Fit

57

a pair of sweatshirts

Men’s Navy Terry Slim-Fit Joggers

58

a simple leather strap

Stainless Steel Leather Wrap Bracelet

LEGACY for MEN by Simone I. Smith

59

a cool bar of soap

Honey and Whiskey Bar Soap

60

a pair of clean white sneakers

Edge sneakers

61

a set of socks

Pack of 3 pairs of merino wool hiking and walking socks

62

face and beard cleanser

Dapper Face & Beard Wash, 4 oz

63

a personal storage case

Watch Box Display Case and Organizer for Men

64

a tough weekend

Canvas duffel bag for travel

65

a cologne scented with sandalwood

Le Labo Santal 33 eau de parfum Perfume

66

this classic backpack

Herschel Retreat Backpack

67

this carrying case with cocktail accessories

travel bartender kit

68

luxury care products

The daily routine set

69

this stylish phone case

Modern leather case

70

pants he will wear every day

Classic fit casual stretch khaki in dark gray

71

pretty cufflinks

Sterling silver jewelry for men

72

those bathing suits

Men’s Quick-Dry Striped Swimsuit with Mesh Lining

73

a game you can both play

Gray Switch

74

wireless headphones

Apple AirPods Pro

75

a book about beer

The Beer Bucket List

76

cozy slippers

Mens Lined Hard Sole Brown Slippers

77

a cooling weighted blanket

Weighted Blanket

78

scratch off poster

The Original Top 100 Scratch-Off Movies Poster

79

a stylish air fryer

1700 Watt Electric Air Fryer Oven

80

an extra large yoga mat

exercise mat

81

an elegant suitcase

hand luggage

82

a luxury shaving kit

Men’s shaving kit

83

a payload station

Bamboo multi-device charging station

84

a mini basketball game

Mini basketball hoop on the door

85

a stylish bar cart

Mid-Century Bar Cart – Walnut


Jacquelyn Greenfield is Associate Editor at Cosmopolitan, where she covers the best gift ideas, sales and more in all areas of beauty, fashion, lifestyle and sex.

Brooke Shunatona is a writer for Cosmopolitan.com.

Associate Editor
Megan Uy is an assistant shopping editor at Cosmopolitan, where she sources the best products in all areas of fashion, home, beauty, sex, gifts and more, so you don’t have to. .

