Fashion
85 best gifts for men 2022
Courtesy
When it comes to shopping for the man in your life, whether it’s for his birthday, a promotion, an anniversary or just because, the pressure to find the right perfect present can be a bit overwhelming, especially if he’s the kind of guy who already has everything. Boyfriends, brothers, husbands, dads, even New dads – shopping for men can be a little tricky. But before you start stressing out, know this: choosing the best gifts for men can actually be quite simple. Don’t think about it too much. (More, Cosmos is here with some recommendations, so there you have it.)
But first, don’t think for a second that we’ve included some ugly ties that he’ll throw in the back of his closet. No, these are serious reflexive gift ideas that he will use with pleasure. Below, you’ll find cozy, cuddly pieces (like hoodies you can “borrow” later) and stylish accessories (like wallets for her phone) that won’t need a gift receipt. And if the guy already has too many clothes, I’ve also added some outerwear and some affordable tech options and gadgets that are also worth giving away.
TBH, you really should see these ideas for yourself, so scroll down to take a look (and maybe buy all 85 of them). Your man’s special gift is waiting for you.
This fanny pack
Coach Charter 7 signature canvas belt bag
This sneaker cleaning kit
Crep Protect Ultimate Shoe Cleaner and Protector Bundle Pack
This game console
Microsoft Xbox Series S 2021
These cool sneakers
Nike Air Force 1 Low Retro Shoes
This wireless speaker
Marshall Emberton Portable Bluetooth Speaker
This flower candle
Better World Fragrance House Good Thoughts Candle
this cool long sleeve t shirt
Long-sleeved cotton jersey T-shirt
this basketball candle
N° 23 – Life size
a great swiss army knife
Wilderness multi-tool
this charging station
Dual 2 Max Charging Station for Xbox Series X
this personalized whiskey bottle
Personalized Whiskey Decanter Set
this vintage comic poster
Vintage Marvel Comics Iron Man Wall Poster
those aviator glasses
Men’s Contrail Pilot Sunglasses, 57mm
those cool beer mugs
Double Walled Insulated Beer Glasses
this travel pillow
Lightweight versatile pillow
these trendy sneakers
x Converse Chuck Taylor Hidden Heart High-Top Trainers
this luxury blender
Beast blender + hydration system
this western inspired candle
Cowboy Kush Scented Candle
this ideal cologne for travel
BLEU DE CHANEL Perfume Twist & Spray
this portrait print
Notorious Great Crown Poster
this MLB cap
’47 New York Yankees Ballpark Dad Cap
these stretchy shorts
Men’s 7″ inseam cropped chino shorts
this handy iPhone wallet
Snap-On Magnetic iPhone Holder and MagSafe Wallet
These boxers so comfortable
Men’s Flex Micro Boxer Briefs – 3 Pack
this naughty dress
smoking jacket
this sports-inspired board game
ESPN Trivia Night
this electronic fireplace
Outdoor fireplace and FirePit+ barbecue
these gourmet meats
Omaha Steaks Grilling Essentials Package
this Amazon Alexa device
echo dot
this leg massager
air massager for legs
an insulated coffee cup
10oz. Insulated stainless steel mug
a stylish bike
Around the Block 26″ Men’s Beach Bike, 1 Speed
this cozy hoodie
Highline Hoodie – Gravel
this classic garden game
Bamboo Regulation Size Corn Hole Set
those luxury towels
Move-in set of classic towels
this smart oven
Smart Countertop Convection Oven
that next level pillow
backrest pillow
this laptop sleeve
Anchor sleeve for MacBook
this high-end mower
The lawnmower
this 4K TV
43 inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV
this two-in-one cooler and chair
Custom Sit ‘n Fish Cooler and Chair
this luxury sake
TYKU Junmai Ginjo Sake
those cool sunglasses
Maxwell
this beer bottle cooler
The standard bottle guard 2.0
that cool pair of jeans
Bullet Marbled Tapered Leg Relaxed Ripped Jeans
a stylish AirPods case
Apple AirPods Pro Case
a set of spicy sauce
A Taste of Melinda’s Collection Gift Set – Includes Black Truffle, Thai Sweet Chili, Roasted Garlic & Habanero, Ghost Pepper, Spicy Garlic Parmesan – 12 oz, 6 Pack
a money clip
Magnetic Money Clip
some grilling gadgets
Kabob Grilling Baskets
a comfortable sweater
Fleece sweater
a quality pair of joggers
ABC Jogger 30″ Warpstreme
new shorts
Men’s Drawstring Walking Shorts
a photo album
Hardcover Photo Book
a leather belt
Men’s Belt Gellot Grained Leather
these beard essentials
Beard kit
a wardrobe basic
Built-In Flex Everyday Shirt, Regular Fit
a pair of sweatshirts
Men’s Navy Terry Slim-Fit Joggers
a simple leather strap
Stainless Steel Leather Wrap Bracelet
a cool bar of soap
Honey and Whiskey Bar Soap
a pair of clean white sneakers
Edge sneakers
a set of socks
Pack of 3 pairs of merino wool hiking and walking socks
face and beard cleanser
Dapper Face & Beard Wash, 4 oz
a personal storage case
Watch Box Display Case and Organizer for Men
a tough weekend
Canvas duffel bag for travel
a cologne scented with sandalwood
Le Labo Santal 33 eau de parfum Perfume
this classic backpack
Herschel Retreat Backpack
this carrying case with cocktail accessories
travel bartender kit
luxury care products
The daily routine set
this stylish phone case
Modern leather case
pants he will wear every day
Classic fit casual stretch khaki in dark gray
pretty cufflinks
Sterling silver jewelry for men
those bathing suits
Men’s Quick-Dry Striped Swimsuit with Mesh Lining
a game you can both play
Gray Switch
wireless headphones
Apple AirPods Pro
a book about beer
The Beer Bucket List
cozy slippers
Mens Lined Hard Sole Brown Slippers
a cooling weighted blanket
Weighted Blanket
scratch off poster
The Original Top 100 Scratch-Off Movies Poster
a stylish air fryer
1700 Watt Electric Air Fryer Oven
an extra large yoga mat
exercise mat
an elegant suitcase
hand luggage
a luxury shaving kit
Men’s shaving kit
a payload station
Bamboo multi-device charging station
a mini basketball game
Mini basketball hoop on the door
a stylish bar cart
Mid-Century Bar Cart – Walnut
